(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Measures put in place to fight COVID-19, like stay-at-home and social distancing orders, help reduce homicide rates. St. Louis: Hold my toasted ravioli   (fox2now.com) divider line
33
•       •       •

33 Comments
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, I'd probably be rather murdery if I lived there too... *shrug*
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, St Louis now has over twice the homicide rate of Cleveland, that's terrifying.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that there was not a single murder in Miami for 6 weeks. First time since 1957 or something.  I'll try to find a link.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Did you just breath on me, MotherFather?!!"
BAMBAMBAM

/you geddit
 
07X18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, what I wouldn't give for a slice of Imo's Pizza right about now.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's one...

No homicides in Miami for 6 weeks.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My only surprise is, it ain't Baltimore. St. Louis has some really sketchy areas (and seriously fark East St. Louis)
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on that blurb. STL and MO have gone relatively unscathed by COVID-19 as compared to IL, so I suppose the virus isn't keeping people locked in as much.

Up in Chicago, they're probably letting the virus do the killings to save them from doing it.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: My only surprise is, it ain't Baltimore. St. Louis has some really sketchy areas (and seriously fark East St. Louis)


And East St Louis doesn't even count in this as it's in Illinois.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada had a bigger mass shooting than Murica so far this year.

Canada #1!!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those times where extra patrols could be used to pick up people who are up to no good.

If the majority of law abiding people are home, then the odds go up that anyone out and about is likely to be looking for trouble. Pull them over for any minor infraction, search the vehicle, and if they turn up unlicensed guns arrest them and take them downtown.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man now I want some "Toasted Ravioli"......I used to work at the Olive Garden and ate it all of the time......was Yummy dipped in Alfredo sauce then Marinara sauce too.....YUMMY!!!! Same w/the bread sticks too...No wonder I used to weigh 356 before my gastric bypass 18 years ago...........

But anything deep fried is not gonna happen past these lips now. I've gotten to goal weight & stayed there. Soooooo wanting is just that.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Axeofjudgement: My only surprise is, it ain't Baltimore. St. Louis has some really sketchy areas (and seriously fark East St. Louis)

And East St Louis doesn't even count in this as it's in Illinois.


Right? But man is that a terrible place.

So why I'm surprised it ain't Baltimore 🤣
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who works in a building that routinely has to repair the roof due to bullet holes, I haven't noticed much difference.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "Did you just breath on me, MotherFather?!!"
BAMBAMBAM

/you geddit


To be fair, it's self defense.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Ethertap: As someone who works in a building that routinely has to repair the roof due to bullet holes, I haven't noticed much difference.


perhaps it's time to upgrade to a steel roof? or perhaps kevlar?
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ethertap: As someone who works in a building that routinely has to repair the roof due to bullet holes, I haven't noticed much difference.


Wait, are the people inside the building firing up? Or are there people above firing down? What the hell kind of place do you work in?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: Ethertap: As someone who works in a building that routinely has to repair the roof due to bullet holes, I haven't noticed much difference.

Wait, are the people inside the building firing up? Or are there people above firing down? What the hell kind of place do you work in?


They're called desks pops. It happens.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: magneticmushroom: Ethertap: As someone who works in a building that routinely has to repair the roof due to bullet holes, I haven't noticed much difference.

Wait, are the people inside the building firing up? Or are there people above firing down? What the hell kind of place do you work in?

They're called desks pops. It happens.


Er, desk pop...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's too bad that it's such a murdery hell-hole in spots, because St. Louis is actually a great place to take kids on a summer road-trip vacation on a budget. The St. Louis Zoo is amazing and admission is free. The Arch is cheap and fun. The City Museum is affordable and fun as hell. Forest Park always has something going on and the Science Center there is also free general admission. AB Brewery was super cool and not super expensive. We even got cheap tickets to see the Cardinals. The Art Museum is world class.
 
caljar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This is one of those times where extra patrols could be used to pick up people who are up to no good.

If the majority of law abiding people are home, then the odds go up that anyone out and about is likely to be looking for trouble. Pull them over for any minor infraction, search the vehicle, and if they turn up unlicensed guns arrest them and take them downtown.


That's racist.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love toasted ravioli. St, Louis? Meh.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

caljar: We Ate the Necco Wafers: This is one of those times where extra patrols could be used to pick up people who are up to no good.

If the majority of law abiding people are home, then the odds go up that anyone out and about is likely to be looking for trouble. Pull them over for any minor infraction, search the vehicle, and if they turn up unlicensed guns arrest them and take them downtown.

That's racist.


Mmm
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sometimes you just run out of sh*t to do around the house.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
First it was pizza. Then it was bagels. Now they give us St Louis style social distancing.

It's like a DC version of reality, all grimdark when we all want happy stories.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The police cannot solve murders because no one tells the police what happened because they fear retribution but also because they don't trust the police because police departments act in their own self interest not in the interests of the people. It's a problem. The police unions are part of the problem.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"While some cities are seeing a drop-in homicide during the pandemic" yeah I wanna murder whoever wrote that
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: STL and MO have gone relatively unscathed by COVID-19 as compared to IL


STL had the first case in Missouri!

It was the dumb-fark college student who was studying overseas in Italy, in the hardest hit areas, who flew to Chicago when everything was locking down. She stayed a day or two with a friend and then took Amtrak to STL where she was quarantining with her parents. The father took the younger daughter to the dance at their private school when the college student was confirmed positive, and the entire school had to be closed down and sanitized because of these morons.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

robodog: Wow, St Louis now has over twice the homicide rate of Cleveland, that's terrifying.


I've lived in both. Doesn't surprise me at all. St. Louis is a rough city, lots of crime. . It's also nice in many sections, it's a good city in spite of its problems.  But problems, it has.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: Ethertap: As someone who works in a building that routinely has to repair the roof due to bullet holes, I haven't noticed much difference.

Wait, are the people inside the building firing up? Or are there people above firing down? What the hell kind of place do you work in?


Factory in North STL. Issue is people shooting into the air and bullets landing on the roof. They don't penetrate into the building, but some get through the liner and then we get leaks.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: The police cannot solve murders because no one tells the police what happened because they fear retribution but also because they don't trust the police because police departments act in their own self interest not in the interests of the people.


No kidding. People who do want to tell what they have seen know enough to stay away from that. Tell the truth and it's a coin toss as to whether police believe you, or whether they think what you are saying fits what they want the outcome to be. They'll threaten you any way they can (If you're a woman, maybe threaten to take your kids away?) up to and including locking you up as an accomplice to murder.

Nope, people have seen or heard that being done to far too many people (one person is one too many). Nope, they'll keep their mouths shut, thank you very much.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ethertap:

Issue is people shooting into the air and bullets landing on the roof. They don't penetrate into the building, but some get through the liner and then we get leaks.

Just St. Louis things.

/live here, have leaky roof
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone tried to kill me once. All I had to do was make it to the living room.
 
