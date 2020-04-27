 Skip to content
(How Stuff Works)   Pandemic, shmandemic. Let's hope we never have another New England Vampire Panic   (history.howstuffworks.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Vampire, Death, vampire panic, late 18th, bacterial lung disease, unfortunate New England villages, late 1700s, New Englanders  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, we're much smarter now.  We'd never go on witch hunts or have vampire panics these days.  People are too well informed and rational.  We don't believe that oogey-boogey devil crap anymore.

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontl​i​ne/shows/terror/etc/script.html
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
If the vampire panic wasn't successful, then explain to me why we still have so few vampires to this very day. Aha, got you there!

Also, my tiger-repelling rocks are still available at my Etsy shop. They come in different patterns now.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Unless the revenants preyed on Vermonters, they wouldn't be able to get their fangs through the layers of jowls today.  Maybe prey on tweakers?


/Yeah I called you fat
//Look at me I'm skinny
///Well you can't really, because internet
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 258x195]


masslive.comView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
New England Vampire Panic is the name of my (insert random band name here) cover band.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I believe the Dollop has an episode on this.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: New England Vampire Panic is the name of my (insert random band name here) cover band.


We at  New England Vampire Panic at the Discoare going to sue your arses.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Episode pitch: the Long Island Vampires (and Guillermo) have to entertain some New England Vampires, who they really dislike b/c they humiliated Lazlo the last time they met. Colin Robinson meets a college professor energy vampire and falls head over heels in love, but then she betrays him.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: If the vampire panic wasn't successful, then explain to me why we still have so few vampires to this very day. Aha, got you there!

Also, my tiger-repelling rocks are still available at my Etsy shop. They come in different patterns now.


No man, that's what they want you to think.  They've hidden so well since Bram Stoker outed them that you only think there are few left, but they're actually ubiquitous today and are responsible for almost every tragedy in this and the last century.  The two world wars?  Vampires started them.  Leaded gasoline and smog?  That was vampires.  Saved by the Bell?  Vampires!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trocadero: who they really dislike b/c they humiliated Lazlo the last time they met.


They could have been the main instigators of badmouthing Lazlo after the failed orgy last season.

Imagine, not even getting to use the non-stop butt machine.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: EdgeRunner: If the vampire panic wasn't successful, then explain to me why we still have so few vampires to this very day. Aha, got you there!

Also, my tiger-repelling rocks are still available at my Etsy shop. They come in different patterns now.

No man, that's what they want you to think.  They've hidden so well since Bram Stoker outed them that you only think there are few left, but they're actually ubiquitous today and are responsible for almost every tragedy in this and the last century.  The two world wars?  Vampires started them.  Leaded gasoline and smog?  That was vampires.  Saved by the Bell?  Vampires!


Pfft, shows what you know. The illuminated order of gay frogs did all that, under the orders of their lord and master Alex Jones. He acts like he's against gay frogs, but it's just a transparent cover for his alliance and obsession with batrachian sex partners.

He caused coronavirus, too. It didn't come from bats, it came from fats. All the massive buildup of fats in Jones had a negative interaction with all the unnatural butt stuff he does with frogs, which is the scientific way of saying that Mother Earth smote him with plague for being a fat toadying asshole.

/some dude said so on Twitter, and Twitter never lies!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EdgeRunner: Farker Soze: EdgeRunner: If the vampire panic wasn't successful, then explain to me why we still have so few vampires to this very day. Aha, got you there!

Also, my tiger-repelling rocks are still available at my Etsy shop. They come in different patterns now.

No man, that's what they want you to think.  They've hidden so well since Bram Stoker outed them that you only think there are few left, but they're actually ubiquitous today and are responsible for almost every tragedy in this and the last century.  The two world wars?  Vampires started them.  Leaded gasoline and smog?  That was vampires.  Saved by the Bell?  Vampires!

Pfft, shows what you know. The illuminated order of gay frogs did all that, under the orders of their lord and master Alex Jones. He acts like he's against gay frogs, but it's just a transparent cover for his alliance and obsession with batrachian sex partners.

He caused coronavirus, too. It didn't come from bats, it came from fats. All the massive buildup of fats in Jones had a negative interaction with all the unnatural butt stuff he does with frogs, which is the scientific way of saying that Mother Earth smote him with plague for being a fat toadying asshole.

/some dude said so on Twitter, and Twitter never lies!


You believe that Alex Jones is real?  Oh you poor deluded person.
 
