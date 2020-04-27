 Skip to content
(KSBY San Luis Obispo)   Showing brand loyalty the owner of Fatte's Pizza in Atascadero, drives 10 miles and robs Fatte's Pizza in Paso Robles   (ksby.com) divider line
5
•       •       •

5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a chain or franchise?

Either way, at least he knew that they'd have cash on hand...if only he'd had the smarts to plan a robbery better. Surprised he didn't just insure his own place, and rob it...
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Is this a chain or franchise?


"Fatte's Pizza are all owned independently and operated separately."

Sounds like a franchise.

Man, I forgot about Fatte's.  I think my roommates and I tried it once back in the 90s because we had a coupon.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I need your clothes, your boots, and some cheesy bread.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's with the lightsticks?  Brass knuckles, a .22 luger with what looks like a homemade silencer?

The kidnapping charges could be the biggest penalty but he'll plea and those will be dropped.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am inclined to think this happens more often. A restaurant I worked at in college had a manager from another store rob us. He was a former floor mgr of our store. Knowing how things work can give an impression of success.
 
