(MSN)   Millions of people face stimulus check delays because they are poor. If only they had bought more money   (msn.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Government is incompetent and inefficient.

News at 11
 
Usernate
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
But don't you worry. We have made sure that the multimillionaires have already got even more millions. Problem solved.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Government is incompetent and inefficient and cruel.

News at 11


FTFUS
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey now, I'm middle class and white and the IRS managed to fark up my stimulus payment, too. Apparently they lost my direct deposit information from 2018, and decided they had no option but to resist my attempts to re-provide it so that they could mail me a check with Trump's signature or something.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Repetir, por favor
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I paid my farking taxes before April 15. My wife and I are way under the $150k threshold. The stupid get my payment website states my information can't be found. I'm glad our children aren't starving right now. Maybe we'll get a check in September.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Government is incompetent and inefficient.

News at 11


By Republican design.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ha. Jokes on you...I'm still waiting for my refund.

/blue state
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're sorry we've spent the last 50 years making our tax code so impossibly complex that people with low income have no possible way to do their taxes themselves.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's fine. They have businesses that will lend them the $1200 up front until their check gets here. You all act like poor people don't know how to do business.

El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: It's fine. They have businesses that will lend them the $1200 up front until their check gets here. You all act like poor people don't know how to do business.

[Fark user image 267x189]


At the low, low interest rate of .1% a day compounded hourly!
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: AngryDragon: Government is incompetent and inefficient.

News at 11

By Republican design.


This has been in the works through an equal number of Democrat and Republican held Congresses and White House all politicians screwed this up.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
have they tried to learn coding yet?
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: We're sorry we've spent the last 50 years making our tax code so impossibly complex that people with low income have no possible way to do their taxes themselves.


I'm not sure that is true. When I was at more poorest, my taxes were pretty simple to do. If you can read the EZ tax form and do simple math, you can do your own taxes pretty easily.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The article is absolutely wrong about the reason. These people are experiencing this delay because they are poor, and for that reason they don't have a bank account.

They don't have a bank account because they live month to month and once they are hit with overdraft fees etc. they give up the idea of putting their money into someone else's hands.

Now they have learned that they made an error in allowing Citi Tax etc. to file their taxes for them, because the government now recognizes Citi Tax as their financial representative. (Yes, the government is stupid to do that, but Nancy Pelosi didn't catch the flaw in the plan, guess why.)

Some people, who have filed their own taxes, apparently will get an check. The article says "checks" but they are not; they are electronic transfers.

I have been at the point when I was tired of being ripped off by banks because someone gave me a bad check, and they credited my account, and then when the check was dishonored, they charged me a bad check fee etc. It's probably happened to you.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: We're sorry we've spent the last 50 years making our tax code so impossibly complex that people with low income have no possible way to do their taxes themselves.


FLAT TAX!!
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Tom_Slick: We're sorry we've spent the last 50 years making our tax code so impossibly complex that people with low income have no possible way to do their taxes themselves.

I'm not sure that is true. When I was at more poorest, my taxes were pretty simple to do. If you can read the EZ tax form and do simple math, you can do your own taxes pretty easily.


If you are single very true but when you get into the Earned Income Tax credits, and various other programs for children it gets complicated real fast.  I did tax prep for a while it was and is a real mess.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do you remember when the Affordable Health Care Act website crashed and the right were all OBUMMER IS INCOMPETENT IMPEACH HIM NOW?

I'm sure they'll say the same about Trump and the stimulus payments. Any day now.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Tom_Slick: We're sorry we've spent the last 50 years making our tax code so impossibly complex that people with low income have no possible way to do their taxes themselves.

FLAT TAX!!


Or you know like other places Britain for Example where what is taken out is what you owe and you don't have to file at all.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Kumana Wanalaia: Tom_Slick: We're sorry we've spent the last 50 years making our tax code so impossibly complex that people with low income have no possible way to do their taxes themselves.

FLAT TAX!!

Or you know like other places Britain for Example where what is taken out is what you owe and you don't have to file at all.


I've seen that tax form.

What did you make this year?

________

Send it in.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Tom_Slick: We're sorry we've spent the last 50 years making our tax code so impossibly complex that people with low income have no possible way to do their taxes themselves.

I'm not sure that is true. When I was at more poorest, my taxes were pretty simple to do. If you can read the EZ tax form and do simple math, you can do your own taxes pretty easily.


