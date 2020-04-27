 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 4977 B.C. according to Johannes Kepler, the universe was created. This has made a lot of people very angry and been widely regarded as a bad move   (history.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a theory which states that if ever anyone discovers exactly what the Universe is for and why it is here, it will instantly disappear and be replaced by something even more bizarre and inexplicable.
There is another theory which states that this has already happened.

/teach the controversy
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, not again.
 
Adebisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belgium
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still waiting on the audiobook of Zen And The Art Of Going To The Lavatory.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We apologize for the inconvenience.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goes to show that even a man of science can pull something out of his sphincter once in a while.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want you all to know I'm feeling very depressed by all this
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...which showed that his calculations were off by about 13.7 billion years.

Or, basically, all of it.  What's a few orders of magnitude between friends.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That means the Universe is 7,000 years old, not the 6,000 you ignoramuses were claiming.
 
wjllope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Begat integration remains the correct underlying theory here. This result is only 2.1σ different.

/not discovery level science.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As for Kepler's calculation about the universe's birthday, scientists in the 20th century developed the the big bang theory


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To summarize the summary of the summary: people are a problem.
 
1funguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And Magellan died on this date.

Coincidence?

I think not!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This date is incorrect.  Earth was created on Sunday the 21th of October, 4004 B.C.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't panic.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: To summarize the summary of the summary: people are a problem.


At least the ones that think digital watches are a great idea.

/Now it's time for my bath.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I never heard this one before. I've consulted wikipedia, nasa and several other web pages and I have found no mention whatsoever of Kepler calculating the date of the Creation, or the beginning of the universe, or what you may call it. Maybe history.com has him mixed up with Baron Ussher. I note that the history.com has no references.

By the way, Kepler did make a lot of important discoveries in science, but for at least a while, he had to make his living with astrology, because that's what people would pay him to do. People haven't changed much. Kepler took it as a scientist should, making snarky comments about astrology that were over the heads of his customers, while delivering the goods.
 
DVD
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: This date is incorrect.  Earth was created on Sunday the 21th of October, 4004 B.C.



HERETIC!!!111!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy - In The Beginning
Youtube im9N8bin7Pc
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Playing with mercury didn't do Newton any favors.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The start of this video has an amusing historical synopsis of the age of the universe debate.

How We Know The Earth Is Ancient
Youtube vAgiHreswj0
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Crack on the morons, but Usherr was trying to be as accurate as he could for the limitations of his day.  He was one of the most highly educated people of his day.  He made a systematic study of records to try and harmonize records and get a single date.  Yes, he defaulted to the Bible, but no one was truly disputing its inherent accuracy at that point.  Give him access to modern information, and Usherr would have happily written 4.5 billion years.  Because he was a decent intellectual, if a shiatty political and religious bigot.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*Random Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy quote to show my nerd cred.*
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: The start of this video has an amusing historical synopsis of the age of the universe debate.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vAgiHres​wj0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


**Shakes tiny, impotent fit of internet rage**
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DVD: Driedsponge: This date is incorrect.  Earth was created on Sunday the 21th of October, 4004 B.C.


HERETIC!!!111!!!

[Fark user image image 258x387]


What an awesome game. I do question its historical accuracy though. How can you take any video game about demons and sorcery seriously without the jesus horses?
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I never heard this one before. I've consulted wikipedia, nasa and several other web pages and I have found no mention whatsoever of Kepler calculating the date of the Creation, or the beginning of the universe, or what you may call it. Maybe history.com has him mixed up with Baron Ussher. I note that the history.com has no references.

By the way, Kepler did make a lot of important discoveries in science, but for at least a while, he had to make his living with astrology, because that's what people would pay him to do. People haven't changed much. Kepler took it as a scientist should, making snarky comments about astrology that were over the heads of his customers, while delivering the goods.


Me neither, and Kepler had some crazy-ass beliefs--among them, that the planets were inscribed in increasingly-complex Platonic solids as the size of their orbits increased, and that the noise created by the friction of these ethereal shells created a heavenly music he called "The Harmony of the Spheres."

I don't think this one is his.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just want you all to know that I'm feeling very depressed.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: *Random Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy quote to show my nerd cred.*


Not familiar with that one.  Mostly Harmless?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: WastrelWay: I never heard this one before. I've consulted wikipedia, nasa and several other web pages and I have found no mention whatsoever of Kepler calculating the date of the Creation, or the beginning of the universe, or what you may call it. Maybe history.com has him mixed up with Baron Ussher. I note that the history.com has no references.

By the way, Kepler did make a lot of important discoveries in science, but for at least a while, he had to make his living with astrology, because that's what people would pay him to do. People haven't changed much. Kepler took it as a scientist should, making snarky comments about astrology that were over the heads of his customers, while delivering the goods.

Me neither, and Kepler had some crazy-ass beliefs--among them, that the planets were inscribed in increasingly-complex Platonic solids as the size of their orbits increased, and that the noise created by the friction of these ethereal shells created a heavenly music he called "The Harmony of the Spheres."

I don't think this one is his.


The idea of the Harmony of the Spheres goes back to Classical Greece, but yea, he did try to science that.

TFA is completely lacking on any details of why Kepler set the date in 4977, much less any citation that he actually did.

Of course, it is THC.  Which is an appropriate abbreviation.

/ i.imgflip.com
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The universe is a Taurus?
No wonder it's so boring.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It is in the conservapedia therefore it must be true.

https://www.conservapedia.com/Date_of​_​creation...

This is also in there
" If fallacious reasoning is allowed-specifically, making a central (and implausible) assumption about the past to prove timing in the past-then it is possible to claim an older Creation as follows: "

You Farking fallacious reasoners.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some two thousand years after a man was nailed to a tree for saying how good It would be to if everyone was nice to each other for a change...
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Adebisi: Belgium


When I recently re-read most of the books (fark Mostly Harmless) I apparently picked up the British e-book versions where it was just "fark" and momentarily caught me off guard, but it also made sense as it's exactly the kind of person you'd expect to attend that kind of party.

/also when it dawned on me that I was reading Hitchhiker's Guide on an E-Book I may have lost my shiat for a minute
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: The idea of the Harmony of the Spheres goes back to Classical Greece, but yea, he did try to science that.


Yes, absolutely.  I was wrong to imply otherwise.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ruudbob: It is in the conservapedia therefore it must be true.

https://www.conservapedia.com/Date_of_​creation...

This is also in there
" If fallacious reasoning is allowed-specifically, making a central (and implausible) assumption about the past to prove timing in the past-then it is possible to claim an older Creation as follows: "

You Farking fallacious reasoners.


More like phallacious, amirite?

/By which I mean they're a bunch of cocks.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd have to reread Good Omens for the exact date.

/The literary world is far poorer place without Sir Pratchett :(
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrogSmash: I'd have to reread Good Omens for the exact date.

/The literary world is far poorer place without Sir Pratchett :(


No one had it right. Usherr was off by almost a quarter hour.
 
  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.