 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   The good news here is that the US is now fully prepared for the coming malaria epidemic   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, United States, Federal government of the United States, U.S. state, doses of a malaria drug, President Trump, shipments of the drug, drug companies, South Dakota  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 1:50 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
craiguyver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Malaria would be the first pandemic that this administration is even halfway prepared for.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well... at least Utah is.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At the rate global warming is going, those mosquitoes will be increasing their range. So best be ready.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The newest one they are trying is Famotidine, you'll know it as Pepcid AC...

Bonus, I won't have to buy Plaquenil until 2022...
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The newest one they are trying is Famotidine, you'll know it as Pepcid AC...

Bonus, I won't have to buy Plaquenil until 2022...


I take famotidine as needed. Took it daily for a while though. I have a few doses at home. May need to buy a new bottle in case people hoard. I can switch to another antiacid but they recently recalled all ranitidine brands. So there are fewer choices.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kbronsito: NewportBarGuy: The newest one they are trying is Famotidine, you'll know it as Pepcid AC...

Bonus, I won't have to buy Plaquenil until 2022...

I take famotidine as needed. Took it daily for a while though. I have a few doses at home. May need to buy a new bottle in case people hoard. I can switch to another antiacid but they recently recalled all ranitidine brands. So there are fewer choices.


Indeed! That Ranitidine recall, which we're all still working through, has made Famotidine harder to find. Try to get 60-90 days in front and replenish at 45-30 days to give you time to find more.

Short term problem on this one, they will make more to fill the ranitidine gap and scoop up all those prescriptions.
 
Mouren
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Grift successful.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A bunch of buts bought out the tonic water.  Well, there went my gin & tonic. Let me tell you, gin and Sprite is NOT a substitute in any way.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.