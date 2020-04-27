 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Quick-thinking cop pushing burning SUV away from Taco Bell drive-thru, demonstrating the value of resourcefulness in police officers and the dangers of putting Diablo Sauce in your carburetor   (nj.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a textbook example of enlightened self interest.

/regardless, good jerb there occifer.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Carb a what now oldmitter?

//You had gas tank right there
///went straight to the second slashy
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He was just saving someone's dog so he could shoot it later.

What's the point of a dog dying in a fire?
 
Mukster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Carburetor nothing. It's way more painful out the tail pipe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/great on bean burritos!
 
