 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Courier-Journal)   Good news: Chiropractor offices are opening in Kentucky today, so you can drive away that Covid-19 with a good dose of snake oil   (courier-journal.com) divider line
38
    More: Interesting, Health care, health care industry, parts of Kentucky, Louisville mother Gretchen Bell, online school work, physical therapists, COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, right guidelines  
•       •       •

148 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 11:32 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to believe people still fall for the chiropractor scam when crystals and essential oils are widely available.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

phrawgh: It's hard to believe people still fall for the chiropractor scam when crystals and essential oils are widely available.


There is always the chance that at the chiropractor, one gets a referral for a massage, and you get a rub and tug with insurance covering 80% of it.  Or so some short clips on the internet have led me to believe.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phrawgh: It's hard to believe people still fall for the chiropractor scam when crystals and essential oils are widely available.


I don't get the appeal of chiropractor.  If you have back problems, PT is the way to go. They are actually what chiropractors should be. Massage therapy also has a place. I have a bad shoulder (bursitis, all kinds of problems), and between PT and a massage appointment when needed, I don't have a bunch of problems.  None of these folks try to sell quakery.  My PT gave me some exercises to strengthen the surrounding muscles and my massage is good for the pain and fatigue.

(I know this is Fark so there will be jokes about me massage).
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

phrawgh: It's hard to believe people still fall for the chiropractor scam when crystals and essential oils are widely available.


I'm sure it'll be the same batch of Conservative Science Experts that have been protesting to reopen the state that will show up at the chiropractor's offices.

I got a good laugh; our Governor does a daily briefing.  Couple days ago there were some loudmouths protesting outside (happens every couple days).  One of the journalists had apparently talked to said loudmouths, and asked the Governor about their concerns.  To wit, they had heard that some mosque was holding in person Ramadan services.

Governor replied that his administration had been in touch with many faith leaders since this had started, and as far as he was aware there was only one church that was previously defying the stay-at-home order, which had since stopped doing in-person services.  AND if said protester had concerns, they were welcome to call the phone line that the administration set up to report said concerns, instead of trying to gather a crowd in public.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have no idea why people STILL consider chiropractic medicine "Snake Oil." Seriously, if an insurance company is will to pay for it you KNOW it's GOTTA have something to it.

My housemate has chronic back issues and one of the only things that is guaranteed to make them feel 100% better is seeing their chiropractor. At $160 a visit I would like to see you get the same quality from a hospital.

That's not saying regular MD's are idiots...generally.. Just that this notion that unless someone is shoving pills up your ass or making you take out a third mortgage for a test they don't know what they are talking about.

On the same note, that doesn't excuse the blatant quackery from people like Dr. Oz or ANYONE endorced by Gwenth "I science good" Paltrow.
 
phenn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phrawgh: It's hard to believe people still fall for the chiropractor scam when crystals and essential oils are widely available.


Say what you please. But, I find an occasional cracking refreshing.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: phrawgh: It's hard to believe people still fall for the chiropractor scam when crystals and essential oils are widely available.

I don't get the appeal of chiropractor.  If you have back problems, PT is the way to go. They are actually what chiropractors should be. Massage therapy also has a place. I have a bad shoulder (bursitis, all kinds of problems), and between PT and a massage appointment when needed, I don't have a bunch of problems.  None of these folks try to sell quakery.  My PT gave me some exercises to strengthen the surrounding muscles and my massage is good for the pain and fatigue.

(I know this is Fark so there will be jokes about me massage).


With that username I think the jokes are already written.

\ Username got checked out?
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abbarach: phrawgh: It's hard to believe people still fall for the chiropractor scam when crystals and essential oils are widely available.

I'm sure it'll be the same batch of Conservative Science Experts that have been protesting to reopen the state that will show up at the chiropractor's offices.

I got a good laugh; our Governor does a daily briefing.  Couple days ago there were some loudmouths protesting outside (happens every couple days).  One of the journalists had apparently talked to said loudmouths, and asked the Governor about their concerns.  To wit, they had heard that some mosque was holding in person Ramadan services.

Governor replied that his administration had been in touch with many faith leaders since this had started, and as far as he was aware there was only one church that was previously defying the stay-at-home order, which had since stopped doing in-person services.  AND if said protester had concerns, they were welcome to call the phone line that the administration set up to report said concerns, instead of trying to gather a crowd in public.


