 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   British Canadian man French and family forced to leave Spain and are now moored in Italy to wait out COVID-19, additional country references to subsequent headlines   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
28
    More: Silly, Canada, Gavin French, Spanish language, Canadian family, Canadian-British man, Catalan language, Balearic Islands, Global Affairs  
•       •       •

458 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 2:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, what's going on? A French fry what?
 
Jairzinho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm sorry, what's going on? A French

Freedom fry what?

FTFY and reported, you American-hating heathen.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm sorry, what's going on? A French fry what?


Not sure. I mean, those are words in the headline and all, but they seem to be haphazardly placed...
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like Mediterranean pinball.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline is a stupid piece of shiat and I hate it.
 
Electrify
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just imagine how much more confusing that headline would be if that British Canadian man also moved to Columbia...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1%er problems
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Brexit
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: 1%er problems


Well, they're both former surgeons.  Do you want to hire a surgeon to fix you up who isn't a 1%?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Can't head for Gibraltar? As a Brit, anchoring at a British Overseas Territory should be easy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Orson Welles Drunk Outtakes for Paul Masson Wine Commercial
Youtube Nvxwf1jxdaM
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Moored in Italy?
Walken.jpg
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dittybopper: johnny_vegas: 1%er problems

Well, they're both former surgeons.  Do you want to hire a surgeon to fix you up who isn't a 1%?


Hello evleebody!!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dittybopper: johnny_vegas: 1%er problems

Well, they're both former surgeons.  Do you want to hire a surgeon to fix you up who isn't a 1%?


I don't have to hire surgeons at all and am quite satisfied with that
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That headline is Greek to me.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't know what you're whining about now but look, we've all got some shiat going on right now so...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dittybopper: johnny_vegas: 1%er problems

Well, they're both former surgeons.  Do you want to hire a surgeon to fix you up who isn't a 1%?

I don't have to hire surgeons at all and am quite satisfied with that


Nobody needs to hire a surgeon until they need to hire a surgeon.
 
MagicBoris [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: johnny_vegas: dittybopper: johnny_vegas: 1%er problems

Well, they're both former surgeons.  Do you want to hire a surgeon to fix you up who isn't a 1%?

I don't have to hire surgeons at all and am quite satisfied with that

Nobody needs to hire a surgeon until they need to hire a surgeon.


I never do nor will I ever
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least his wife wasn't named Georgia.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
BURMA!

Sorry. I panicked.

/ Anyone?
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Since you're not all outraged, I assume you didn't read the article.  Summary:

They are two 'retired' doctors in their 40's who decided to homeschool their kids and live on their ocean-going (good sized) boat.  Husband is dual citizen Uk & Canada  They wanted Canada to 'advocate' and tell Spain let them stay in Spanish waters.
But when they called the embassy ''Canadian officials offered to help them find somewhere to store their boat and fly them back to Canada, but that's not what the family wanted. '"[The boat] is our home. We don't have a home back in Canada. We never entertained the notion of returning to Canada.'
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dittybopper: johnny_vegas: dittybopper: johnny_vegas: 1%er problems

Well, they're both former surgeons.  Do you want to hire a surgeon to fix you up who isn't a 1%?

I don't have to hire surgeons at all and am quite satisfied with that

Nobody needs to hire a surgeon until they need to hire a surgeon.

I never do nor will I ever


Sure thing, Professor Pinero.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nanim: Since you're not all outraged, I assume you didn't read the article.  Summary:

They are two 'retired' doctors in their 40's who decided to homeschool their kids and live on their ocean-going (good sized) boat.  Husband is dual citizen Uk & Canada  They wanted Canada to 'advocate' and tell Spain let them stay in Spanish waters.
But when they called the embassy ''Canadian officials offered to help them find somewhere to store their boat and fly them back to Canada, but that's not what the family wanted. '"[The boat] is our home. We don't have a home back in Canada. We never entertained the notion of returning to Canada.'


Why should I be particularly outraged about that?

It's not like they made their money in the stock market or real estate or something like that.  They were surgeons.  They decided to live a nomadic lifestyle on a boat, and to homeschool their kids.   They're former doctors, so it's not like Lurlene teaching Jim-Bob and Betty-Sue readin' and writin' through Bible study.

They don't want to leave their boat because it's their home and it's not endangering their lives (like if it was sinking or something).  Personally I don't blame them.  I wouldn't leave my home without a really compelling reason, and COVID-19 isn't a compelling reason.  In fact, they're safer on the boat because the only people they are going to be in contact with are the people in the stores where they buy their food.

And even that can be arranged to be delivered to a dock and they can pick it up by dinghy to minimize exposure.

Never mind that they offered their services as medical professionals to help out.

I mean, the only reason I can see for anyone to be outraged is simply class jealousy.  And that's the pettiest reason of all.
 
smokewon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: johnny_vegas: dittybopper: johnny_vegas: 1%er problems

Well, they're both former surgeons.  Do you want to hire a surgeon to fix you up who isn't a 1%?

I don't have to hire surgeons at all and am quite satisfied with that

Nobody needs to hire a surgeon until they need to hire a surgeon.


I know someone who does a real good job in emergencies (if you don't mind scarring). They work pretty cheap and ain't no 1%er. Let me know if you want scheduled.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: dittybopper: johnny_vegas: dittybopper: johnny_vegas: 1%er problems

Well, they're both former surgeons.  Do you want to hire a surgeon to fix you up who isn't a 1%?

I don't have to hire surgeons at all and am quite satisfied with that

Nobody needs to hire a surgeon until they need to hire a surgeon.

I never do nor will I ever


no novocaine please just whack that sucker off
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.