(Mirror.co.uk)   Protip: Never call your girlfriend a "dirty little tomato," even during a moment of passion   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
61
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the panties your mother laid out for you?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about you filthy little kumquat?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that have some kind of meaning in the UK that I'm missing?  I think if I called my wife that during sex she'd just start laughing, and maybe call me a filthy rutabega or something.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You spank me just like daddy used to.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to m ahh toe
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she on the rag?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than a killer tomato.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, this really isn't news. I assume she already does butt stuff so I'm empty, sorry.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was in the U.K., he was probably thinking of a good fry up.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You spicy little slut-radish!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a tasty little Beefsteak you are.  How I'd like to see you on my burger.  Wanna see my toasted buns?

Fark off, Ronald McDonald.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Was she on the rag?


Those were ketchup stains.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
More interesting was the article underneath - "How long should sex last" which had great news for Farkers:

Titled "Insight on pathogenesis of lifelong premature ejaculation: inverse relationship between lifelong premature ejaculation and obesity," the study's findings seem to point at a correlation between being overweight and stamina.
According to the study, the larger men with more stomach fat and a higher BMI could last for an average of 7.3 minutes in bed.

That's compared to 5 minutes for "normies"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

nytmare: Salmon: Was she on the rag?

Those were ketchup stains.


If tomatoes are fruit, does that make ketchup a smoothie?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Dakai
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just imagine if he called her a farking slut!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Still better than calling her by her sister's name
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sounds like a biatch who's asking for Reddit how to dump her unattractive boyfriend by finding excuses other then "I don't find you attractive"
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How dirty is he - does he leave poop stains on the sofa, or does he just not wash his hands 24 times a day?
 
huntercr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Could there be anything more British to say?

/ohhh that's a nice ripe tomato that is! plump and dirty.. just like mum used to slice up fresh fer me breakfast

//fake Mirror article of course.. as usual. Do tabloid readers ever wake up one day and ask  why none of these have real names or interviews? Reddit? Yeah... that's a legit source. That's like writing an article about those fake texts that people make. Oh wait... they do that too.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But pumpkin, peach, and sweet pea are okay?
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You spank me just like daddy used to.


I haven't been farked like that since grade school!
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
and she has no ides what to do now

In March, July, October, May
The Ides fall on the fifteenth day;
The Nones the seventh; all besides
Have two days less for Nones and Ides.
 
Plamus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
shannonmccrimmon.comView Full Size
 
JNowe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was ready to get busy and was just telling her to ketchup.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What if she called me a ripe cheese first?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
disco ball
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"
Fark user image
My freshly microwaved grapefruit."
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Still better than calling her by her sister's name


Or one's own sister.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does ketchup make an effective lubricant? Asking for an engineering friend...


\no, nothing sexual you dirty, feelthy tomato plucker
\\engineers don't have, y'know, have s-e-x
\\\they synchonise their reciprocating parts
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

oldernell: She's a brick... house
She's my to m ahh toe


Lettin' it all hang out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrBx6​m​AWYPU

Ftfme
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The crisis continues.....
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
wow, the headline had nothing to do with their issues at all.
She stopped loving that dude a long time ago. She's been collecting up every little slight perceived or otherwise and the offending dirty talk, which she ordered up without instructions on what not to say, was just a final straw she thinks she can lay on top of everything else as "the" reason she wants to end it. Cause lets be honest if you go to reddit with relationship advice you should expect "dump that douche/biatch" 90% of the time.yeah that relationship should probably end but not for the reasons she's passing.

assuming any of it is real to begin with.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She needs to catch up.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Does ketchup make an effective lubricant? Asking for an engineering friend...


\no, nothing sexual you dirty, feelthy tomato plucker
\\engineers don't have, y'know, have s-e-x
\\\they synchonise their reciprocating parts


I should hope not!  The difference in ph and the addition of sugars would lead to a massive yeast infection!

...or so I've heard.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Does that have some kind of meaning in the UK that I'm missing?


Well, if she was on the blob he was possibly squeezing out red liquid with every thrust, which is reasonably tomato-like.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oldernell: to m ahh toe


I say to-may-toe
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reddit posts are news now?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
is she also 3 miles of bad road?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I originally read that as "dirty little tornado," which didn't sound that bad.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Aardvark Inc.: Does ketchup make an effective lubricant? Asking for an engineering friend...


\no, nothing sexual you dirty, feelthy tomato plucker
\\engineers don't have, y'know, have s-e-x
\\\they synchonise their reciprocating parts

I should hope not!  The difference in ph and the addition of sugars would lead to a massive yeast infection!

...or so I've heard.



I have been visitied by the Patron Saint of Hedgies... I am humbled. Please accept my tribute...


Fark user image
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think the only way to express displeasure with your lover's moniker is to refer to his 3-inch cucumber.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: cowgirl toffee: Aardvark Inc.: Does ketchup make an effective lubricant? Asking for an engineering friend...


\no, nothing sexual you dirty, feelthy tomato plucker
\\engineers don't have, y'know, have s-e-x
\\\they synchonise their reciprocating parts

I should hope not!  The difference in ph and the addition of sugars would lead to a massive yeast infection!

...or so I've heard.


I have been visitied by the Patron Saint of Hedgies... I am humbled. Please accept my tribute...


[Fark user image 385x287]


Looks like the hedgies are going to the grocery store.  :D
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: I originally read that as "dirty little tornado," which didn't sound that bad.


She'd think you meant she looks like Taz the Tasmanian Devil.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.pinimg.com image 720x249]


Thank you.
 