Isn't Ramada generally in the fall?  I may be mistaken, I am not a Muslim, but I always feel like it comes along around November or so..
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, you can tell who's never been to a chiropractor in here. I got back issues and was always sceptical about using one, but that shiat helps for sure.
 
badcommand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: I have no idea why people STILL consider chiropractic medicine "Snake Oil." Seriously, if an insurance company is will to pay for it you KNOW it's GOTTA have something to it.

My housemate has chronic back issues and one of the only things that is guaranteed to make them feel 100% better is seeing their chiropractor. At $160 a visit I would like to see you get the same quality from a hospital.

That's not saying regular MD's are idiots...generally.. Just that this notion that unless someone is shoving pills up your ass or making you take out a third mortgage for a test they don't know what they are talking about.

On the same note, that doesn't excuse the blatant quackery from people like Dr. Oz or ANYONE endorced by Gwenth "I science good" Paltrow.


I agree 100%, I don't get the Chiro hate here. My partner and I see one ever other week. I've already had spine surgery that didn't work and the Chiro keeps me pain free so I don't have to get fused (I'm already approved for fusion surgery, just want to avoid it). My partner is an endurance cyclist and the Chiro is part of his recovery routine along with yoga, speed hound and a PT.

If you get a good one they are a life changer.
 
mactheknife [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I don't get the appeal of chiropractor..


Here's the appeal:  as a product of significant weight loss (50% of my highest body weight) I deal with regular issues with my upper neck/lower back which manifest themselves in symptoms ranging from neck and back pain to sciatica, numbness in extremities, and severe headaches.

Until I see a chiropractor, who in less than 90 seconds makes a series of spinal adjustments which usually have me up and moving full speed within 24 hours.

I was surprised to learn that in my home state, chiropractors have been allowed to maintain their practices.  Pleasantly so.  While I've not seen mine despite very much needing to, they absolutely provide a service.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: abbarach: phrawgh: It's hard to believe people still fall for the chiropractor scam when crystals and essential oils are widely available.

I'm sure it'll be the same batch of Conservative Science Experts that have been protesting to reopen the state that will show up at the chiropractor's offices.

I got a good laugh; our Governor does a daily briefing.  Couple days ago there were some loudmouths protesting outside (happens every couple days).  One of the journalists had apparently talked to said loudmouths, and asked the Governor about their concerns.  To wit, they had heard that some mosque was holding in person Ramadan services.

Governor replied that his administration had been in touch with many faith leaders since this had started, and as far as he was aware there was only one church that was previously defying the stay-at-home order, which had since stopped doing in-person services.  AND if said protester had concerns, they were welcome to call the phone line that the administration set up to report said concerns, instead of trying to gather a crowd in public.

Isn't Ramada generally in the fall?  I may be mistaken, I am not a Muslim, but I always feel like it comes along around November or so..


Never mind, I just checked, Ramada is open year round, and is a hotel chain.  Turns out Ramadan is going on right now.  I wonder what the hell I was thinking of?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: have no idea why people STILL consider chiropractic medicine "Snake Oil."


Because it's the only branch of "medicine" that has the goal of not curing you, but keeping you coming back over and over again. Sure, you feel better... briefly. Then you're back to pay them more $$.
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: abbarach: phrawgh: It's hard to believe people still fall for the chiropractor scam when crystals and essential oils are widely available.

I'm sure it'll be the same batch of Conservative Science Experts that have been protesting to reopen the state that will show up at the chiropractor's offices.

I got a good laugh; our Governor does a daily briefing.  Couple days ago there were some loudmouths protesting outside (happens every couple days).  One of the journalists had apparently talked to said loudmouths, and asked the Governor about their concerns.  To wit, they had heard that some mosque was holding in person Ramadan services.

Governor replied that his administration had been in touch with many faith leaders since this had started, and as far as he was aware there was only one church that was previously defying the stay-at-home order, which had since stopped doing in-person services.  AND if said protester had concerns, they were welcome to call the phone line that the administration set up to report said concerns, instead of trying to gather a crowd in public.

Isn't Ramada generally in the fall?  I may be mistaken, I am not a Muslim, but I always feel like it comes along around November or so..


Because of differences in calendar structure, it shifts about 2 weeks earlier every year (in the Gregorian calendar).  This year it started 4/23 and ends 5/23.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: I have no idea why people STILL consider chiropractic medicine "Snake Oil." Seriously, if an insurance company is will to pay for it you KNOW it's GOTTA have something to it.

