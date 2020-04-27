 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Seattle Opera receives $2.4M to stay afloat during pandemic, immediately tells Brunhilde to go back into her dressing room and not sing   (king5.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok this is neat.

What would be even better is if it was state funded.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ffs.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does the opera really provide enough revenue to warrant such largess? What sort of benefit does the opera operation bring to the area? Rich people spending money at one venue and then buggering off to private parties will not quite prop up the economy now will it? The only time I've been to the opera was when I was wealthy. It was not pleasant.

/ "Lady, Rob Halford could sing that in his sleep! *toss* ow!"
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If that doesnt get you uneccesarily angry enough, the Pacific Northwest Ballet is receiving $3 million! Be mad! At everything! All the time!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This isn't surprising. I believe construction on the new hockey arena was never halted as it was deemed essential. That money would have been better spent supporting local breweries.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I want a government money copy machine
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Does the opera really provide enough revenue to warrant such largess? What sort of benefit does the opera operation bring to the area? Rich people spending money at one venue and then buggering off to private parties will not quite prop up the economy now will it? The only time I've been to the opera was when I was wealthy. It was not pleasant.

/ "Lady, Rob Halford could sing that in his sleep! *toss* ow!"


The intent was solely to get businesses to reemploy their workers, regardless of what benefit those employees provide.  There are many businesses that received loans and have hired back their employees to do nothing. Dental offices for example are largely shut down but if they get the proceeds, they have to hire them back or pay the loan back.
 
puffy999
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: CrazyCurt: Does the opera really provide enough revenue to warrant such largess? What sort of benefit does the opera operation bring to the area? Rich people spending money at one venue and then buggering off to private parties will not quite prop up the economy now will it? The only time I've been to the opera was when I was wealthy. It was not pleasant.

/ "Lady, Rob Halford could sing that in his sleep! *toss* ow!"

The intent was solely to get businesses to reemploy their workers, regardless of what benefit those employees provide.  There are many businesses that received loans and have hired back their employees to do nothing. Dental offices for example are largely shut down but if they get the proceeds, they have to hire them back or pay the loan back.


I'd say it's already obvious that our government farked up this loan program.

But there really should be some hierarchy here. I'd say keeping dental assistants around is quite an important thing for any community. I can't say that about an opera or play house...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The PPP plan covers eight weeks"

So 2.4M/8= $300K a week for an opera

I have a company of engineers, I need about $25k salary plus about another $5k for other exp per week to make it float.   Apparently we need to learn how to sing.

/didn't apply for any of this stuff
//still paying them all of their salary
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puffy999: Eightballjacket: CrazyCurt: Does the opera really provide enough revenue to warrant such largess? What sort of benefit does the opera operation bring to the area? Rich people spending money at one venue and then buggering off to private parties will not quite prop up the economy now will it? The only time I've been to the opera was when I was wealthy. It was not pleasant.

/ "Lady, Rob Halford could sing that in his sleep! *toss* ow!"

The intent was solely to get businesses to reemploy their workers, regardless of what benefit those employees provide.  There are many businesses that received loans and have hired back their employees to do nothing. Dental offices for example are largely shut down but if they get the proceeds, they have to hire them back or pay the loan back.

I'd say it's already obvious that our government farked up this loan program.

But there really should be some hierarchy here. I'd say keeping dental assistants around is quite an important thing for any community. I can't say that about an opera or play house...


Keeping dental assistants working when the dental office is closed is not any different than keeping the opera house janitors and stagehands employed when there is no performance.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Does the opera really provide enough revenue to warrant such largess? What sort of benefit does the opera operation bring to the area? Rich people spending money at one venue and then buggering off to private parties will not quite prop up the economy now will it? The only time I've been to the opera was when I was wealthy. It was not pleasant.

/ "Lady, Rob Halford could sing that in his sleep! *toss* ow!"


It's a job for a lot of trained professionals, just like any other business. Why do you hate the arts?
 
