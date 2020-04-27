 Skip to content
 
(WKRN Nashville)   Always check the residence address three times before demolition or gorilla-suit pranks   (wkrn.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size


/got nuthin
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Psychology studies have shown that people tend to overlook burglars in gorilla suits while focusing on other things.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's better than what happened to an acquaintance of mine:  arrived home after work one day to find a crew stripping the paint off her house.

////they tried to sell her
///a new paint job
//no dice
/bad idea to do that to a lawyer's house
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Charge will be dismissed later. Burglary is entering a structure with the intent to commit a crime. A person in a gorilla suit mistakenly entering the wrong residence lacks intent.
 
funmonger
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Racists.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Police watched the home security footage but saw no man in a gorilla suit, but upon watching it a second time he was there plain as day.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


RIP JABARI
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Charge will be dismissed later. Burglary is entering a structure with the intent to commit a crime. A person in a gorilla suit mistakenly entering the wrong residence lacks intent.


Yeah, I thought the same thing. He'll apologize to the court and the family and that will be it. Hopefully anyway. Maybe court fees.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They let him keep it on for the mug shot?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No promises. The surprise is half the fun..

//the tasing is NOT
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mt. Juliet

That's what Romeo did!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Charge will be dismissed later. Burglary is entering a structure with the intent to commit a crime. A person in a gorilla suit mistakenly entering the wrong residence lacks intent.


It all depends on if broke into the home with the intention of committing a crime, not if he got the correct house or not.
 
tasteme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A man in a gorilla costume was running around the zoo entertaining the children.

At one point, while swinging from an overhanging branch, he accidentally fell into the lion enclosure.  

He started yelling "Help me! Help me!"

As the lion got closer, she began to look at him intently. "Help me," the man screamed.

The lion bust into a sprint toward him and said "Shut up! You are going to get us both fired!"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did they get the silver back?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm just glad the ilttle girl didn't shoot him.
 
