 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   Welcome mat: "Come back with a warrant." Florida deputies: "Okay"   (mynews13.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Volusia County, Florida, Daytona Beach, Florida, Flagler County, Florida, Associated Press, poison peddler, Daytona Beach News-Journal, front door of a Florida, Illegal drug trade  
•       •       •

1188 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 1:05 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This poison peddler had a doormat that said, 'Come back with a warrant,' so we did!"

They raided Trump's house?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ROFL, I have that same welcome mat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

phrawgh: They raided Trump's house?


You know there's a few writer openings on Samantha Bee's show. They could use someone like you...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My welcome mat says:

Come Back With Drugs
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I rate fentanyl a WMD, so getting a warrant was just minding their P's and Q's. I'm in a camp of "no drugs from strangers" at this point because you cannot tell if there's a smidge of fentanyl or worse in the powder. Pot's better because you can see it's the farking plant before you use it.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: ROFL, I have that same welcome mat.


Ha, I have the same one too.  Don't have the balls to put it at the front door.  I keep it inside at the threshold of my basement workshop.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phrawgh: "This poison peddler had a doormat that said, 'Come back with a warrant,' so we did!"

They raided Trump's house?


The Secret Service has some nifty weaponry and pretty much their own air force.

I wouldn't recommend it....
 
kindms
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I rate fentanyl a WMD, so getting a warrant was just minding their P's and Q's. I'm in a camp of "no drugs from strangers" at this point because you cannot tell if there's a smidge of fentanyl or worse in the powder. Pot's better because you can see it's the farking plant before you use it.


only if you are smoking flowers
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, absent that mat they would have just...done an illegal search?
 
bagumpity
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Isn't that how it's supposed to work?  I'm failing to see how this is humorous.
 
rcain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: So, absent that mat they would have just...done an illegal search?


Or knocked on the door w/o the warrant and tipped off the residents that they were about to get busted, giving time for them to dump or otherwise secret away their stash
 
rcain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bagumpity: Isn't that how it's supposed to work?  I'm failing to see how this is humorous.


The moose outside was supposed to tell ya
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: So, absent that mat they would have just...done an illegal search?


They may have asked to search the place, then give him time to flush the stuff when refused, before the warrant was signed off on.  Unlikely, but possible.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is just dumb. I think the point being made above is that the cops should have had a warrant on hand already.

If my welcome mat reads "Go Fark Yourself" would the cops engage in self-pleasure on the front porch? Actually we are lucky enough to have a fairly hot postal carrier. Mmmmmmm
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NinjaFapper: NotThatGuyAgain: ROFL, I have that same welcome mat.

Ha, I have the same one too.  Don't have the balls to put it at the front door.  I keep it inside at the threshold of my basement workshop.


Shoot, I have it at the end of my porch where anyone coming to ring the bell will see it.

Some cops came to a neighbor's house to help him file a report (ID theft) and when they were walking to their car I yelled HEY and held up the mat.  They both cracked up and yelled back "If we need to we will!"

The odds of cops ever needing/wanting to come to my house with a warrant are pretty much zero.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At my previous house, there was a place about 5 houses down from us that had a sign hanging above the door  that said "We Don't Dial 911". Oddly enough there were cops over there on a weekly basis. Sometimes just sitting across the street for hours. I wonder if it had anything to do with cars pulling up to the curb, someone from the house running out and leaning in the car window for a moment, and the car driving away? This was in a nice middle-class starter neighborhood, populated with retirees, and new families. They stuck out like a sore thumb.

If you're going to break the law, at least be subtle about it. Go in, spend some time, have a beer, have a conversation. That's what I do when I buy weed. 'Course, I've been going to the same guy for 20 years, so it's actually just routine. Last time I went, he put everything in a disinfected envelope and left it on the porch when I called and told him I was there. Curbside service! Had to do it late at night, though, since his neighbors are all home during the day now. Huh, maybe I'm becoming the people I was just complaining about...Stupid 'rona.
 
Current Resident [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It actually said "Come Back With Warrant", guy was just a fan of 80's glam metal.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I see that even the Associated Press in Florida can't hire someone to write a coherent headline:

Welcome mat at Florida home seeks warrant and deputies did
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TFA didn't say, but I'm going to go ahead and assume they had more cause than "the doormat was suspicious".
 
Dimensio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I use this at home, so police are compelled to just leave.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.