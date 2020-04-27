 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Woman takes NYPD patrol car for a joyride and gets caught in the only traffic jam that Manhattan has seen in almost a month   (nypost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Moses, who has 12 prior arrests"


Lucky 13
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked for a statement, she said "Hello, you fool, I love you."
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 566x541]


https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-​n​ews/the-most-isolated-tree-in-the-worl​d-was-killed-by-a-probably-drunk-drive​r-5369329/
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let my people person go.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I call BS.  This was a setup.

Fine revenue is down, wives that used to be bangable are stuck in quarantine, and dogs roam the streets un molested and unshot.

This is just so these pigs had something to do....
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 566x541]


I had an accident like that, it was an early Sunday morning in September, perfect day and no cars on the road. This guy runs a stop sign and hits me, a few seconds before or after and it would have missed.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TFA makes it pretty clear the cop wasn't actually doing anything useful, from context and location probably harassing random black people.

Kind of a victimless crime, there.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nobody was injured but the officer who dropped the keys is going to get his pride beat up a little by his coworkers.
 