My housemate has chronic back issues and one of the only things that is guaranteed to make them feel 100% better is seeing their chiropractor. At $160 a visit I would like to see you get the same quality from a hospital.

That's not saying regular MD's are idiots...generally.. Just that this notion that unless someone is shoving pills up your ass or making you take out a third mortgage for a test they don't know what they are talking about.

On the same note, that doesn't excuse the blatant quackery from people like Dr. Oz or ANYONE endorced by Gwenth "I science good" Paltrow.


There is a small subset of chiropractic that does help. Chiropractic adjustment has shown to provide short-term relief of acute back pain. In the US, in states that have DOs, they have incorporated that alongside the same medical training that MDs get. Basically, anything that a Chiropractor could do that has been scientifically proven to help falls into a one semester course that DOs take alongside all the exact same training that an MD gets.

The problem is the other 90% of shiat that comes out of a chiropractor's mouth - anti-vaxxing, using adjustments to treat disease, energy healing, and all of that bullshiat. Basically if a chiropractor says he/she can help with anything that ISN'T short-term relief of acute back pain, it's quackery on the same level of Paltrow and Dr. Oz.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

badcommand: I don't get the Chiro hate here. My partner and I see one ever other week.


See there? It's a self-answering question. They don't fix anything... they give you a band-aid so you'll come back in two weeks and throw more money at them.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I don't get the appeal of chiropractor.


At least around here, it's more often than not "I can get someone with Doctor (cough cough) after his name to sign off on not vaccinating my kids and politely agree with the science of the copper-and-magnets bracelets I bought off QVC".  That's the reality of chiropractic in 2020 in the midwest.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: I have no idea why people STILL consider chiropractic medicine "Snake Oil." Seriously, if an insurance company is will to pay for it you KNOW it's GOTTA have something to it.

My housemate has chronic back issues and one of the only things that is guaranteed to make them feel 100% better is seeing their chiropractor. At $160 a visit I would like to see you get the same quality from a hospital.

That's not saying regular MD's are idiots...generally.. Just that this notion that unless someone is shoving pills up your ass or making you take out a third mortgage for a test they don't know what they are talking about.

On the same note, that doesn't excuse the blatant quackery from people like Dr. Oz or ANYONE endorced by Gwenth "I science good" Paltrow.


I had some neck and shoulder pain associated with a car crash I was involved in in college.

My doctor (MD) said I could try the spine-o-cylinder quack.  He said the guy couldn't do much damage, he couldn't cut me open or anything.

He did a good job of fixing me up.

My insurance covers something like 24 visits a year.  I haven't been in a long time.  All the pain I have now is from sore knees and muscles.  But it did help me quite a bit.

They're not for everything, and lot of them are like the CREEPIEST MOFO's I've ever met.  Went to HS with this guy.  He got locked up for breaking into college dorm rooms and stealing women's underwear.  He's as creepy as he looks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The bump on his noggin is from when the pigs hit him with the taser and he went down....
 
Ezimar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I understand the hatred for chiropractors.  Believing that proper bone structure might relate to health is like believing that a solid foundation supports structural integrity.

Shows how ignorant some people are.
 
badcommand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Capt_Clown: have no idea why people STILL consider chiropractic medicine "Snake Oil."

Because it's the only branch of "medicine" that has the goal of not curing you, but keeping you coming back over and over again. Sure, you feel better... briefly. Then you're back to pay them more $$.


A lot of people who go to the Chiro have long term issues that need long term support. This shouldn't count against the Chiro because they provide long term care.
I go because I don't want to have my spine fused. I'm happy to show up every other week faithfully if it means I can avoid major surgery.
 
zang
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nick-c137: Yeah, you can tell who's never been to a chiropractor in here. I got back issues and was always sceptical about using one, but that shiat helps for sure.


Oh, I've been to one.  Over the course of a couple of months she took some minor back pain and turned it into crippling, shooting back and leg pain that made it so I couldn't stand for more than a minute or two.  I quit going and was better in a week or two.  I went to another one about 15 years previous whose technique was to play spa music and lightly touch spots on my back to instruct my joints to align.  Luckily insurance covered both of these.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: phrawgh: It's hard to believe people still fall for the chiropractor scam when crystals and essential oils are widely available.

