(Miami New Times)   Florida woman would like you to know that she's "not a moron" after her impression of moron who supports reopening beaches was too realistic   (miaminewtimes.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
North Floridians have an accent?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That seemed fake but not all that far off.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are we ALL doing sarcasm now?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But, isn't she, really?
I mean, when you think about it?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: She lives in Florida.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How stupid do you need to be to think that's real?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
she was being ironical
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: North Floridians have an accent?


Everyone has some kind of accent.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a maroon!
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you have to tell people your not a moron you just might be a moron.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not a moron.  But I play one on TV.
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: edmo: North Floridians have an accent?

Everyone has some kind of accent.


I'm from the northeast...it's wicked hahd to hear my accent.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I never even considered the glass/aluminum dichotomy. While it makes sense that the virus would be able to pass through the transparent glass, I would make the counterpoint that if you left the bottle in the sun before you drank it, that the light would kill (or at least weaken) the viruses inside. Whereas the viruses that may have entered the aluminum can at the factory would be protected by the opaque metal can.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Counterpoint: She lives in Florida.


North Florida.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was her pic photoshopped? She looks just like a floriduh moron if I've ever seen one
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sorry, Jacksonville lady, but satire is dead.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

guestguy: GanjSmokr: edmo: North Floridians have an accent?

Everyone has some kind of accent.

I'm from the northeast...it's wicked hahd to hear my accent.


Serious question - when you are talking to someone from somewhere else (the midwest, for instance), do you think they have a strange accent?
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: guestguy: GanjSmokr: edmo: North Floridians have an accent?

Everyone has some kind of accent.

I'm from the northeast...it's wicked hahd to hear my accent.

Serious question - when you are talking to someone from somewhere else (the midwest, for instance), do you think they have a strange accent?


I've known a few people from the midwest, and mostly I don't hear anything strange...only on like one or two words maybe, and it's infrequent enough that it catches me off-guard every time.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: North Floridians have an accent?


It's like a bad Georgia accent impersonation.
 
camaroash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How stupid do you need to be to think that's real?


The fact it's so believable certainly illustrates the truth in the stereotypes.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I never even considered the glass/aluminum dichotomy. While it makes sense that the virus would be able to pass through the transparent glass, I would make the counterpoint that if you left the bottle in the sun before you drank it, that the light would kill (or at least weaken) the viruses inside. Whereas the viruses that may have entered the aluminum can at the factory would be protected by the opaque metal can.


I've always heard that beer goes bad quicker in a glass bottle than a can but I doubt you could tell with Corona or Natty Light beer.

GanjSmokr: edmo: North Floridians have an accent?

Everyone has some kind of accent.


I don't notice any difference in accents in white people from Miami to Orlando to Gainesville but that's as far north as I've been in FL. Jacksonville is practically GA so they might sound more southern (you know, hicks).
 
Insain2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm trying not to laugh too hard at that lady....I just had open gallbladder surgery and I'm still healing and I don't wanna bust my gut wide open on that dumbazz Floridian!

I'll watch it again when the stitches are out!!!!!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Poe's Florida Law:  a parody of a Jacksonvillian is identical to a Jacksonvillian.
 
