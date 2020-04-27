 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Summit Daily)   Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach this girl to fish and she'll feed the family for a month   (summitdaily.com) divider line
41
    More: Spiffy, Fishing, Wicket-keeper, Catch and release, Angling, Fly fishing, Seafood, Fisherman, Salvelinus  
•       •       •

1290 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 2:41 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dillon Res.?  I don't think I've fished there since *I* was 11.

/That's a big fish.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a boy subby
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
First off... AWESOME!!!!!

I still have the picture my dad took of my first big fish. I treasure it to this day.


Secondly,

GardenWeasel: That's a boy subby


LOL
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fish for girls and men will eat their families.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He can't be 11.

I' faith, if he be not rotten before he die--as we
have many pocky corses now-a-days, that will scarce
hold the laying in--he will last you some eight year
or nine year: a Tanner will last you nine year.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it really that difficult for you farks to get a simple detail of a story right
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Breckenridge 11-year-old catches 30-pound lake trout

Not an article about the bikini fishing chick(s) on Instagram/YouTube
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ron Swanson: Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Don't teach a man how to fish and you feed yourself. He's a grown man. Fishing's not that hard.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Help support the Summit Daily News by completing this survey
How comfortable are you with the powers of the U.S. intelligence community? Do intelligence agencies in your view have not enough authority or do they have too much authority?

X  I'm in a job interview and my balls itch comfortable
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So does the fish go back and tell his fish buddies he was abducted by aliens?
 
zang
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

would like a word
 
The5thElement [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sell a man a fish and he eats for a day. Teach a man to fish and you've lost a valued customer.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was on the road in Bishop, CA, I found a t-shirt like this:

https://www.zazzle.com/my_fish_daddys​_​fish_baby_t_shirt-235264178485157793?r​f=238840279726397180

I immediately bought one and shipped it to my 6 or 7-year-old son.

/Yes, I got it, and it didn't matter that he didn't
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If it smells like cod
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zang: [Fark user image 350x306]
would like a word


'mmmbop' is not a word.
 
smokewon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Breckenridge 11-year-old catches 30-pound lake trout

Not an article about the bikini fishing chick(s) on Instagram/YouTube


Well, you certainly earned your monitor today
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 590x671]


What Stargate Atlantis episode was that?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
""Kids just get so wrapped up in their 'Fortnite' and video games, so it is nice to bring things back to the older days where we just got out and played outside," he added. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Boy? Girl? You are a fish!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Doug Stanhope - If you teach a man to fish...
Youtube CGTvWkmEAtM
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 590x671]


I'm pretty certain I'm a different species from whoever thought up the idea of that photo.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: That's a boy subby


southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The kid and the fish have the same expression..
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Boy? Girl? You are a fish!

[Fark user image 220x220]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

McGrits: steklo: [Fark user image image 590x671]

What Stargate Atlantis episode was that?


Your thinking of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ An I don't blame you.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Big old fish tastes like big old fish.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile here in WA, our Gov decided to close fishing with everything else. Asshole.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Give a man a fish, and he'll eat for a day.
Give a fish a man, and it'll eat for a month.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
steklo:
.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Announcer: "That catfish is not worst smelling thing in this photo"
 
Saiga410
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More than likely that is going to be the peak of his fishing life.  Sorry boy'o its all downhill from here.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: steklo:
.[Fark user image 590x671]

Announcer: "That catfish is not worst smelling thing in this photo"


Announcer: We'll be right back after these words from our sponsor, Chicken Of The Sea.
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I need to get my fishing license...
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn, that kid looks happy - what a joyful thing to see.
Thanks, Subby!
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: Meanwhile here in WA, our Gov decided to close fishing with everything else. Asshole.


Are you sure that's not a good idea???

I've been getting fishing reports from all over the country for years as a hobby and one of them talked about Anderson lake in Jefferson county (I think) the toxic levels are high enough to kill a dog just taking a tiny drink of it......

I'm thinking for right this minute who's the dumbazz now???
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lake trout, huh?  Looks more like a salmon.
I know they are related, so it should.  But that thing really looks like a salmon.
 
zang
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Insain2: Whatthefark: Meanwhile here in WA, our Gov decided to close fishing with everything else. Asshole.

Are you sure that's not a good idea???

I've been getting fishing reports from all over the country for years as a hobby and one of them talked about Anderson lake in Jefferson county (I think) the toxic levels are high enough to kill a dog just taking a tiny drink of it......

I'm thinking for right this minute who's the dumbazz now???


I caught two fish in a lake basically at the top of the Cascades in Washington last summer.  Looked up the lake and the species, and the state recommendation was something like only eat one per month and don't let kids or pregnant women eat them due to pollution.  (PCBs, IIRC)
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Build a man a fire and he's warm for a night.
Light a man on fire and he's warm for the rest of his life.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 590x671]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.