(ABC News)   Russian businesses facing disaster are getting no help from the Kremlin, raising the specter of massive social unrest which of course has never caused problems in Russia   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have paid Putin the protection insurance.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolshevism 2: Electric Boogaloo
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Putin farked with our (and other countries) elections.
2. Putin's hand puppet Trump denied the coronavirus existed/was a problem in the US, is paying for it.
3. Putin denied the coronavirus existed/was a problem in Russia, is starting to pay for it.
4. The circle of life death.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 11, 'The Year 1905' (Proms 2013)
Youtube g9lo9ZDYuDU
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Putin has insisted that the nation's hard currency reserves, worth $563 billion, and other funds accumulated from oil and gas revenue would allow the country to survive the crisis."

Good luck with that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: "Putin has insisted that the nation's hard currency reserves, worth $563 billion, and other funds accumulated from oil and gas revenue would allow the country to survive the crisis."

Good luck with that.


Like those reservers are still there and not in an offshore bank under the name Pladimer Vutin.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be pretty funny if the "End the Tyranny" signs at our anti-SIP protests inspire the Russians to end their emperor.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is in the hypothetical situation that they were affected by the C-19 virus, which of course, through the marvel of the Russian state, they have not been.  Even the mere suggestion is preposterous.

/Laughs preposterously
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Capitalist Russia, Communism capitalizes you!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOSCOW -- Desperate business owners in Russia have been pleading with the Kremlin for help in the pandemic shutdown. The response, however, has been slow and largely focused on big industries.


Good thing here in the US, we always place people first, and big business second.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: MOSCOW -- Desperate business owners in Russia have been pleading with the Kremlin for help in the pandemic shutdown. The response, however, has been slow and largely focused on big industries.


Good thing here in the US, we always place people first, and big business second.


I don't know about you, but my new assault rifle is giving me a hard on.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no Russia expert but Iirc Putin essentially has his own private army in Moscow.  He's ex kgb and now's how shiat goes down.  However, he is still beholden to the gangsters/ oligarchs who back him up.  If they start hurting Putin can't just fired them like Trump does.  Putin in many ways has painted himself in a corner and only gets out in a body bag.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer to this crisis, like most of the major socioeconomic issues that have challenged Russia for centuries, is simple: more vodka.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOSCOW -- Desperate business owners in Russia have been pleading with the Kremlin for help in the pandemic shutdown. The response, however, has been slow and largely focused on big industries, leaving most smaller companies to fend for themselves and raising the prospect of massive unemployment and social unrest.

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Desperate business owners in the United States have been pleading with Congress for help in the pandemic shutdown. The response, however, has been slow and largely focused on big industries, leaving most smaller companies to fend for themselves and raising the prospect of massive unemployment and social unrest.

Who do you think Trump is talking to on the phone all day?
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accept - Fast As A Shark
Youtube tTeXBTStek0
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kremlin needs that money to get Trump reelected.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be a shame if something happened to their economy. A real shame, indeed.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With oil tanking, Russia has no money to give out to help.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The kleptocrats have a choice to make. Does retaining Putin cost more than replacing him. It's been a generation since the last meaningful transfer of power and there are few with the authority to take the reins. This is what happens when one man has ruled for 20 years without rivals or heir.
 
Mouser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pxlboy: It would be a shame if something happened to their economy. A real shame, indeed.


So, Trump's finally hurting the people he's supposed to be?
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In Soviet Russia, fark governs you.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zerkalo: The kleptocrats have a choice to make. Does retaining Putin cost more than replacing him. It's been a generation since the last meaningful transfer of power and there are few with the authority to take the reins. This is what happens when one man has ruled for 20 years without rivals or heir.


30 years is pretty long generation
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mouser: pxlboy: It would be a shame if something happened to their economy. A real shame, indeed.

So, Trump's finally hurting the people he's supposed to be?


Yes, Donald Trump is putting a real hurting on the Russians.  Boy, did he get them good this time.  They'll really think twice next time before messing with Donald J. Trump.
 
