(NPR)   Much like the God-skeptical atheists who suddenly discover the power of prayer in a foxhole, government-skeptical Americans want an effective government intervention during a pandemic   (npr.org) divider line
83
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prayer has no more power in a foxhole than it does anywhere else. Unlike gods, ghosts, and Santa, governments actually exist to varying degrees of competence. That competence is what determines how "great" your country is or is not.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of those positions is gained through logic and reason. The other is not.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This question is not nearly as simple as subby.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Troll-level of headline: guaranteed responses. Bravo, subby.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: This question is not nearly as simple as subby.


...your clappin with one hand, bro.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We haven't had an effective government for past 3 + years ..
 
WillJM8528 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you want to shrink government, while giving power to corporations, in a democracy? You are literally just giving away your voice.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voting in an anti-government party before a crisis is like firing your plumber before the big Chili Cook-off.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The accumulated filth of all their MAGA and covfefe will foam up about their waists and all the billy bobs and covidiots will look up and shout "Save us!"... and I'll look down, and whisper "No."
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I had told you on Christmas Day that by Easter, the American left would have been demanding that Trump declare martial law, shutdown the Democratic primaries, close the economy, and place the entire nation under house arrest?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey conservatives! Trump has effectively rendered the federal govt drowned in a bathtub. How's that working out?
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God doesn't exist and I'm not going to pretend he does to placate the ignorant.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: One of those positions is gained through logic and reason. The other is not.


Well-I have faith that the kinds of "less government" whagarble types are capable of arriving at many positions without reason.

The "finding god in the foxhole" thing would also seem to be a case of literal survivor bias. The guys who said, "man I'll believe in god if I just make it through this" and don't make it through it aren't counted later.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Prayer has no more power in a foxhole than it does anywhere else. Unlike gods, ghosts, and Santa, governments actually exist to varying degrees of competence. That competence is what determines how "great" your country is or is not.


Great seems like a good idea. I wonder if one should work on making one's country great again as a goal. Is there anything to show if that tends to work in a pandemic or lead to sad dumb outcomes?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that whole "there's no atheists in a fox hole" thing is more bullshiat preacher story nonsense.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: How's that working out?


Can't be that bad, you're still able to post something to Fark.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prayer didn't direct deposit my relief funds did it subby?

/so as helpful as any masturbatory  act
//which sometimes can be helpful, in your mind
///off to my bunk to pray
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God skeptical = agnostic

atheist = no doubt that there is no god

/just sayin'
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion is an artifact of bygone eras. There are no gods, there never were.

The closest thing to "god" in anyone's lives is the planet, and we've sure as hell proven we don't respect that one.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: One of those positions is gained through logic and reason. The other is not.


Fark user imageView Full Size

This
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: What if I had told you on Christmas Day that by Easter, the American left would have been demanding that Trump declare martial law, shutdown the Democratic primaries, close the economy, and place the entire nation under house arrest?


Same thing as if I told you Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren joined the rest of Congress in voting unanimously for a multi-trillion-dollar corporate bailout negotiated behind closed doors?
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Keep government out of my Medicare," etc...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also need to trust the information they're hearing, so there's no confusion. President Trump has struggled on this front.

Yeah, in the same way I'm struggling to get Benedict Cumberbatch to sleep with me.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: I'm pretty sure that whole "there's no atheists in a fox hole" thing is more bullshiat preacher story nonsense.


More atheists come home from war than went to war in the first place, I'd wager.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

/http://militaryatheists.org/athei​sts-i​n-foxholes/
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Agonotic so I'm gonna sit on the fence/mask & goggles on and watch while you all fight it out..... 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I found myself "in a foxhole" getting shot at; I'd hate your stupid god even more!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Dictatorial_Flair: I'm pretty sure that whole "there's no atheists in a fox hole" thing is more bullshiat preacher story nonsense.

More atheists come home from war than went to war in the first place, I'd wager.


Yeah, when grenades and shiat are exploding and you go "OH GOD OH GOD OH GOD" it doesn't mean you suddenly expect a bearded white old man to appear from the clouds and do something, it's just a colloquial use of farking language. One might also say "fark me in jesus, right in the goat ass!", but it sure as shiat doesn't mean I think some other religion's savior wants to take me gently and that I'm a goat centaur.
 
snarky kong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: God skeptical = agnostic

atheist = no doubt that there is no god

/just sayin'


You got both of those wrong actually. Agnostic has to do with whether or not god is knowable. There are plenty of theists that are god skeptical. Atheist is just lack of belief, it absolutely doesn't mean that there is no doubt.

No doubt is sometime termed hard-atheism and there are basically no hard atheists unless you pin down the definition of god to something quite specific like "as appearing in Genesis in the KJB."
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: This text is now purple: What if I had told you on Christmas Day that by Easter, the American left would have been demanding that Trump declare martial law, shutdown the Democratic primaries, close the economy, and place the entire nation under house arrest?

Same thing as if I told you Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren joined the rest of Congress in voting unanimously for a multi-trillion-dollar corporate bailout negotiated behind closed doors?


That surprises me less.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: God skeptical = agnostic

atheist = no doubt that there is no god


And then there are the atheists who believe in God. Like me.

