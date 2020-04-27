 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   Woman 'stunned' to be on crowded flight with no social distancing, having apparently been previously unaware of the average American's self discipline or American Airline's lack of concern for passenger survival rates   (abc7news.com) divider line
49
    More: Facepalm, North Carolina, Erin Strine, American Airlines, video of American Airlines flight, John F. Kennedy International Airport, North Carolina woman, middle seat, South Carolina  
•       •       •

1427 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 12:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Social distancing is on you. You need to get somewhere? You REALLY need to get somewhere? It's a cost-benefit analysis, just like the airlines do. You decide if the rewards outweigh the risks.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"In response to our employees' concerns about COVID-19, we have expanded our cleaning procedures to ensure high-touch areas are cleaned more frequently and have introduced procedures to ensure employees maintain proper distance from others and follow all CDC recommendations for personal hygiene. We allow all employees to wear gloves or masks if they wish."

None of which does passengers a damn bit of good against an airborne disease when they are squished elbow to elbow with 200-300 other people in a tightly confined metal tube.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


shocked.
and stunned.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given what we know about COVID-19 spread, the only way to avoid infection would be to be the only person on the plane.

Worried about getting it? Don't fly.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 hour drive dumbass

how long were you sitting at JFK ? How early did you get up to go through security ?

Stupid people complaining about other stupid people
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she concerned enough to get off the plane after she saw how many people were on it?
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to fly later this summer for my SIL's destination wedding in FL.

For the trip up and back, I paid extra for exit row seats in the row that there are only two seats present.   It's the best I could do in what is otherwise an iffy situation.  Thankfully my immune system seems to be damn near impenetrable as I practically never get sick.  I am worried however for my MIL who is currently going through chemo.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: 8 hour drive dumbass

how long were you sitting at JFK ? How early did you get up to go through security ?

Stupid people complaining about other stupid people


Amtrak goes there, too?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and have introduced procedures to ensure employees maintain proper distance from others

Notice that reads "employees", not passengers.
Passengers, you're on your own, enjoy that middle seat.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TTFK: I have to fly I decided to fly later this summer for my SIL's destination wedding in FL.

For the trip up and back, I paid extra for exit row seats in the row that there are only two seats present.   It's the best I could do in what is otherwise an iffy situation.  Thankfully my immune system seems to be damn near impenetrable as I practically never get sick.  I am worried however for my MIL who is currently going through chemo.

ftfy
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might die, but those sweet airfare deals, tho.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Dudereno: Was she concerned enough to get off the plane after she saw how many people were on it?


Nope. Same as the people who got on a cruise ship claiming they "couldn't cancel."

We missed seeing the cruise line employees forcing them on board at gunpoint.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: kindms: 8 hour drive dumbass

how long were you sitting at JFK ? How early did you get up to go through security ?

Stupid people complaining about other stupid people

Amtrak goes there, too?


So trading a crowded metal tube that flies for a crowded metal tube on rails?  You're one of them Harvard boys, ain't ya?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: mrmopar5287: kindms: 8 hour drive dumbass

how long were you sitting at JFK ? How early did you get up to go through security ?

Stupid people complaining about other stupid people

Amtrak goes there, too?

So trading a crowded metal tube that flies for a crowded metal tube on rails?  You're one of them Harvard boys, ain't ya?


Amtrak might be less crowded and you can also pick your own seat to distance from others.
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: "In response to our employees' concerns about COVID-19, we have expanded our cleaning procedures to ensure high-touch areas are cleaned more frequently and have introduced procedures to ensure employees maintain proper distance from others and follow all CDC recommendations for personal hygiene. We allow all employees to wear gloves or masks if they wish."

None of which does passengers a damn bit of good against an airborne disease when they are squished elbow to elbow with 200-300 other people in a tightly confined metal tube.


It's a plane, what did she expect? That she'd have the whole thing to herself?
 
Copperbelly watersnake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare all these other people be on HER flight.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Social distancing is on you. You need to get somewhere? You REALLY need to get somewhere? It's a cost-benefit analysis, just like the airlines do. You decide if the rewards outweigh the risks.


