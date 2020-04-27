 Skip to content
(Snopes)   South Korea thinks Kim got off of the cart and is having a cigarette   (snopes.com) divider line
    North Korea, Kim Jong-il, Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Il-sung, South Korea, Korean War, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, South Korea's government  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Or else they are just saying so for their own reasons. When you live next door to a farking psycho you sometimes have to play along with their delusions.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Is that why Canada seems so agreeable?


Is that why Canada seems so agreeable?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

That's Moon and his sunshine policy.


That's Moon and his sunshine policy.
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Schrodinger's Dictator:  North Korean leader is both alive and dead, depending on your news source.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Is that why Canada seems so agreeable?

Is that why Canada seems so agreeable?


I literally laughed out loud. This explains so much.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The fun part is they're both on meth.


The fun part is they're both on meth.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Agreed. Can't see the benefit of rushing an unconfirmed death declaration. If anything, this gives more time to consider any political and diplomatic repercussions.


Agreed. Can't see the benefit of rushing an unconfirmed death declaration. If anything, this gives more time to consider any political and diplomatic repercussions.
 
Fissile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure Trump is happy to learn that his Asian Mini-Me is well.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 504x637]


I never had the pleasure of being assigned to Korea, but my understanding was that they trained their military to be tough.  That was many years ago, so things might have changed.  I'm sure some Farkers with more recent experience will chime in soon enough.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder if he is in bad health and if he and his sister just started the rumor to see which generals would not support sis when it is eventually her turn.
 
StrikitRich [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But does he feel happy?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I need to make a follow up with my surgeon
Oh, that won't be possible, Dear Leader.
 
wage0048
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hope he didn't catch too much flack after the operation!
Oh, that won't be possible, Dear Leader.


I hope he didn't catch too much flack after the operation!
 
StrikitRich [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kim's not missing, he's just riding the ski lift again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Like a lot of us, he doesn't want to get kissed by Corona-Chan. Given his weight and probable health issues, it is only logical that he's social distancing himself.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's at the Cheyenne Saloon in Palatka Fl. selling doughnuts with Elvis and Jim Morrison.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Find out on the next episode of Game of Jongs!


Find out on the next episode of Game of Jongs!
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

He got a sistah...
I bet she owns a dragon.

Find out on the next episode of Game of Jongs!


He got a sistah...
Fark user imageView Full Size

I bet she owns a dragon.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I bet everything she owns has teeth and fire breath.

Find out on the next episode of Game of Jongs!

He got a sistah...
[Fark user image image 590x350]
I bet she owns a dragon.


I bet everything she owns has teeth and fire breath.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Best not let the cat oot of the bag there, big shoots
- not while them NHL ex-pats are sending money up here soz their mums can buy 'em all-dressed chips.

Is that why Canada seems so agreeable?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Best not let the cat oot of the bag there, big shoots
- not while them NHL ex-pats are sending money up here soz their mums can buy 'em all-dressed chips.
 
