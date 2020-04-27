 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Power line falls and sets gas line on fire. Not a Godzilla movie, just Florida   (local10.com) divider line
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Earl Green
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This exact thing happened to my neighbor a few years ago who just happens to work for the gas company.

CSB
 
pounddawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cdn0.sbnation.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA: "We just said, 'It's all up to God now,"

Lol.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's all up to God now. Or the gas company.
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just be glad it wasn't someone on the Shat-ter puttin one in the can......

Oops wrong thread!!!
 
darth_badger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

uncleacid: It's all up to God now. Or the gas company.


Or the fire department.
 
