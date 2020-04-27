 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Stockholm may reach herd immunity to Covid-19 sometime next month, official says while sweating and looking around nervously   (aljazeera.com) divider line
52
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it possible to have herd immunity to a disease where there is no vaccine, and getting it once is no guarantee you won't come down with it again?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Is it possible to have herd immunity to a disease where there is no vaccine, and getting it once is no guarantee you won't come down with it again?


Yes it's possible. It's also possible that it won't happen. I've been watching people on here have a lot of trouble with this lately.

The only answer you can rely on right now is that you'll have to wait to find out.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL sweden denying reality.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like they have some sort of syndrome.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Is it possible to have herd immunity to a disease where there is no vaccine, and getting it once is no guarantee you won't come down with it again?


I guess you missed the thread earlier today discussing how WHO decided they worded that claim badly.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad there doesn't seem to be a persistent immunity to coronavirus. See you next month, Sweden!
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is too soon to reach firm conclusions. We are in the fourth inning of this game. But, Norway with about half the population of Sweden has a tenth the deaths. Not looking good for the blue and yellow.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: LOL sweden denying reality.


We don't know what the reality is until we get the results of the experiment.  This is what science is based on.  Controlled groups subjected to different variables.  I'm happy we get this data.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like Sweden are not that bad... they probably arent doing a lot of business with China and closed their borders in time... they were lucky.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Looks like Sweden are not that bad... they probably arent doing a lot of business with China and closed their borders in time... they were lucky.


From what I understand their only restriction was no gatherings larger than 50. Nothing else changed
 
Parrahs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funnily enough, back home it's the epidemiologists who do the talking, not the diplomats. At least our curve's pretty flat at the moment, apart from the jump in confirmed cases when we started testing a lot more. As for how well our approach works, and what parts of it are good and bad, that's probably going to take a few years to sort out. There's a lot of factors at play here. in the meantime it'd be pretty nice of the rest of the world could stop hysterically sharting a hole in its pants every time we don't fall for the group pressure. Plug it up with a cactus or something.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buckerlin: It is too soon to reach firm conclusions. We are in the fourth inning of this game. But, Norway with about half the population of Sweden has a tenth the deaths. Not looking good for the blue and yellow.


Meh. Without knowing what proportion of the population has been exposed, those figures are meaningless.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikkards: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Looks like Sweden are not that bad... they probably arent doing a lot of business with China and closed their borders in time... they were lucky.

From what I understand their only restriction was no gatherings larger than 50. Nothing else changed


He said BORDERS, not restaurants.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"About 30 percent of people in Stockholm have reached a level of immunity," Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter

Umm... yeah. Prove it. Sweden has one of the lowest per capita testing rates in Europe, yet this claim of 30% presumably showing the presence of antibodies is the highest I've heard anywhere. What are they basing that on?

Sweden in betting a hell of a lot that their lead epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, is right, and that the vast majority of infectious disease specialists around the world are being to cautious.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikkards: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Looks like Sweden are not that bad... they probably arent doing a lot of business with China and closed their borders in time... they were lucky.

From what I understand their only restriction was no gatherings larger than 50. Nothing else changed


Kids in the 16-18 bracket have mostly been studying from home due to word from up high. IIRC a lot of universities went purely online as well. Restaurants need to keep things form getting too crowded or they're closed down. I think that's about it for strict rules. Otherwise it's been mostly recommendations and suggestions. Working from home probably kicked up a notch, rush hour was damn calm for a few weeks there, it's starting to pick up again but still a lot less traffic than usual.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 850x478]

Looks like Sweden are not that bad... they probably arent doing a lot of business with China and closed their borders in time... they were lucky.


Hey, something is not rotten in Denmark according to the graph.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikkards: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Looks like Sweden are not that bad... they probably arent doing a lot of business with China and closed their borders in time... they were lucky.

From what I understand their only restriction was no gatherings larger than 50. Nothing else changed


They still closed schools which is pretty huge.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Only time will tell if the rest of the world made the biggest blunder in the history of the universe.  Good on Sweden for not falling for the hysteria.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

shaggai: lolmao500: [Fark user image 850x478]

Looks like Sweden are not that bad... they probably arent doing a lot of business with China and closed their borders in time... they were lucky.

Hey, something is not rotten in Denmark according to the graph.