I don't get the appeal of chiropractor.  If you have back problems, PT is the way to go. They are actually what chiropractors should be. Massage therapy also has a place. I have a bad shoulder (bursitis, all kinds of problems), and between PT and a massage appointment when needed, I don't have a bunch of problems.  None of these folks try to sell quakery.  My PT gave me some exercises to strengthen the surrounding muscles and my massage is good for the pain and fatigue.

(I know this is Fark so there will be jokes about me massage).


In my experience, you need the therapy/strengthening/stretching/massa​ge in combination with the chiropractic adjustment in order to get lasting results.  The chiro puts the skeletal pieces back into position and then the other work conditions the muscles so they can hold that skeletal framework in the proper place.  The problem with a lot of people is that they're out of shape and (gasp) don't want to do any exercise or maintenance, and they think a chiro adjustment will magically cure them forever and when it doesn't, they blame the chiropractors.
 
badcommand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: badcommand: I don't get the Chiro hate here. My partner and I see one ever other week.

See there? It's a self-answering question. They don't fix anything... they give you a band-aid so you'll come back in two weeks and throw more money at them.


My other option is life altering, debilitating, irreversible surgery. If ensuring I have a pain-free high quality of life for the low price of my $10 co-pay every other week is considered a "band'-aid", sign me up!
 
jgilb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: I have no idea why people STILL consider chiropractic medicine "Snake Oil." Seriously, if an insurance company is will to pay for it you KNOW it's GOTTA have something to it.

My housemate has chronic back issues and one of the only things that is guaranteed to make them feel 100% better is seeing their chiropractor. At $160 a visit I would like to see you get the same quality from a hospital.

That's not saying regular MD's are idiots...generally.. Just that this notion that unless someone is shoving pills up your ass or making you take out a third mortgage for a test they don't know what they are talking about.

On the same note, that doesn't excuse the blatant quackery from people like Dr. Oz or ANYONE endorced by Gwenth "I science good" Paltrow.


That's because Chiropractors lobbied the hell out of everyone to be allowed insurance coverage.
It's pure quackery, but if the placebo effect helps your friend, while slowly destroying the idea of western medicine as peer reviewed and testable, then good for them.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: I have no idea why people STILL consider chiropractic medicine "Snake Oil." Seriously, if an insurance company is will to pay for it you KNOW it's GOTTA have something to it.


I'd be really cautious about applying this logic considering that a lot of insurance plans cover Christian Scientist "treatments."
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: I have no idea why people STILL consider chiropractic medicine "Snake Oil." Seriously, if an insurance company is will to pay for it you KNOW it's GOTTA have something to it.


Because it is snake oil. It's not medicine and has no medical benefit.

The reason insurance companies sometimes pay for it is the same reason insurance companies do anything. If the placebo effect prevents you from seeking real medical treatment they've saved a bunch of money and gotten you to officially report an issue to them that lets them raise your premiums. The reason other fake medicines don't get this treatment is that usually running a scam like that gets you a visit from the cops, but chiropracty has a lobby that's greased the appropriate palms.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Chiropractor death rate is above 0.00, just like medical doctors and osteopaths.  The difference is they haven't figured out how to band together like the AMA and hide their failures.  I vaguely remember at least two chiropractors that ended up in jail for killing patients.

If they work for you, good on you.  I don't have skeletal, joint, or muscle pain, so I don't have a dog in this fight.  But the level of quacks to pros in the field seems lopsided, what with the ones trying to fix sinus infections with spinal manipulating.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For all those whose states don't allow chiropractors' offices to be open, I am offering a superior treatment of "homeochiropractic medicine." Now don't worry, it ain't nothing gay (unless you want it to be, but there will be an upcharge). This is just the homeopathic version of chiropractic medicine. Basically, we'll have a Zoom call and I will point at places on your spine. I am now offering this service for the low price of just $20 for a 10 minute session, which I think you'll agree is a fantastic value. (Venmo or PayPal only, Medicare not accepted, licensed to practice medicine only in the Maldives, results not guaranteed, no refunds.) And for you ladies, $5 off if you show me the goods during our session ($10 off if you're an 8 or better). Act now!
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The cool kids are calling it "essential oil" these days, subby.

Or "thieves" if we're being specific.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: If you have back problems, PT is the way to go.


Hi, welcome to America. It's amazing that you were able to just visit with everyting that's going on, but I'm happy to help you understand this.

Money.

jgilb:

That's because Chiropractors lobbied the hell out of everyone to be allowed insurance coverage.
It's pure quackery,

First off, for those going for chronic back pain, chiropractors are no different than massages, only cheaper. They are not all shoving mystical crystals around.

