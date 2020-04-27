 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Carole Baskin works for Uber Eats now (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Hero, Andy Summers, Australian Minh Nguyen, Phuket Zoo, Major General Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri, older brother, Rock music, Thailand, Property  
•       •       •

1910 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 3:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aww phuket.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phuket Zoo

Way to bury the lede, subby.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CitizenReserveCorps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoyed the movie "12 Monkeys", but I absolutely have never wanted to live it.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.distractify.comView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who is doing the eating?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.