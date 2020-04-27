 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Does your girlfriend bite? No my girlfriend does not bite... BITE... You said she didn't bite. She's not my girlfriend   (fox43.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 9:35 AM



gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tegna-media.comView Full Size
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gilatrout: [media.tegna-media.com image 850x478]


That's a hard 46... er, what??  Oh.  36!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well with that attitude she isn't.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't stick your dick in crazy
 
bizarrecookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I'll bite.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: gilatrout: [media.tegna-media.com image 850x478]

That's a hard 46... er, what??  Oh.  36!


I was going to guess 56.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunny-boiler.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's got that smirk. It says..."I'll be out of jail in a few hours and guess what? I'm coming back to bite your dog next."

Yup, that's what that smirk is telling me.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some biting is acceptable during sexy time...though the drawing of blood is frowned upon.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biatches runnin' wild!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like she is still chewing in her mug shot.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooh shait! It's starting. Zombies!
 
drnugget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inspector Clouseau
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like she looks like she ought to be hanging out a the ol' gas station. She waits to speak until finishing one final drag on her cigarette and the puts it out slowly in the gravel road with her cowboy boot and  mutters that you shouldn't head down the country road... seems like there's storms a' brewin'
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: coffeetime: gilatrout: [media.tegna-media.com image 850x478]

That's a hard 46... er, what??  Oh.  36!

I was going to guess 56.

[Fark user image image 220x164]


Yeah, my MiL is in her 60s and looks younger...
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who sits on the floor next to a bathroom door?

Warning her BF to not go in there for a while?
 
g4zilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd let her bite me.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: [media.tegna-media.com image 850x478]


She'd rather fight than switch!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.imgflip.com image 504x495]


I always liked that classic joke.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Land Ark
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
From the description of the business/residence, this sounds a lot like an episode of Bob's Burgers.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well usually you gotta pay extra for that kind of treatment.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: What's her Fark handle?


"Rough36"
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean, with that kind of devotion...you may be able to talk her into a 3 way. Just saying, if you're gonna die, cross some stuff off your Bucket List.
 