I don't know where you are, but every chiropractors office in this area moved to refusing to accept insurance at all and then priced themselves accordingly. So now you go there instead of physical therapy because it's cheaper, and because even if you got a referral to physio, you're insurance is going to only cover 5-10 visits whether you need more or not.

little big man:
In my experience, you need the therapy/strengthening/stretching/massa​ge in combination with the chiropractic adjustment in order to get lasting results.  The chiro puts the skeletal pieces back into position and then the other work conditions the muscles so they can hold that skeletal framework in the proper place.  The problem with a lot of people is that they're out of shape and (gasp) don't want to do any exercise or maintenance, and they think a chiro adjustment will magically cure them forever and when it doesn't, they blame the chiropractors.

This is why people see all chiropractors as quacks. If your chiropractor says this, they are a quack. If your 'skeletal pieces' were actually out of position or alignment or whatever bullshiat they say, you would be crippled and possibly permanently paralyzed. No mild massage would be fixing that.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: winedrinkingman: abbarach: phrawgh: It's hard to believe people still fall for the chiropractor scam when crystals and essential oils are widely available.

I'm sure it'll be the same batch of Conservative Science Experts that have been protesting to reopen the state that will show up at the chiropractor's offices.

I got a good laugh; our Governor does a daily briefing.  Couple days ago there were some loudmouths protesting outside (happens every couple days).  One of the journalists had apparently talked to said loudmouths, and asked the Governor about their concerns.  To wit, they had heard that some mosque was holding in person Ramadan services.

Governor replied that his administration had been in touch with many faith leaders since this had started, and as far as he was aware there was only one church that was previously defying the stay-at-home order, which had since stopped doing in-person services.  AND if said protester had concerns, they were welcome to call the phone line that the administration set up to report said concerns, instead of trying to gather a crowd in public.

Isn't Ramada generally in the fall?  I may be mistaken, I am not a Muslim, but I always feel like it comes along around November or so..

Never mind, I just checked, Ramada is open year round, and is a hotel chain.  Turns out Ramadan is going on right now.  I wonder what the hell I was thinking of?


Obviously getting a rub and tug from an out-call "chiropractor" in your hotel room was what you were thinking of.. ;)
 
GregoryD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I went somewhere and I felt better isn't scientific evidence that the practice works.

I have a higher standard of evidence required for someone to give me medical advice.

Science based medicine is the only proven method of solving medical issues and has done far more to increase our quality of life beyond any other method in the history of the world.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
About once a year, my back will flip out and a visit to my chiro fixes it every time.

Go to a chiro for back pain, not for anything else.  And some will claim to cure almost anything, stay away from those.
 
rightClick
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: My housemate has chronic back issues and one of the only things that is guaranteed to make them feel 100% better is seeing their chiropractor. At $160 a visit I would like to see you get the same quality from a hospital.


Having to go back repeatedly is not getting 100% better.

The practice of Chiro has earned its reputation.  That's not to say some these guys might have the magic touch to temporarily relieve individual problems.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phenn: phrawgh: It's hard to believe people still fall for the chiropractor scam when crystals and essential oils are widely available.

Say what you please. But, I find an occasional cracking refreshing.


I crack my wife's back

No degree, office or payment required

It's quackery, just cuz it feels good to you doesn't make it medicine
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As someone who has done the PT and also the chrios...

I'd be dead without my chiro.  Life would not be worth living.  I probably wouldn't even be able to grasp anything in my hand.  I certainly would not have continued living with the crippling pain I suffered.

My chiro may talk about his medical "beliefs."  But I don't go to him for that.  I go to him for his skill in aligning my back.  Without him my world is one of pain and muscle cramps so severe I cannot function.  With him I can live my life and almost forget about the injuries that put me where I am.
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zang: Nick-c137: Yeah, you can tell who's never been to a chiropractor in here. I got back issues and was always sceptical about using one, but that shiat helps for sure.

Oh, I've been to one.  Over the course of a couple of months she took some minor back pain and turned it into crippling, shooting back and leg pain that made it so I couldn't stand for more than a minute or two.  I quit going and was better in a week or two.  I went to another one about 15 years previous whose technique was to play spa music and lightly touch spots on my back to instruct my joints to align.  Luckily insurance covered both of these.


So you found a shiatty one. Find a good one.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.