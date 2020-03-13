 Skip to content
(CNN)   People are the worse. Army reservist and her family are being harassed being accused of creating Covid19. The evidence: She was rode a bike at the Military World Games in Wuahn in October 2019. That's it   (cnn.com) divider line
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Webb even claimed that the Italian DJ Benny Benassi, whose 2002 song "Satisfaction" became a worldwide sensation, had the coronavirus and that he, along with Maatje and Matt Benassi, were part of a Benassi plot connected to the virus. (Benny told CNN Business he has never met Maatje and Matt, and they said that as far as they know, they are not related. Benny pointed out that Benassi is a very common last name in Italy.)


Borderline NSFW.

Benny Benassi - 'Satisfaction' (Official Video)
Youtube aZcSCT34H84
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
worst.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People are desperate to find someone to blame the monster on.  To their dismay, this never makes the monster go away.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: worst.


On ice.
 
kindms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
headline appears drunk. I like the way this week is starting
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are we sure about "she was rode a bike"? Shouldn't it be "she done did rid a bike"?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cyclists are why we can't have nice things.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: People are desperate to find someone to blame the monster on.  To their dismay, this never makes the monster go away.


I know where the monster is.

Maple Street.
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I always knew those bike riders were up to something.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Headline gave me cancer
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
how babby formed how girl get pragnant?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: Are we sure about "she was rode a bike"? Shouldn't it be "she done did rid a bike"?


How do you say that in Mandarin?

Because that's the source for this.  The government of the People's Republic of China.
 
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: worst.


What does German sausage have to do with this?
 
Pert
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"We've had your headline analysed, and it reads like the ramblings of a drugged horse."

Assuming it isn't some clever joke, genuinely the most garbled headline I have ever seen in many years of farking. Nice work.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seems pretty ironclad to me.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When our food supply chain collapses people can be the wurst.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: Are we sure about "she was rode a bike"? Shouldn't it be "she done did rid a bike"?


No, it's "road a bike."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We need a VIN diagram people mad at this lady and people who want to go back to work in the same conditions of last year
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I know where the monster is. Maple Street.


Ok this officially wins today!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, if that's the theory they want to peddle....
 
Pert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: Are we sure about "she was rode a bike"? Shouldn't it be "she done did rid a bike"?


Most readers get as far as the Future Semiconditionally Modified Subinverted Plagal Past Subjunctive Intentional before giving up; and in fact in later additions of the book all pages beyond this point have been left blank to save on printing costs.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy skips lightly over this tangle of academic abstraction, pausing only to note that the term "Future Perfect" has been abandoned since it was discovered not to be.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was she a fat bottomed girl?  I hear they'll be riding my way.


One of the four fat bottomed girls of the Apocalypse:  Disease, Famine, War and Mary from Down the Street.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gar1013: Cyclists are why we can't have nice things.


It's all Lance's fault.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Derek Force: Headline gave me cancer


Gave me a seizure, left an upper decker and got the cat preggers.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Still not as dumb as attacking someone who has lived in the U.S. their entire life, just because they look Asian, which has happened multiple times already.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: dittybopper: I know where the monster is. Maple Street.

Ok this officially wins today!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Youtube just sitting around waiting til this blows over to start making money off this guy's channel again.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Better not forward this story to trump...
 
sniderman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Still not as dumb as attacking someone who has lived in the U.S. their entire life, just because they look Asian, which has happened multiple times already.


You misspelled "black."

/and "brown"
//and "off-white"
///anything other than "white"
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yet another horrible headline green lit by the admins.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
well can she prove she didn't take it there?  I think not
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was probably her chemtrails.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

i ignore u: FarkingReading: Are we sure about "she was rode a bike"? Shouldn't it be "she done did rid a bike"?

No, it's "road a bike."

An oar rowed a bike?
 
camaroash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Was she a fat bottomed girl?  I hear they'll be riding my way.


One of the four fat bottomed girls of the Apocalypse:  Disease, Famine, War and Mary from Down the Street.


By their powers combined, a wild Karen emerges: "It's time to drink box wine and speak to your manager... and I'm all out wine!"
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: FarkingReading: Are we sure about "she was rode a bike"? Shouldn't it be "she done did rid a bike"?

How do you say that in Mandarin?

Because that's the source for this.  The government of the People's Republic of China.


