 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   "Oh Lord, please don't let anyone get sick because I'm allowing restaurants to open"   (ajc.com) divider line
91
    More: Dumbass, Georgia, state Capitol Monday, Kemp's political career, metro Atlanta restaurants, first time, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Republican state legislator, Watkinsville Mayor Bob Smith  
•       •       •

3823 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Apr 2020 at 9:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



91 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The few around here are large chains that will probably open at less than 50% capacity.  The rest are doing curbside.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You first, you ignorant hillbilly
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God doesn't protect you from your own stupidity. You know damn well what's going to happen, and you don't care.

God does not exist for your convenience, despite what you believe.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God is in your head so you're just asking yourself for permission.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's OK, some demon looking preacher already blew the Corona virus away....
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till the Coronavirus lawsuits start springing up, then you'll really be praying your ass off.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dear Lord, please help me blame it on Democrats when this inevitably goes bad..."
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petitionary prayer has proven to be not so effective
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kemp's latest order requires restaurants to adhere to 39 guidelines, including screening employees for signs of illness,

Did he forget already that you can be asymptomatic and still be shredding the virus?

96% of nearly 3,300 inmates with coronavirus were asymptomatic, survey shows
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-pri​s​ons-asymptomatic-8daaaa08-b53e-4368-ad​b7-88b7d93efece.html
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Lord sayeth;  "don't be an idiot.  I gave you instructions to take care of your people and you laughed in my face."
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Kemp's latest order requires restaurants to adhere to 39 guidelines, including screening employees for signs of illness,

Did he forget already that you can be asymptomatic and still be shredding the virus?

96% of nearly 3,300 inmates with coronavirus were asymptomatic, survey shows
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-pris​ons-asymptomatic-8daaaa08-b53e-4368-ad​b7-88b7d93efece.html


he doesn't care
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: shredding the virus?


That's the 80s skateboard movie, right?
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The governor has already urged the "medically fragile" to remain home through May 13.

This is about the amount of time it will take for Georgia to reach hotzone status.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, grant us the wisdom to remember that Typhoid Mary was a cook
And the stupidity to completely ignore it.

Amen
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll say it again:  religious fanatics have no place in a secular government.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US practically requires that all of its elected officials are church-going Christians. This is what you get. LOL.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll say it again: politicians have no place in the making of medical decisions.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Petitionary prayer has proven to be not so effective


"When I was back there in seminary school
There was a person there
Who put forth the proposition
That you can petition the Lord with prayer
Petition the lord with prayer
Petition the lord with prayer
You cannot petition the lord with prayer!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Norad: Walker: shredding the virus?

That's the 80s skateboard movie, right?


Sorry, didn't notice the "r" until after I posted.
 
07X18
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image image 425x521]


My wife is from Coweta county.  That place is an overpriced xenophobic garbage pit of humanity.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

millsapian87: I'll say it again: religious fanatics have no place in a secular government

society.


FTFY
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this as effective as when the priest is waving the burning incense pole around and swings it to and fro? Cuz that shiat looks pretty legit
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

07X18: Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image image 425x521]

My wife is from Coweta county.  That place is an overpriced xenophobic garbage pit of humanity.


I took that screenshot this morning.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

07X18: My wife is from Coweta county. That place is an overpriced xenophobic garbage pit of humanity.


So, why did you marry her then?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Is this as effective as when the priest is waving the burning incense pole around and swings it to and fro? Cuz that shiat looks pretty legit


Next Trump press conference: "You know...I've heard Incense kills Coronavirus...I wonder, if there's ways, you know, of getting incense into the body, using that pole...You're gonna look into that."
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why conservatism has been a complete failure, their solutions to big problems include talking to their invisible friend in the sky, otherwise known as doing nothing.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Kemp's latest order requires restaurants to adhere to 39 guidelines, including screening employees for signs of illness,

Did he forget already that you can be asymptomatic and still be shredding the virus?

96% of nearly 3,300 inmates with coronavirus were asymptomatic, survey shows
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-pris​ons-asymptomatic-8daaaa08-b53e-4368-ad​b7-88b7d93efece.html


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The US practically requires that all of its elected officials are church-going Christians. This is what you get. LOL.