Yeah... in the article they said that they didnt account for the massive reduction in car accidents resulting in death/work-related accidental deaths (probably like 95%+)... so factor those in and the COVID19 death are even higher.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: BizarreMan: Is it possible to have herd immunity to a disease where there is no vaccine, and getting it once is no guarantee you won't come down with it again?

I guess you missed the thread earlier today discussing how WHO decided they worded that claim badly.


So you can guarantee that you cannot get it more than once?
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

12349876: rikkards: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Looks like Sweden are not that bad... they probably arent doing a lot of business with China and closed their borders in time... they were lucky.

From what I understand their only restriction was no gatherings larger than 50. Nothing else changed

He said BORDERS, not restaurants.


I was responding on the first part of the statement not the latter but as below it was more than just the 50 person limitation.

Parrahs: rikkards: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Looks like Sweden are not that bad... they probably arent doing a lot of business with China and closed their borders in time... they were lucky.

From what I understand their only restriction was no gatherings larger than 50. Nothing else changed

Kids in the 16-18 bracket have mostly been studying from home due to word from up high. IIRC a lot of universities went purely online as well. Restaurants need to keep things form getting too crowded or they're closed down. I think that's about it for strict rules. Otherwise it's been mostly recommendations and suggestions. Working from home probably kicked up a notch, rush hour was damn calm for a few weeks there, it's starting to pick up again but still a lot less traffic than usual.


The_Homeless_Guy: rikkards: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Looks like Sweden are not that bad... they probably arent doing a lot of business with China and closed their borders in time... they were lucky.

From what I understand their only restriction was no gatherings larger than 50. Nothing else changed

They still closed schools which is pretty huge.


When you think about it that is a huge vector what with the anklebiters carrying all the cooties around. Granted Sweden's population is less dense and more willing to comply for the overall wellbeing than other countries. Socialized healthcare also helps as people are willing to consult with their doctors with less fear of being broke after the appointment
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Only time will tell if the rest of the world made the biggest blunder in the history of the universe.  Good on Sweden for not falling for the hysteria.


The problem with this line of thinking, other than being incredibly stupid, is that if the measures are successful and we avoid a huge catastrophe it will look like we overreacted. The only way we'll know is if they fail, looking at you Georgia.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lolmao500: LOL sweden denying reality.


Not, really.

Sweden has imposed limited lockdowns, kept the bars, restaurants, schools, and gyms open.
And the result?  Same, if not better than anywhere else.

New Cases

Fark user imageView Full Size


New Deaths

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's almost as if this one-size-fits-all lockdown of everything was a big waste of time.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, we're forgetting how much smaller Sweden's population is - again?

Deaths per million:

USA  - 170
Sweden - 225
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ThatSillyGoose:It's almost as if this one-size-fits-all lockdown of everything was a big waste of time.

Speak for yourself, some of us are rather enjoying it and we don't normally get this much peace and quiet.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sweden has "excess mortality" not being reported. Seems they are only reporting people who tested positive. Many are dying at home.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If they have another month of exponential growth they are going to end up with a large death toll.
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: lolmao500: LOL sweden denying reality.

Not, really.

Sweden has imposed limited lockdowns, kept the bars, restaurants, schools, and gyms open.
And the result?  Same, if not better than anywhere else.

New Cases

[Fark user image 850x494]

New Deaths

[Fark user image 850x484]

It's almost as if this one-size-fits-all lockdown of everything was a big waste of time.


The fact that that the cases and deaths for places that have imposed lockdowns are no longer growing exponentially are proof that they weren't wastes of time.

The question is not whether or not lockdowns were necessary.  Once the virus hits a certain point they ARE necessary, period.  Its where that inflection point is, and what actions are necessary prior.

If it works out for Sweden, they got lucky.  If you look at Italy and say, "haha, lockdown wasn't worth it" well, there is no hope for you.

And it would be easier to determine what is/isn't necessary (or frankly, maybe at least NOT impossible) if we had the testing to see what the infection numbers REALLY are.  Because we don't have the data, the decisions are going to be imperfect and for public safety will tilt towards more conservative/cautionary actions (IE, greater lockdowns)
 
finnished
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would be a little careful when looking at Swedish statistics, especially when people are using the figures to justify opening things again. I saw this graph today which shows the effect of the delay in reporting to the statistics.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also another similar graph:
https://twitter.com/NiklasJonsson91/s​t​atus/1252976186277462016
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gregz18: So, we're forgetting how much smaller Sweden's population is - again?