Their way of thinking is that they're contracted to get you from point A to point B. What kind of condition your'e in after they carry that out is on you.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Burchill: GardenWeasel: "In response to our employees' concerns about COVID-19, we have expanded our cleaning procedures to ensure high-touch areas are cleaned more frequently and have introduced procedures to ensure employees maintain proper distance from others and follow all CDC recommendations for personal hygiene. We allow all employees to wear gloves or masks if they wish."

None of which does passengers a damn bit of good against an airborne disease when they are squished elbow to elbow with 200-300 other people in a tightly confined metal tube.

It's a plane, what did she expect? That she'd have the whole thing to herself?


She could ride in the belly compartment with the baggage and mail.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strine, whose grandmother had recently passed, was traveling to Raleigh to be with family.

Granny is still gonna be dead even if you don't go to the funeral. Don't be a dumbass. If your family has brains, they'll understand why you're not there. Send an edible arrangement or some funeral bagels to the reception.
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: and have introduced procedures to ensure employees maintain proper distance from others

Notice that reads "employees", not passengers.
Passengers, you're on your own, enjoy that middle seat.


Nothing was stopping her from wearing a mask and gloves. Don't want to be on a crowded plane? Don't get on one.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why are so many people who aren't me on this plane??"
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah.  American Airlines isn't United.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which American Airline, Subby?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: "In response to our employees' concerns about COVID-19, we have expanded our cleaning procedures ... blah blah blah"

None of which does passengers a damn bit of good against an airborne disease when they are squished elbow to elbow with 200-300 other people in a tightly confined metal tube.


The airlines are responsible for spreading the virus all over the world. They continue not to give a damn. They will face no liability, and they know it.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TTFK: I have to fly later this summer for my SIL's destination wedding in FL.

For the trip up and back, I paid extra for exit row seats in the row that there are only two seats present.   It's the best I could do in what is otherwise an iffy situation.  Thankfully my immune system seems to be damn near impenetrable as I practically never get sick.  I am worried however for my MIL who is currently going through chemo.


My nephew's wedding is near the end of August. He's in Edmonton, in in Georgia and it's about a 7 hour flight with lay overs.
I think I will be sending my ticket money as a wedding gift. Hate to miss it, but I'm not ready to jump on a plane yet.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TTFK: I have to fly later this summer for my SIL's destination wedding in FL.


No you don't.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The safety of our customers and team members remains our top priority.

lol...

bobobolinskii: Their way of thinking is that they're contracted to get you from point A to point B. What kind of condition your'e in after they carry that out is on you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: TTFK: I have to fly I decided to fly later this summer for my SIL's destination wedding in FL.

For the trip up and back, I paid extra for exit row seats in the row that there are only two seats present.   It's the best I could do in what is otherwise an iffy situation.  Thankfully my immune system seems to be damn near impenetrable as I practically never get sick.  I am worried however for my MIL who is currently going through chemo.

ftfy


You'll be fine. It's just the flu bro.  /s
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TTFK: I have to fly later this summer for my SIL's destination wedding in FL.

For the trip up and back, I paid extra for exit row seats in the row that there are only two seats present.   It's the best I could do in what is otherwise an iffy situation.  Thankfully my immune system seems to be damn near impenetrable as I practically never get sick.  I am worried however for my MIL who is currently going through chemo.


Sounds like a final destination wedding.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Were the tickets six to 10 times more expensive than usual? No?  Then you'll packed in tight, like usual.

Somebody will have to pay for all those empty seats, and it ain't gonna be the airlines.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "Why are so many people who aren't me on this plane??"


Basically. Every state has mostly enforced social distancing across the board as a social contract. Very few arrests or jail time for violators.
/this one in the article should be straight up given the COVID for traveling without a mask.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She bought her ticket, she knew the risks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My company is having people drive rather than fly for remote work. Each person by themselves. From Ohio to Oklahoma. And Arizona. Not kidding.

/ thankfully, I'm not one of them
 
vgss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "squished elbow to elbow


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
madgonad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just wear an N95.

