 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   CDC says you may be ill, if you've got headache, fever, and a chill. if you are you're out of luck, 'cause nobody gives a   (nypost.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, Pneumonia, Common cold, Influenza, list of symptoms, Symptoms, severe illness, possible symptoms of COVID-19, Bronchitis  
•       •       •

942 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 11:43 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What movie was that reference from? I just found myself wondering that this morning.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: What movie was that reference from? I just found myself wondering that this morning.


Ferris Bueller's Day Off:

Ferris Bueller's singing Nurse
Youtube FoQSfdl_nHg
 
mactheknife [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's good.  Half of those are allergy symptoms.

I'm dying...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Daffodill?
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I heard hydrochloroquine or ingesting Clorox would return my pluck.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...shaving cream
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Speaking of who died:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/invest​i​gations/2020/04/27/covid-19-death-toll​-undercounted/?arc404=true
 
comrade
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"...inability to arouse..."

I've had it for years apparently.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UberDave: That's good.  Half of those are allergy symptoms.

I'm dying...

[Fark user image 250x334]


You're not dying; you just can't think of anything good to do.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Man, whoever engineered this thing really covered all the bases.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Speaking of who died:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/investi​gations/2020/04/27/covid-19-death-toll​-undercounted/?arc404=true


But but but conservative media told me we were overcounting so hospitals would make more money.
 
jfivealive
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Flying dump truck?
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't care that she wore too much eye makeup and had a raging case of herpes, I would absolutely wreck Shauna...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kubo: I heard hydrochloroquine or ingesting Clorox would return my pluck.


Try sticking a coal up in your ass for better luck
 
tracer03
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: ...shaving cream


No that's if you or it is full of
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: UberDave: That's good.  Half of those are allergy symptoms.

I'm dying...

[Fark user image 250x334]

You're not dying; you just can't think of anything good to do.


When Cameron was in Egypt's land...
...let my Cameron go.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: I don't care that she wore too much eye makeup and had a raging case of herpes, I would absolutely wreck Shauna...

[Fark user image image 236x353]


I'll fire up the time machine for you.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I went through eight days of what I can only describe as proto-bronchitis. I had trouble breathing and tightness in my chest like asthma. I had a headache at first ( pretty much wrote that off as a hangover but stopped drinking as this lingered and lingered ). I was really tired and spaced out as well. The worst was the damned dry hacking cough and the fact if i even tried to take a bonghit I'd choke to nearly passing out. * days of that crap and then it just went away. Within 24 hours i could breathe fine and had no fatigue or other weirdness. I tried getting tested when I was sick. There are 200 tests a day in my county, one must make an appointment and have a car -- no poor people like myself can walk up to the facility. When I was better I was told by the CDC to get tested for antibodies. There are no tests at all available for antibodies in my county. Zero. Not one test.

/ Yes, they don't care and want you dead -- remember that about the GOP. Never forget. They are your mortal enemy and have made this clear.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kind of useless. Chills are a sign of fever. A headache might mean a hangover. etc......
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I went through eight days of what I can only describe as proto-bronchitis. I had trouble breathing and tightness in my chest like asthma. I had a headache at first ( pretty much wrote that off as a hangover but stopped drinking as this lingered and lingered ). I was really tired and spaced out as well. The worst was the damned dry hacking cough and the fact if i even tried to take a bonghit I'd choke to nearly passing out. * days of that crap and then it just went away. Within 24 hours i could breathe fine and had no fatigue or other weirdness. I tried getting tested when I was sick. There are 200 tests a day in my county, one must make an appointment and have a car -- no poor people like myself can walk up to the facility. When I was better I was told by the CDC to get tested for antibodies. There are no tests at all available for antibodies in my county. Zero. Not one test.

/ Yes, they don't care and want you dead -- remember that about the GOP. Never forget. They are your mortal enemy and have made this clear.


What the hell are you doing taking bong hits when you can barely breathe in the first place?
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Been there, had that.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Neat. It's the time of year where my clustered headaches show up to make one or two days a week he'll for the next month. Hopefully I'll be able to know which headache is which.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.