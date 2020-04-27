 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Comic Sands)   Mom has ten kids in ten years despite having only one date with her husband a year. I guess we know what happens that night   (comicsands.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, Childbirth, have chores, home mom Courtney Rogers, Pregnancy, 36-year-old mom, Chris Rogers, Caesarean section, birth control  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 9:05 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The children are happy to wear hand-me-down clothes and shoes

Sure they are
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does she even know it's a freakin remake?
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The man next door has a quiet evening at home?
 
sleep lack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Next door neighbor is Ferd Berfel.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I guess her vagina is a clown car.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'pastor husband'.   I think I picked the wrong career choice if they can afford 10 kids and have acreage, etc.  So being a pastor is like being a politician, just tell people what they want to hear and they'll throw money at you.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let me guess: They plan to have the older kids take care of the younger ones and they'll be shocked when that ruins their relationship.
 
ElPresidente [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every person in the stupid house has a first name that begins a "C".  I can think of three other appropriate words that begin with "C", the first one being "conceive" and the second one goes into the third one which makes the first one.

/itsnotaclowncar.meme
 
Abox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: 'pastor husband'.   I think I picked the wrong career choice if they can afford 10 kids and have acreage, etc.  So being a pastor is like being a politician, just tell people what they want to hear and they'll throw money at you.


You'll never go poor marketing to the religious. Or gamblers.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How many disease vectors can we squeeze into one house?
 
blacknite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: 'pastor husband'.   I think I picked the wrong career choice if they can afford 10 kids and have acreage, etc.  So being a pastor is like being a politician, just tell people what they want to hear and they'll throw money at you.


Doesn't say, but i would bet the church probably owns the parsonage so they are just guests at the acreage
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fundie attention whores.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blacknite: You Are All Sheep: 'pastor husband'.   I think I picked the wrong career choice if they can afford 10 kids and have acreage, etc.  So being a pastor is like being a politician, just tell people what they want to hear and they'll throw money at you.

Doesn't say, but i would bet the church probably owns the parsonage so they are just guests at the acreage


What if they own the church?

I know one clown car family. 11 kids. All homeschooled. Dad owns the church and all the trimmings.

Two of the older boys worked with my ex in the bike shop. The things those kids *dont* know could fill a library. While the things they do couldn't even fill a bible
 
Abox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ElPresidente: Every person in the stupid house has a first name that begins a "C".  I can think of three other appropriate words that begin with "C", the first one being "conceive" and the second one goes into the third one which makes the first one.

/itsnotaclowncar.meme


Even the Spucklers have more imagination
The Simpsons - Kids We're Eating Dinner Tonight (Cletus' Kids)
Youtube QDYF_nu2I4M
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He didn't marry her for her cooking.
assets.rebelmouse.ioView Full Size
 
red5ish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One word: Vasectomy.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Joke I heard:

A professor got on the subject about how people can vary on frequently they have sex, and how it affects them.  Starting off, asked those who had sex every day raise their hands, then sex once a week, and kept lowering the frequency.  As usual, the students were growlingly less enthusiastic to raise their hands as the experiment went along.  Finally the professor asked for those who only have sex once a year, and a man near the back jumped up with great joy to respond.  The professor is shocked, as he never got such excitement from someone saying they only had sex once a year.  Professors asked the obvious, "Um, why are you so excited to admit that you only have sex once a year?"  With great boastful voice, the man said, "Because tonight's the night!"
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Quiverfull dumb farks who work the system. That same system needs to put the breaks on this kind of recklessness by telling the truth about sex and just how dangerous pregnancy and childbirth is to a woman's life.
 
geggy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So they had sex only 10 times?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That man has dead eyes an an inhuman smile

Sure, teach me religion
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: He didn't marry her for her cooking. [assets.rebelmouse.io image 850x850]


Or her tight hoo-ha.
 
alice_600
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Murflette: blacknite: You Are All Sheep: 'pastor husband'.   I think I picked the wrong career choice if they can afford 10 kids and have acreage, etc.  So being a pastor is like being a politician, just tell people what they want to hear and they'll throw money at you.

Doesn't say, but i would bet the church probably owns the parsonage so they are just guests at the acreage

What if they own the church?

I know one clown car family. 11 kids. All homeschooled. Dad owns the church and all the trimmings.

Two of the older boys worked with my ex in the bike shop. The things those kids *dont* know could fill a library. While the things they do couldn't even fill a bible


I hope you were on the phone to CPS and told them that the boys were under educated and other stuff.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oldernell: Next door neighbor is Ferd Berfel.


That's a fine lookin' boy you've got there, Frank.
First Farkel Family with Greer Garson | Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In | George Schlatter
Youtube V-T5hMZRP8w
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.