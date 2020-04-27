 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jacksonville Journal-Courier)   We might disagree with the "not in need of medical attention" comment   (myjournalcourier.com) divider line
5
    More: Awkward, Restrooms, Rooms, Bathroom, Stay, West Walnut Street business, Bathtub, unidentified man, man  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 3:20 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What an amazingly content free article that subby got greenlit.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sometimes you just can't find the right video on Pornhub.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn, dude, just pinch it off already.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.