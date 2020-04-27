 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   BART may give out free face masks to riders, in what sounds like a good deal until you realize they all say "Don't have a cow, man" on the front   (abc7news.com) divider line
13
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
underachiever and proud of it, man
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The bums will just use them to wipe after pooping on the sidewalk.
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do The Bart-Man!

/MIlhouse is now a meme
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If they require masks to ride, this is a good thing. Pre-plague, masks cost less than a dollar.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: The bums will just use them to wipe after pooping on the sidewalk.


BART shart mask
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I went down to get one but I could only find "Bort"
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In other news, reports of public cosplay are up 95,000% since March 1, 2020
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ay caramba!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Slightly obscure...masks in the BART:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Closeup
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What does Dr. Cheeks have to say?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
March 13th BART was seeking $5M/week for emergency funding because of ridership decline.

Now they're giving away masks?  That they probably bought from the same place the army buys hammers and toilet seats.


Gas forward to June 2021 news:  BART Employee who worked 361 days and earned $172,000 in overtime pay found selling used Covid-19 masks to make-up for income loss in 2020
 
