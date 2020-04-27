 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Happy Holidays: Woman arrested for assaulting man with a candy cane   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Felony, Criminal law, Christina Zicuis, Misdemeanor, Crime, Assault, candy cane, police report  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 12:02 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Her rap sheet includes convictions for theft; cocaine possession; prostitution; passing a bad check; probation violation; theft; and battery.


That chick knows how to party.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What was the man doing with a candy cane?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe the victim was on the naughty list.

Zicuis then "threw a candy cane at the victim's left arm, causing bruising and swelling to his elbow," reported a Clearwater cop who listed "CANDY" as the weapon wielded by Zicuis.

How the hell big was this candy cane?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Maybe the victim was on the naughty list.

Zicuis then "threw a candy cane at the victim's left arm, causing bruising and swelling to his elbow," reported a Clearwater cop who listed "CANDY" as the weapon wielded by Zicuis.

How the hell big was this candy cane?


And what is her Fark handle?
 
PirateKing
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did she suck the end into a point and jab him with it?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Christmas season starts earlier every year.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Christmas season starts earlier every year.


Maybe this happened in Christmas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ That shiat on your lip
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Where did she put it?
 
phenn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Way to waste a perfectly good candy cane.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Maybe the victim was on the naughty list.

Zicuis then "threw a candy cane at the victim's left arm, causing bruising and swelling to his elbow," reported a Clearwater cop who listed "CANDY" as the weapon wielded by Zicuis.

How the hell big was this candy cane?


Regardless, this guy seems like a candy  ass
 
S10Calade
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure she eats souls.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rcain: [Fark user image 292x362]

/ That shiat on your lip


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: rcain: [Fark user image 292x362]

/ That shiat on your lip

[Fark user image 850x525]


When Dirty Sanchezes go wrong.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: rcain: [Fark user image 292x362]

/ That shiat on your lip

[Fark user image 850x525]


Those look like herpes sores. She's all yours.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's an old man on a city bus holding a candy cane, and it isn't even Christmas...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.