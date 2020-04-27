 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Oil prices drop even further on oversupply concerns, threatening to create a commodity exchange ouroboros where prices go so far down they strike oil and create more problems   (aljazeera.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Monetary policy, Central bank, US S&P, Federal Reserve System, percent decline, Bank of Japan, US Federal Reserve, volatile week  
•       •       •

121 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 7:56 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for this headline:

"Gas prices rise on news of dropping oil prices"
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is that liek being a motherfarker?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yesterday I saw a map of all the oil tankers just anchored with nowhere to go.  It was pretty staggering.  Of course I can't find it now.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've got 48 barrels in my basement.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They'll be drilling holes in the ground and pouring it back into the earth soon.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, gas still $3 a gallon over in these parts.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrparks: They'll be drilling holes in the ground and pouring it back into the earth soon.



sadly, no.  They will dump the oil directly in international waters.  It is a certainty at this point.
 
James Bond Blimp [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

derpes_simplex: Meanwhile, gas still $3 a gallon over in these parts.


I've got $1.33/gal 10% ethanol blend
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.