/doubt I'm the only one
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's more along the lines of "you put me out of work/made my small business go bankrupt to save the Boomers, would you mind partially reimbursing me?"
 
It's pronounced pacKAGE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been thinking about this a lot, lately. I think the problem is that conservatives like to conflate what the government can do to people, and what the government can do for people. I see those as two separate things. Most progressives don't want government interfering in our lives. But making sure we don't have to choose between housing and medical costs seems beneficial for everyone.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I somehow ended up on a bunch of left wing mailing lists.

Half of them are demanding that Trump shut everything down and the other half are demanding that Congress not allow Trump to shut anything down.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if I ever trusted Trump but I voted for him to do what he said he would do: kick out illegal aliens and bring manufacturing back to the USA. Now he seems like a prophet since we have this epidemic and we are unable to manufacture the basic medical supplies that we need. He's doing as well as any person can who is basically ignorant but wants the best outcome. We would be much worse off with Hillary, my god there would be nothing done.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: God skeptical = agnostic

atheist = no doubt that there is no god

/just sayin'


For most atheists, there is no positive or negative belief. They just don't give a sh*t about the idea of God.
 
snarky kong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupJohnB: Glitchwerks: God skeptical = agnostic

atheist = no doubt that there is no god

And then there are the atheists who believe in God. Like me.

/doubt I'm the only one


What does atheism mean to you?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: I think it's more along the lines of "you put me out of work/made my small business go bankrupt to save the Boomers, would you mind partially reimbursing me?"


Yes, we know you're people's philosophy now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: This question is not nearly as simple as subby.


As many Trump voters are finding out, sometimes God's answer is no.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: This About That: This question is not nearly as simple as subby.

...your clappin with one hand, bro.


It's less of a clap and more of a fap, really.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, maybe the reason a lot of us are "government skeptical" is exactly because we would like to have effective government, but have observed that to be less and less likely as time goes on.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: Hey conservatives! Trump has effectively rendered the federal govt drowned in a bathtub. How's that working out?


For the majority of Americans, that either were counted as not voting for Trump OR got their vote suppressed by state-level Republicans, things haven't been working out for some time now.

It also kind of sucks when blue-staters, that can't imagine local government actually interfering with the vote, give vocal strength to red-state vote suppression propaganda by dismissing the possibility of it happening anywhere.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small government or effective government.

Choose one.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I somehow ended up on a bunch of left wing mailing lists.

Half of them are demanding that Trump shut everything down and the other half are demanding that Congress not allow Trump to shut anything down.


Fark.com is not a mailing list.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

snarky kong: SoupJohnB: Glitchwerks: God skeptical = agnostic

atheist = no doubt that there is no god

And then there are the atheists who believe in God. Like me.

/doubt I'm the only one

What does atheism mean to you?


That was a joke, son. But I'm inclined to think along the lines of "deism," as embraced by some of the Founding Fathers. "God" =  the natural universe along with this planet. Everything within, down to subatomic particles, follows rules of some sort. Who made the rules? That's my only real question.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

neongoats: SpectroBoy: Dictatorial_Flair: I'm pretty sure that whole "there's no atheists in a fox hole" thing is more bullshiat preacher story nonsense.

More atheists come home from war than went to war in the first place, I'd wager.

Yeah, when grenades and shiat are exploding and you go "OH GOD OH GOD OH GOD" it doesn't mean you suddenly expect a bearded white old man to appear from the clouds and do something, it's just a colloquial use of farking language. One might also say "fark me in jesus, right in the goat ass!", but it sure as shiat doesn't mean I think some other religion's savior wants to take me gently and that I'm a goat centaur.


goats abide
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Glitchwerks: God skeptical = agnostic

atheist = no doubt that there is no god

And then there are the atheists who believe in God. Like me.

/doubt I'm the only one


I was brought up in the church when I was a child.......but I went to Catholic school & (as a holy Ghoster) got really confused w/the praying to Mary etc. I've also have visited other types of worship houses as well & was even more confused sooooo.

I told my Preacher Grandma & Mother about it but they insisted that I should follow my teaching that I was taught (as a child).

So when I turned 18, I then asked again, now  I'm considered a "Voting" adult now can I chose what I can believe in now????

Yupperz!!!

I then chose to believe that for me Agnostic is the right choice for me......oh I'm 61 now & I'm still fine w/my choice too.

I also don't throw stones at what others choose to believe it that's their choice... period!
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Atheists really are the easiest religious types to trigger.
 
xkenny13
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: I'm pretty sure that whole "there's no atheists in a fox hole" thing is more bullshiat preacher story nonsense.


I'm told it's quite the opposite.  Sitting in a fox hole after witnessing the brutal carnage of war, you have trouble believing God could exist, and yet allow these atrocities to continue unabated.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I don't know if I ever trusted Trump but I voted for him to do what he said he would do: kick out illegal aliens and bring manufacturing back to the USA. Now he seems like a prophet since we have this epidemic and we are unable to manufacture the basic medical supplies that we need. He's doing as well as any person can who is basically ignorant but wants the best outcome. We would be much worse off with Hillary, my god there would be nothing done.


He's doing a tremendous job on the lungs!
HERE'S WHY Trump Pushed Consuming Disinfectants To Treat CORONAVIRUS
Youtube N--iM6L7e8g


/but her emails
 