Deaths per million:

USA  - 170
Sweden - 225


Now do Sweden vs UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Spain and Netherlands.

I don't believe Sweden even closed schools. But those people in Idaho are totally nuts to want to be able to go to a playground.
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gregz18: So, we're forgetting how much smaller Sweden's population is - again?

Deaths per million:

USA  - 170
Sweden - 225


And then theres this,

And the post two posts down.  Its far too premature to make the case for whether their strategy was better or not.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Not, really.

Sweden has imposed limited lockdowns, kept the bars, restaurants, schools, and gyms open.
And the result?  Same, if not better than anywhere else.


That's simply not true. They're doing much worse than the other Scandinavian countries, which I'd think would be the most relevant comparisons. Much of the country has a low population density with the notable exception of Stockholm. Even the second largest city, Gothenburg, only has about a quarter of Stockholm's density. It's really not comparable to the UK, France, Italy, Spain, etc.

BobCumbers: Good on Sweden for not falling for the hysteria.


By "hysteria" you mean "the recommendations of most infectious disease specialists and public health officials".
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Al would a told ya: ya can't reason with Squareheads.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: It's like they have some sort of syndrome.


Sometimes, I would think this applies to my marriage....
 
aperson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: It is too soon to reach firm conclusions. We are in the fourth inning of this game. But, Norway with about half the population of Sweden has a tenth the deaths. Not looking good for the blue and yellow.


It's really to early to tell for sure which strategy is better.  Sweden may have more fatalities now, but may be done sooner.  Norway could see the same numbers as Sweden in the end, and all the restrictions did was make it take longer to get there.

MnDH has been fairly blunt about the fact that they don't think they can prevent infections.  They can only slow them to a rate that is manageable for the healthcare system and have so far been successful. We have remained lowest per capita of all states.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Murica.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parrahs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rikkards: When you think about it that is a huge vector what with the anklebiters carrying all the cooties around.


It also means the nurses, garbage men, cops, supermarket cashiers, truck drivers and whatnot don't need to stay home from work to look after their litter, on top of also making sure the kids' education isn't harmed more than necessary. How much it allows the disease to spread, well, once again we'll have to wait and see. My personal experience (being one of the teachers still working) is that me and my colleagues haven't been mauled by COVID so far. There's a bit more people staying home sick than usual I think, but we've also gotten strict orders to stay the bloody hells away if we aren't sure we're healthy. Any kid that seems sick is also promptly sent home. We did have a massive spike in kids being home sick (or "sick") for about two weeks, but that's returned to normal now. How many actual COVID cases is impossible to tell since testing was quickly restricted to basically just those needing intensive care, but one of my students managed to score a positive just before that. One of the mild cases that one.

Another thing of note with the Swedish response is that apparently the winter vomiting disease season, normally good for at leats a month more at that point, was shut down pretty much overnight when measures started to be taken against COVID. Possibly to a large degree just because of people washing their hands more.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: gregz18: So, we're forgetting how much smaller Sweden's population is - again?

Deaths per million:

USA  - 170
Sweden - 225

Now do Sweden vs UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Spain and Netherlands.

I don't believe Sweden even closed schools. But those people in Idaho are totally nuts to want to be able to go to a playground.


Sweden did close their schools.

Let's look at the nearby countries to compare:
Denmark - 74
Norway - 38
Finland - 35

As was stated by another - it's probably too early to tell which country has been most effective - but compared to its immediate neighbors, Sweden's experiment is not proving successful so far.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

patrick767: "About 30 percent of people in Stockholm have reached a level of immunity," Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter

Umm... yeah. Prove it. Sweden has one of the lowest per capita testing rates in Europe, yet this claim of 30% presumably showing the presence of antibodies is the highest I've heard anywhere. What are they basing that on?

Sweden in betting a hell of a lot that their lead epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, is right, and that the vast majority of infectious disease specialists around the world are being to cautious.


Yeah, I'm not understanding how they have 30% immunity and less than 20k confirmed cases. Are they saying there are 280k people who had somewhere between no symptoms and a bad case of the sniffles?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Is it possible to have herd immunity to a disease where there is no vaccine, and getting it once is no guarantee you won't come down with it again?