I don't see anything in the article about the Chinese government being the source of the conspiracy theory, but they do have a stake in putting the blame anywhere but themselves.  And it looks like they have no problem with allowing this conspiracy theory to flourish on Chinese social media.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Yet another horrible headline green lit by the admins.


Green-lighted
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Derek Force: Headline gave me cancer


The Covid-19 virus infected the cancer that this headline gave me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Yet another horrible headline green lit by the admins.


Why does anything have to be allowed/not allowed?
Post are about ppl talking about them.
So as long as ppl talky isn't it just over thinking to control what people are yaking over?
Seems pretentious
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Webb even claimed that the Italian DJ Benny Benassi, whose 2002 song "Satisfaction" became a worldwide sensation, had the coronavirus and that he, along with Maatje and Matt Benassi, were part of a Benassi plot connected to the virus. (Benny told CNN Business he has never met Maatje and Matt, and they said that as far as they know, they are not related. Benny pointed out that Benassi is a very common last name in Italy.)


Borderline NSFW.

[YouTube video: Benny Benassi - 'Satisfaction' (Official Video)]


Tool drool
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image 735x413]


Are you saying that there's a horse in the hospital?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

i ignore u: FarkingReading: Are we sure about "she was rode a bike"? Shouldn't it be "she done did rid a bike"?

No, it's "road a bike."


Bike is two tired for this.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: i ignore u: FarkingReading: Are we sure about "she was rode a bike"? Shouldn't it be "she done did rid a bike"?

No, it's "road a bike."
An oar rowed a bike?


Hey now, don't judge.  She does what she has to do to make ends meet.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Callous: dittybopper: FarkingReading: Are we sure about "she was rode a bike"? Shouldn't it be "she done did rid a bike"?

How do you say that in Mandarin?

Because that's the source for this.  The government of the People's Republic of China.

I don't see anything in the article about the Chinese government being the source of the conspiracy theory, but they do have a stake in putting the blame anywhere but themselves.  And it looks like they have no problem with allowing this conspiracy theory to flourish on Chinese social media.


That's the ultimate source of the conspiracy theory:

https://www.businessinsider.com/chine​s​e-official-says-us-army-maybe-brought-​coronavirus-to-wuhan-2020-3
https://qz.com/1817736/china-fuels-co​r​onavirus-conspiracy-theory-blaming-us-​army/
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/13/asia/c​h​ina-coronavirus-us-lijian-zhao-intl-hn​k/index.html

If you had been paying attention, you'd know this already outside of the context of a single article.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: People are desperate to find someone to blame the monster on.  To their dismay, this never makes the monster go away.


Who you tellin'?

Trump might possibly get re elected.  Five more years of the unga bunga man...
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Yet another horrible headline green lit by the admins.


I think you mean: 'Yit aonther horirble healine gren liit bi teh badmins.'

\sorry, pet peeve
 
chewd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guys it was me... im sorry, i didnt mean to make covid 19... i was trying to make pancakes... but i turned up the burner a lil too much & got covid-19 instead.

/im sorry.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chewd: Guys it was me... im sorry, i didnt mean to make covid 19... i was trying to make pancakes... but i turned up the burner a lil too much & got covid-19 instead.

/im sorry.


Jebus.  Always toss the first pancake.  You know this.  You'll never get the heat right the first time around.
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Callous: dittybopper: FarkingReading: Are we sure about "she was rode a bike"? Shouldn't it be "she done did rid a bike"?

How do you say that in Mandarin?

Because that's the source for this.  The government of the People's Republic of China.

I don't see anything in the article about the Chinese government being the source of the conspiracy theory, but they do have a stake in putting the blame anywhere but themselves.  And it looks like they have no problem with allowing this conspiracy theory to flourish on Chinese social media.


This source from last month provides more insight:  Blaming America: China Weaponizes Misinformation About COVID-19

In late January, a Chinese military website, Xilu, which is owned and funded by China's Ministry of Defense, claimed that the coronavirus had been specifically engineered by the U.S. to target people of Han Chinese ancestry. The Han represent some 99% of China's population. Supposedly, according to Xilu, the virus was introduced into Wuhan by American servicemen participating in the Military World Games in October 2019. The report claimed that the "poor performance of the American athletes" was evidence that they were not in fact athletes but "biowarfare operatives."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We need a VIN diagram people mad at this lady and people who want to go back to work in the same conditions of last year


That's how the Chinese would approach it, and then remove such VINs from active duty.
 
