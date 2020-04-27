 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   Florida Man arrested for murder after police find body in suitcase, proving once again that if you want to embark on a life of crime, you should get rid of your baggage first   (wftv.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Orange County Sheriff's Office, dead body, Police, Constable, Sheriff, Coroner, Death, Sheriffs in the United States  
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude should've flown United. The body would be long gone.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bzyG​p​1Fcu8
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Police - Man in a suitcase
Youtube 3bzyGp1Fcu8

OK
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he had a handle on things.  I guess that case is in the bag for the prosecutor now.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L7 - Baggage
Youtube hCsiUYR8qHs
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigfire: At least he had a handle on things.  I guess that case is in the bag for the prosecutor now.


Zip it
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

didn't run fast enough
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uproxx.comView Full Size
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, looks like an open, then remove body, and shut case.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The address was 911, ironic? Anyone remember the ironic threads?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pitty I was hoping for Suitcase City in Tampa...
 
KingT
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Son of Samsonite killer?
 