Yes. It can run out of new victims and basically starve.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the opposite of what Trump says is true, maybe COVID is weak to cold and dry weather.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Now do Sweden vs UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Spain and Netherlands.

I don't believe Sweden even closed schools. But those people in Idaho are totally nuts to want to be able to go to a playground.


Deaths per million:

Sweden - 225
Denmark - 74
Norway - 38
Finland - 35

Just looking at large city populations, Denmark looks like the best comparison. The Copenhagen metro area is similar in population to the Stockholm metro area with the Copenhagen city proper being a little more dense.

Sweden is hoping that the price they're paying in lives now will be worth it because of herd immunity later, possibly resulting in a lower death toll in the long run. It's a big gamble.
 
binkius
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Please wear a mask.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Dork Gently: BizarreMan: Is it possible to have herd immunity to a disease where there is no vaccine, and getting it once is no guarantee you won't come down with it again?

I guess you missed the thread earlier today discussing how WHO decided they worded that claim badly.

So you can guarantee that you cannot get it more than once?


Can you guarantee that someone who is discharged from the hospital for it can get it again the next day?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gregz18: Sweden did close their schools.

Let's look at the nearby countries to compare:
Denmark - 74
Norway - 38
Finland - 35

As was stated by another - it's probably too early to tell which country has been most effective - but compared to its immediate neighbors, Sweden's experiment is not proving successful so far.


According to the BBC the schools are open. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe​-​52395866

So the only meaningful comparison to make is which countries boarder each other? Do you think the only metrics are proximity and lockdowns?

Considering in every country about half of the deaths occur in nursing homes, perhaps that's something to study. A big difference in FL and NY numbers is how well FL is doing in protecting the nursing homes.

Perhaps it has to do with different immigrant populations and how the families live together?

Throughout the US and the world there is no statistical link between lockdowns and how the disease kills. If you're going to curtail people's ability to live and feed their families there should be pretty damn strong evidence to show it's effective.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in Murica.
[Fark user image 452x481]


I like how 6 + 7 + 5 is actually 18, not 19.  Nice touch.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

patrick767: ThatSillyGoose: Not, really.

Sweden has imposed limited lockdowns, kept the bars, restaurants, schools, and gyms open.
And the result?  Same, if not better than anywhere else.

That's simply not true. They're doing much worse than the other Scandinavian countries, which I'd think would be the most relevant comparisons. Much of the country has a low population density with the notable exception of Stockholm. Even the second largest city, Gothenburg, only has about a quarter of Stockholm's density. It's really not comparable to the UK, France, Italy, Spain, etc.

BobCumbers: Good on Sweden for not falling for the hysteria.

By "hysteria" you mean "the recommendations of most infectious disease specialists and public health officials".


He's a 'hysteria about the economy' guy
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

patrick767: They're doing much worse than the other Scandinavian countries, which I'd think would be the most relevant comparisons. Much of the country has a low population density with the notable exception of Stockholm. Even the second largest city, Gothenburg, only has about a quarter of Stockholm's density. It's really not comparable to the UK, France, Italy, Spain, etc.


The excuse trotted out for NYC was their huge population density.

Stockholm is about twice as dense as Helsinki, which is twice as dense as Oslo, which is about twice as dense as Reykjavik. You'd expect Stockholm to do worse.

\Copenhagen as Stockholm are well-matched, though
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in Murica.
[Fark user image 452x481]


It's just as good unedited.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bowen: patrick767: "About 30 percent of people in Stockholm have reached a level of immunity," Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter

Umm... yeah. Prove it. Sweden has one of the lowest per capita testing rates in Europe, yet this claim of 30% presumably showing the presence of antibodies is the highest I've heard anywhere. What are they basing that on?

Sweden in betting a hell of a lot that their lead epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, is right, and that the vast majority of infectious disease specialists around the world are being to cautious.

Yeah, I'm not understanding how they have 30% immunity and less than 20k confirmed cases. Are they saying there are 280k people who had somewhere between no symptoms and a bad case of the sniffles?


Well yeah I think it has been pretty well agreed that we are only capturing a tiny fraction of the cases.
 
John Hopoate [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thanks Sweden for performing this experiment and taking one for the team.  Lets see how it works out while I stay safe here in New Zealand.
 
