 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Tired of quarantining with your partner? Remember life is short, have an affair   (nypost.com) divider line
36
    More: Giggity, Marriage, Married couples, Cyber affairs, Ashley Madison, new report, new members, secret sex life, recent study  
•       •       •

1212 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 1:19 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surely this is a great time to just sneak out of the house unnoticed for a while.
 
Cheron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Best Zoom meeting ever
 
drumhellar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wait. Wasn't one of the things learned in the Ashley Madison hack was that 90% of the accounts for women on the site weren't real?

Can they actually be trusted for accurate information on how people are cheating or trying to cheat?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drumhellar: Wait. Wasn't one of the things learned in the Ashley Madison hack was that 90% of the accounts for women on the site weren't real?

Can they actually be trusted for accurate information on how people are cheating or trying to cheat?


i would guess that the "trying to cheat" numbers are fairly accurate. They know which accounts are fake and which ones aren't and their activity.

I would assume that the 3 real female accounts are the only ones successfully cheating.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drumhellar: Wait. Wasn't one of the things learned in the Ashley Madison hack was that 90% of the accounts for women on the site weren't real?


I think in this (probably hypothetical) scenario, the prevailing opinion is "Don't care.  Had cybersex."

/clickbait tabloid with clickbait story
//'hypothetical' is being nice to NYP
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great time to sneak out, not socially distance, endanger your life, and everyone around you... what kind of insanely selfish prick  do you have to do to cheat on someone right now?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drumhellar: Wait. Wasn't one of the things learned in the Ashley Madison hack was that 90% of the accounts for women on the site weren't real?


That was my understanding as well. It's a model that makes some sense too.

A bunch of guys who may never actually end up cheating, but there's just enough realism, and a thread of possibility to the site that makes it spank-worthy.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reading the article, it's cyberaffairs so guy sending dick pics to another guy who sends back amateur nudes
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It was only a virtual affair, so you're only allowed to be virtually angry with me."

It's a bold move, Cotton.
 
Magnus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

khitsicker: drumhellar: Wait. Wasn't one of the things learned in the Ashley Madison hack was that 90% of the accounts for women on the site weren't real?

Can they actually be trusted for accurate information on how people are cheating or trying to cheat?

i would guess that the "trying to cheat" numbers are fairly accurate. They know which accounts are fake and which ones aren't and their activity.

I would assume that the 3 real female accounts are the only ones successfully cheating.


An all female threesome cheating on their spouses with each other??   Someone should get the film rights on this rare epic tail.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

firefly212: what kind of insanely selfish prick do you have to do to cheat on someone right now?


The penis is sometimes is more important then any other organ.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magnus: khitsicker: drumhellar: Wait. Wasn't one of the things learned in the Ashley Madison hack was that 90% of the accounts for women on the site weren't real?

Can they actually be trusted for accurate information on how people are cheating or trying to cheat?

i would guess that the "trying to cheat" numbers are fairly accurate. They know which accounts are fake and which ones aren't and their activity.

I would assume that the 3 real female accounts are the only ones successfully cheating.

An all female threesome cheating on their spouses with each other??   Someone should get the film rights on this rare epic tail.


ive seen that video.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah.  I tried that with a glory hole in to the neighbor's apartment.  Turns out, she has a Rottweiler.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x734]


Did anyone ever click that and find out the answer? I was thinking about it, but they said "brace yourself" and I chickened out.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

firefly212: Great time to sneak out, not socially distance, endanger your life, and everyone around you... what kind of insanely selfish prick  do you have to do to cheat on someone right now?


I could be wrong, but I think this is more like a bunch of dudes paying money to get catfished, not that it makes it any less wrong, but that's how I read it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Did anyone ever click that and find out the answer? I was thinking about it, but they said "brace yourself" and I chickened out.


I want to click it but I know from past experiences, that it will take at least 2000 clicks on their slideshow to get to the answer...

I know what the answer is.

A high sex drive.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why I will use my left hand this evening
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's just what I need.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think Ashley Madison should have a filter by which you can identify yourself as someone that has been cheated on. I wouldn't want to have an affair with someone who hasn't been on the other side of the equation and appreciates how it really feels. If they're still game, thats going to me some bonobo sex for days.
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: firefly212: what kind of insanely selfish prick do you have to do to cheat on someone right now?

The penis is sometimes is more important then any other organ.


So, what you're saying is....the penis mightier...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

firefly212: what kind of insanely selfish prick  do you have to do to cheat on someone right now?


[raises hand] Someone who isn't getting farked because my partner the next town over insists on "socially distancing" and this is the excuse used to not see me since about Valentine's Day.

It's effectively a breakup, at this point.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just imagine if everyone in a committed relationship was just flat out honest with one another...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'll be in someones bunk...
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 590x671]

/I'll be in someones bunk...


That is one sex fish alright.
 
surlyjason [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cheron: Best Zoom meeting ever


That's a low bar.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 590x671]

/I'll be in someones bunk...


Anyone else get Xenia vibes from this?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If people abandoned monogamy and the anger that goes with it, the world would be a much better place.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 590x671]

/I'll be in someones bunk...

Anyone else get Xenia vibes from this?


I think I'm going to go get my vibe alright; what's a "Xena"?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If people abandoned monogamy and the anger that goes with it, the world would be a much better place.


I read that as "mammography". Not sure that would be better.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

firefly212: Great time to sneak out, not socially distance, endanger your life, and everyone around you... what kind of insanely selfish prick  do you have to do to cheat on someone right now?


Yeah to do so physically now would be insanely selfish. That said, with all the stress of living cheek to jowl and getting on each others nerves for months, I wouldn't be shocked if there was a huge uptick after the shutdown in open relationships.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: A bunch of guys who may never actually end up cheating, but there's just enough realism, and a thread of possibility to the site that makes it spank-worthy.


And, it opens the door so not only ostensibly single guys can go down the rabbit hole of sending eventually tens of thousands of dollars to their Nigerian girlfriend.
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't have a partner to cheat on...

( ._.)
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

firefly212: Great time to sneak out, not socially distance, endanger your life, and everyone around you... what kind of insanely selfish prick  do you have to do to cheat on someone right now?


The kind of person who cheats in the first place.

Be as ethically slutty as you want and your parther(s) are down for. Cheating makes you a piece of human shiat.
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

guestguy: I don't have a partner to cheat on...

( ._.)


I don't either, but from what I've been reading these past few weeks, I think we're better off single right now.
 
huntercr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 590x671]

/I'll be in someones bunk...


Not sure which one is uglier the one on the right or the one with its mouth being held open. The other 3 however... yes, please
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.