Ummm, not up here in the northeast. But hey, we have our own problems.
 
stk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xrayspx: [pbs.twimg.com image 613x680]


Capitalism!
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But his allies have urged him to hold a religious service as a demonstration of unity at a volatile time."

Unity?  That's not what that means nor how that works.  Holding your little prayer (which is inappropriate for an elected official to do in his official capacity anyway, IMHO) is not a criticism shield.  And definitely won't bring opponents to your side.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: waving the burning incense pol


so that "incense" has mind controlling chemicals in it. When they come round waiving that crap in the pews, you start believing what they tell you...it also makes people relaxed and attentive. Watch next time you're in church what that stuff does to the people around you.

also see: wine.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get ready for "god works in mysterious ways" and  "I guess it was god calling him home" explanations.

That darn god! Playing both sides at the same time!

Hopefully the Bibles will get through this okay!
 
tinderfitles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: 07X18: My wife is from Coweta county. That place is an overpriced xenophobic garbage pit of humanity.

So, why did you marry her then?


Everyone's got a thing man, don't kink shame him.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: You first, you ignorant hillbilly


I'm really hoping that when this goes bad for GA, the idiots in WI STFU.  They won't, but I'm an optimist.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Kemp's latest order requires restaurants to adhere to 39 guidelines, including screening employees for signs of illness,

Did he forget already that you can be asymptomatic and still be shredding the virus?

96% of nearly 3,300 inmates with coronavirus were asymptomatic, survey shows
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-pris​ons-asymptomatic-8daaaa08-b53e-4368-ad​b7-88b7d93efece.html


You do realize, if you start throwing numbers like that around, then you will have people who assume that we've all had it already, and most of us came out just fine, and all those negative tests were just false negatives, so there's no point in being locked down anymore.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Kemp's latest order requires restaurants to adhere to 39 guidelines, including screening employees for signs of illness,

Did he forget already that you can be asymptomatic and still be shredding the virus?

96% of nearly 3,300 inmates with coronavirus were asymptomatic, survey shows
https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-pris​ons-asymptomatic-8daaaa08-b53e-4368-ad​b7-88b7d93efece.html


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imapirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to end really, really badly. And they'll just blame democrats and everything will be the same.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinderfitles: Everyone's got a thing man, don't kink shame him.


Nah....I was just curious why a gentleman would make fun of a place and then claim his wife is from the same place.

She must be pretty.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling people that eat at vegan restaurants are going to get sick no matter what
 
mrwknd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you Kemp, you farking moran.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

millsapian87: rcain: Petitionary prayer has proven to be not so effective

"When I was back there in seminary school
There was a person there
Who put forth the proposition
That you can petition the Lord with prayer
Petition the lord with prayer
Petition the lord with prayer
You cannot petition the lord with prayer!"


Ah yes the ole "my god is omnipotent and has a plan that includes every little detail, but if I ask really nicely he'll chance his plan to fit my wants" belief in Christianity.

It's just one of many stupid concepts of religion that is obvious bullshiat when though about for 3 seconds.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: "But his allies have urged him to hold a religious service as a demonstration of unity at a volatile time."

Unity?  That's not what that means nor how that works.  Holding your little prayer (which is inappropriate for an elected official to do in his official capacity anyway, IMHO) is not a criticism shield.  And definitely won't bring opponents to your side.


They said unity, they meant pandering to "religious folk".
 
GN Nymph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a fake photo of anti-lockdown protestors.  It's still funny so I'm sharing the laugh..
Fark user imageView Full Size

Source in case it doesn't show right:
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/ant​i​-lockdown-protest-signs/
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw Pelosi in MSNBC a little while ago. She was offering tots and prayers for the small businesses that are suffering and not able to secure PPP loans. Then she blamed  Mnuchin for the reason that the big banks are managing these loans and not the federal govt. She danced around every question thrown at her and really had nothing substantive to say about why the average person hasn't seen one thin dime yet but publicly traded companies have received millions.

She needs to go.
 
NotThatGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, will tots and pears be the appetizer or the main dish?
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.