From the moment you arrive at the airport until you get into the shower at your destination. And keep your hands off your face.

Air travel within the US doesn't take THAT long, so using a high quality mask should work and not be too uncomfortable.

Blaming the airline for not providing an empty plane to maximize your safety is level 7 Snowflake. Flying in a pressurized can is risky. It is on YOU to reduce those risks.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kindms: TTFK: I have to fly I decided to fly later this summer for my SIL's destination wedding in FL.

For the trip up and back, I paid extra for exit row seats in the row that there are only two seats present.   It's the best I could do in what is otherwise an iffy situation.  Thankfully my immune system seems to be damn near impenetrable as I practically never get sick.  I am worried however for my MIL who is currently going through chemo.

ftfy


Exactly, and your MIL should not be going anywhere for months, at least, after her chemo is over. A wedding is not worth it. And why is your SIL getting married? Isn't she already married to someone you're related to?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TTFK: I have to fly later this summer for my SIL's destination wedding in FL.

For the trip up and back, I paid extra for exit row seats in the row that there are only two seats present.   It's the best I could do in what is otherwise an iffy situation.  Thankfully my immune system seems to be damn near impenetrable as I practically never get sick.  I am worried however for my MIL who is currently going through chemo.


your mother in law should discuss this trip with her medical team.  If she's still on chemo or only recently off of it, they may strongly discourage her to travel.

Regardless, hope she kicks cancer's ass.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Monkey: kindms: TTFK: I have to fly I decided to fly later this summer for my SIL's destination wedding in FL.

For the trip up and back, I paid extra for exit row seats in the row that there are only two seats present.   It's the best I could do in what is otherwise an iffy situation.  Thankfully my immune system seems to be damn near impenetrable as I practically never get sick.  I am worried however for my MIL who is currently going through chemo.

ftfy

Exactly, and your MIL should not be going anywhere for months, at least, after her chemo is over. A wedding is not worth it. And why is your SIL getting married? Isn't she already married to someone you're related to?


Never mind that last bit. I didn't think it out.
 
inelegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Clearly, the airline should have sent her hyperbolic 'stunned' ass a private plane.  Shame on you, American Airlines, SHAME!

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe they were all returning from the funerals of their respective grandmothers.

Did you think of that, Erin?
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: TTFK: I have to fly later this summer for my SIL's destination wedding in FL.

For the trip up and back, I paid extra for exit row seats in the row that there are only two seats present.   It's the best I could do in what is otherwise an iffy situation.  Thankfully my immune system seems to be damn near impenetrable as I practically never get sick.  I am worried however for my MIL who is currently going through chemo.

My nephew's wedding is near the end of August. He's in Edmonton, in in Georgia and it's about a 7 hour flight with lay overs.
I think I will be sending my ticket money as a wedding gift. Hate to miss it, but I'm not ready to jump on a plane yet.


I've seen long cross country flights as cheap as $25 here and there. Don't be the cheap uncle.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did she get sick?
If so, she should have known better
If not, she shouldn't complain
 
joeflood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As someone that did not go to his grandmother's funeral a week ago because the pandemic, I'm really getting a kick out of these...
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby, American Airline's only concern for passenger survival rates is that they exist at all.
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Monkey: kindms: TTFK: I have to fly I decided to fly later this summer for my SIL's destination wedding in FL.

For the trip up and back, I paid extra for exit row seats in the row that there are only two seats present.   It's the best I could do in what is otherwise an iffy situation.  Thankfully my immune system seems to be damn near impenetrable as I practically never get sick.  I am worried however for my MIL who is currently going through chemo.

ftfy

Exactly, and your MIL should not be going anywhere for months, at least, after her chemo is over. A wedding is not worth it. And why is your SIL getting married? Isn't she already married to someone you're related to?


Lol
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you listen to WHO, the only time you should be wearing a mask is if you're coughing or taking care of someone with Covid.

https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea​s​es/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-p​ublic/when-and-how-to-use-masks
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You can still socially isolate on an airplane.  It just takes some grip strength.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Okay, Karen.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She should have Amtraked it or took a car. It's not more than a 12 hour trip
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.