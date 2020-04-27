 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   DeSantis states what everybody knows, people just go to Florida to die   (local10.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Democratic Party, Gerontology, Ageing, Old age, decades-old joke, United States, Geriatrics, Nursing  
•       •       •

794 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 11:50 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Writing off the old people vote?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
FTA: "Florida is ground zero for the nursing home, we're God's waiting room," DeSantis said Sunday. "We have a huge number of facilities, a huge number of residents." The term is a decades-old joke about the amount of retirees that move to Florida; it isn't complimentary.

Governor DeSantis, you really should get a better speech writer. Your current one suck.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
God's Express Lane
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The contractor I work with is 71 years old.  He had been waiting until he was 75 to retire, to get the higher amount of Social Security.  They told him "We're not doing that anymore."
His response, "Thanks, Trump."
Senior citizens: Are you getting tired of winning with the GOP yet?
 
Ezimar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Senior citizens: Are you getting tired of winning with the GOP yet?


Senior here.  I've been sick of the GOP since Reagan.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's more like Hell's waiting room. Old people move to Florida to get use to sulfur and heat.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Florida Democratic Party chair Terrie Rizzo was quick to react to the Republican governor's gaffe, sending out a statement:
"Governor, this isn't a time to do stand-up, it's a time to stand up and lead."

"Also, God hates you."
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: God's Express Lane


Does he/she have Sun Pass?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In Florida god takes their brains first
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's something every Floridian says.  It's something no Floridian politician should say.

But he is a Florida Man by definition, so...
 
Mouser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Former Colorado governor Dick Lamm nods approvingly.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People don't go to Florida to die, it's just that after living there they welcome the sweet release of death.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: The contractor I work with is 71 years old.  He had been waiting until he was 75 to retire, to get the higher amount of Social Security.  They told him "We're not doing that anymore."
His response, "Thanks, Trump."
Senior citizens: Are you getting tired of winning with the GOP yet?


That's because benefits max out at age 70 and not 75, and it's been that way for a long time.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Snowbirds go home. Frogs go there to croak.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
32,139 confirmed, 1,075 deaths, and he's cracking jokes.

Christ, what an asshole.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: 32,139 confirmed, 1,075 deaths, and he's cracking jokes.

Christ, what an asshole.


Too soon, eh?

/lightenupfrancis.jpg
 
skribble
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: 32,139 confirmed, 1,075 deaths, and he's cracking jokes.

Christ, what an asshole.


Floridian here. can't even smart or funny this.

Fark needs a sad tag.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Billy Bathsalt: The contractor I work with is 71 years old.  He had been waiting until he was 75 to retire, to get the higher amount of Social Security.  They told him "We're not doing that anymore."
His response, "Thanks, Trump."
Senior citizens: Are you getting tired of winning with the GOP yet?

That's because benefits max out at age 70 and not 75, and it's been that way for a long time.


OK, maybe he had been waiting until age 70, and they aren't doing that anymore.  I don't think he was making the whole thing up.
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
More of that Trumpian Sarcasm?
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Writing off the old people vote?


Sounds like he's hoping there won't be one.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Keyser_Soze_Death: Billy Bathsalt: The contractor I work with is 71 years old.  He had been waiting until he was 75 to retire, to get the higher amount of Social Security.  They told him "We're not doing that anymore."
His response, "Thanks, Trump."
Senior citizens: Are you getting tired of winning with the GOP yet?

That's because benefits max out at age 70 and not 75, and it's been that way for a long time.

OK, maybe he had been waiting until age 70, and they aren't doing that anymore.  I don't think he was making the whole thing up.


No.

https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10147.​p​df
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Correction subs.  About half the state are old people who come there to live until they die.  The other half are people who go down there to fleece the old people, often the one child that has a bit of a drug addiction, and needs mom and dad around for whenever they need to steal a social security check.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There was a particularly revealing moment during one of the press conferences where, of course, one of the media types begins hounding DeSantis over the unemployment system, explaining how it is "impossible to log in" and how "the people of the state are being let down by their government".

So DeSantis takes off his medical gloves and mask in the incorrect manner, spreading his coronavirus across the entire room, he looks at the woman who claimed the unemployment portal "cannot handle the number of people trying to log into it", and DeSantis pretty much goes to town.

The governor launches CONNECT: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and proceeds to demolish the game, exploiting every glitch and bug on the way to collecting "infinite unemployment".  Not at any single time did CONNECT "crash" during this presentation.

DeSantis explains to the media that the people of the state of Florida need to "git gud", they need to stop being "casual scrubs", and that they have no right to comment unless they "have beaten CONNECT without taking a single hit to their unemployment".

So there's a reason that the media turns around and they call him "incompetent" and "possibly the stupidest person who has ever lived", and the reason is jealousy.  The media will never be good enough to get Rank 1 in American politics so they complain about it on the internet, instead.

I'm secretly hoping that CONNECT 2: The Florida Department of Re-Employment Assistance stacks the bar and is even more inaccessible to the whiners and the casuals, but I guess we'll see.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
he's right, you know.jpg
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Bathsalt: The contractor I work with is 71 years old.  He had been waiting until he was 75 to retire, to get the higher amount of Social Security.  They told him "We're not doing that anymore."
His response, "Thanks, Trump."
Senior citizens: Are you getting tired of winning with the GOP yet?


Tell the contractor that Social Security benefits max out at 70.

/If anyone knows better, please let Billy Bathsalt know.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.