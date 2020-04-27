 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Germans must now wear masks in public. Still no word on armbands   (bbc.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"worried that mask-wearing is more about virtue-signalling than safety. "
Honey, it ain't a Mennonite sin sifter or yarmulke.
It is a safety device.
Be safe, even if you are neurotic and need help mentally.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Burkas are OK now?

/ducks
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: So Burkas are OK now?

/ducks


And Stars of David?

/two ducks
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Came here for the reference to the thing that ended 75 years ago; leaving satisfied.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Armband?

Face masks make a nice arm band, and vice versa....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: Came here for the reference to the thing that ended 75 years ago; leaving satisfied.


I referenced it accidentally, but I don't think anyone noticed.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/you started it. you invaded Poland
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Armband is my band name.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But this time it's the US that has a crazy guy who wants to do obviously fatal medical experiments.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Technically it's only on public transit and in shops.  Shops that are open now limit concurrent occupancy as well.  For the rest:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Germans have a word for this type of practice: "Legensiediemaskeaufihrgesichtdamitdie​menschennichtkrankwerden."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: But this time it's the US that has a crazy guy who wants to do obviously fatal medical experiments.


Face it this time we are Italy to Putin's Germany

Either that or you could go with World War One where we are obviously Austria Hungary
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gimp masks...gimp masks everywhere!
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: Thunderpickle: Came here for the reference to the thing that ended 75 years ago; leaving satisfied.

I referenced it accidentally, but I don't think anyone noticed. ...
/you started it. you invaded Poland


I was talking about the Fark headline.  >:/
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...and my joke about Bibi getting a prison tattoo was hate speech.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cheap shot submitter, If we had done half as much is they to eliminate fascism we wouldn't have tens of thousands dead
 