As a CPA, some lower income tax returns are quite easy, some are difficult if it involves multiple tax credits, multiple kids who may or may not be claimable in one year or another and can the person claim head of household.  Then top it off if they get an insurance credit through the marketplace and then you have to deal with a bunch of credits on the State return, depending upon local laws.  I've done returns of people who make nearly a million a year, so they don't benefit from having dependents and have their assets in retirement accounts, and their taxes are real easy.  (though in that income range, most of these returns a much more complex)

But as you said , some lower income returns are extremely easy to complete especially if no kids are involved.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well thank goodness some stable genius put his name on the check so pissed off people will know who to blame when they finally get it ..
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA:    Like many others who wrote in, Buckels depends on his tax refund every year. He was eligible to file his taxes for free. Not knowing that, he did his taxes through TurboTax, which charged him $80...........

People know about the free tax filing services.   They pursue these high fee refunds because they don't want to wait a week or two.    Ironically, they could have had the money as they earned it if they had adjusted their witholdings.   I used to volunteer doing financial literacy workshops and one-on-one counseling with low income families and individuals.    Often times they would struggle to pay their bills each month by just 100 dollars and then get a 2000 dollar tax return.

One can never emphasize enough how expensive it is to be poor, and it's crippling when you solve every problem with crisis-minded thinking rather than future oriented thinking.
 
whitroth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Government is incompetent and inefficient.

News at 11


The GOP wants government small, so big companies can buy it more easily.
The GOP deliberately understaffed unemployment security offices, because why waste money on poors (never mind *they* *paid* part of their paychecks into it)
The GOP understand and cut the budget of the IRS, so they wouldn't be audited.
The GOP outsourced everything they can to the lowest bidder.
The GOP is the reason government is impcompetant and inefficient.

Corporations? You've never worked for Dilbert's pointy-haired boss? You're lying.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Government is incompetent and inefficient.

News at 11


Dumb, uneducated people are incompetent and inefficient.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did you know there are nations where there is no real income tax, thus no scramble to get deductions in order and find a tax man who understands the newer tax laws to get you a refund? No audits either. Taxes come out of the persons check when they get paid. Period.

No tax day. No panicky scrambling, no greedy major tax companies to squeeze you of every dime they can get. If a refund is due for some reason, the government simply pays it directly to the recipient. No complex tax laws that could give a Monk a headache.

America doesn't because there's simply too much money for third parties to make from doing taxes. Efforts to mimic these other trim, efficient systems have failed in congress because the big Tax Companies, like Turbo Tax and others, blocked it because they make millions off of people and don't want folks not having to use them. Private check cashing places don't want this either, because they charge such enormous interest on cashing checks that they're making their stock holders millions.

America, the land that screws over its population, especially the poor, every chance it gets. We're becoming more like a third world nation every year.

People need to open their eyes and look around.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rik01: Did you know there are nations where there is no real income tax, thus no scramble to get deductions in order and find a tax man who understands the newer tax laws to get you a refund? No audits either. Taxes come out of the persons check when they get paid. Period.

No tax day. No panicky scrambling, no greedy major tax companies to squeeze you of every dime they can get. If a refund is due for some reason, the government simply pays it directly to the recipient. No complex tax laws that could give a Monk a headache.

America doesn't because there's simply too much money for third parties to make from doing taxes. Efforts to mimic these other trim, efficient systems have failed in congress because the big Tax Companies, like Turbo Tax and others, blocked it because they make millions off of people and don't want folks not having to use them. Private check cashing places don't want this either, because they charge such enormous interest on cashing checks that they're making their stock holders millions.

America, the land that screws over its population, especially the poor, every chance it gets. We're becoming more like a third world nation every year.

People need to open their eyes and look around.


*Citation needed.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: We're sorry we've spent the last 50 years making our tax code so impossibly complex that people with low income have no possible way to do their taxes themselves.


Really? 1040EZ requires an accountant for an average wage earner with a couple of W2s. You're right, the tax code is complex, but not for poor people. And if they really have a problem figuring 1040EZ then I'm not really surprised they are poor.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Usernate: But don't you worry. We have made sure that the multimillionaires have already got even more millions. Problem solved.


They had to give it to the rich people first.  It takes time for the money to trickle down.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got my direct deposit on the 15th. It's not that difficult to do your own taxes.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Tom_Slick: We're sorry we've spent the last 50 years making our tax code so impossibly complex that people with low income have no possible way to do their taxes themselves.

I'm not sure that is true. When I was at more poorest, my taxes were pretty simple to do. If you can read the EZ tax form and do simple math, you can do your own taxes pretty easily.



The tax laws for low income filers aren't complicated.  That's true.  The problem is that their lives are often too complicated for the laws.   1. The lack of paperwork.   2. The fight over who is claiming kids this year on the taxes (sometimes with multiple mothers or fathers).   3. Grandparents raising grandchildren.   4.  Adult dependents in multi-generational households.   5.  Rental income is surprisingly common, but expenses are not well documented.  and so on.....

In other words, the low income might be familiar,  but for a chronically poor family taxes can be a bit more complicated than it is for a 20 year old renting an apartment with a roommate and their only piece of tax documentation is a W2 from their part time job.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: fzumrk: Tom_Slick: We're sorry we've spent the last 50 years making our tax code so impossibly complex that people with low income have no possible way to do their taxes themselves.

I'm not sure that is true. When I was at more poorest, my taxes were pretty simple to do. If you can read the EZ tax form and do simple math, you can do your own taxes pretty easily.

If you are single very true but when you get into the Earned Income Tax credits, and various other programs for children it gets complicated real fast.  I did tax prep for a while it was and is a real mess.


It really doesn't though. The free tax prep services do basically all of the heavy lifting, especially if you're not dealing with investments and things like that.  If you're claiming eitc chances are pretty solid you won't have to worry about itemizing anything, so it's basically just answering yes or no questions and typing numbers in.

I'll typically check the results on multiple tax prep services, as well as the paid version of TurboTax (my parents insist on getting it every year) I've never had the numbers disagree with each other.

/Filthy poor who files his own taxes.  Married with a kid. No longer poor enough to claim eitc, but we have before.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rik01: Did you know there are nations where there is no real income tax, thus no scramble to get deductions in order and find a tax man who understands the newer tax laws to get you a refund? No audits either. Taxes come out of the persons check when they get paid. Period.

No tax day. No panicky scrambling, no greedy major tax companies to squeeze you of every dime they can get. If a refund is due for some reason, the government simply pays it directly to the recipient. No complex tax laws that could give a Monk a headache.

America doesn't because there's simply too much money for third parties to make from doing taxes. Efforts to mimic these other trim, efficient systems have failed in congress because the big Tax Companies, like Turbo Tax and others, blocked it because they make millions off of people and don't want folks not having to use them. Private check cashing places don't want this either, because they charge such enormous interest on cashing checks that they're making their stock holders millions.

America, the land that screws over its population, especially the poor, every chance it gets. We're becoming more like a third world nation every year.

People need to open their eyes and look around.


To expand on what you said, many governments already know what your taxes are. They either send you a refund or a bill. Easy peasy. Our government (I am assuming only America has internet) also knows exactly how much your taxes are. (That's why they will correct you if you are wrong with the quickness). Only they say "*We* know how much you should pay. But you need to figure it out for yourself. If you pay too much, we might send some back in 6 months. Maybe. If you don't pay enough, you go to jail. Best of luck to you."

I was going to a tax service until 3 years ago when I started using freetaxusa.com. Works pretty damn well. Easy to figure out for the most part, your records are retained for easier filing the next year, and federal is free to file. State is 15 bucks.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: I got my direct deposit on the 15th. It's not that difficult to do your own taxes.


Doesn't help if the IRS outsmarts you by losing your DD info, though.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DrBrownCow: fzumrk: Tom_Slick: We're sorry we've spent the last 50 years making our tax code so impossibly complex that people with low income have no possible way to do their taxes themselves.

I'm not sure that is true. When I was at more poorest, my taxes were pretty simple to do. If you can read the EZ tax form and do simple math, you can do your own taxes pretty easily.


The tax laws for low income filers aren't complicated.  That's true.  The problem is that their lives are often too complicated for the laws.   1. The lack of paperwork.   2. The fight over who is claiming kids this year on the taxes (sometimes with multiple mothers or fathers).   3. Grandparents raising grandchildren.   4.  Adult dependents in multi-generational households.   5.  Rental income is surprisingly common, but expenses are not well documented.  and so on.....

In other words, the low income might be familiar,  but for a chronically poor family taxes can be a bit more complicated than it is for a 20 year old renting an apartment with a roommate and their only piece of tax documentation is a W2 from their part time job.


Especially 2 and 3.   And even if parent A has the right to take the child, douchebag parent B will often claim the kid and if they file first, it is very difficult to get Parent A the deduction, as it requires paper filing, and a stream of letters to the IRS.   But it can be worth thousands of dollars in the right situation.
 
