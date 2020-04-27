 Skip to content
(Metro)   Tesco line jumper brought down by police   (metro.co.uk) divider line
11
•       •       •

johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark him
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I blame Brexit.
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No cuts, no buts, no coconuts.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I bet he follows Queue-Anon
 
roadkillontheweb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He has the Corona, you can see it in the cart
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why it was brought up in the first place, I'll never know.
 
Insain2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think he was outta the "Loo Roll"......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Terry Tate, Grocery Linebacker.

Would like to see that kind of enforcement for the people that try to stand in two parallel checkout queues at once before committing to the one that reaches the front first.  Add to that the couples that do the same thing: 1 cart but one person in each line and waiting until the end to choose.

/Fortunately more stores (even pre virus) are starting to use single queue, multi-processor format instead.  No idle checkouts as long as there's a line.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The punishment doesn't fit the crime
//that should at least call for a loss of a hand, if hanging's not an option
 
Hachitori
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Quite a plausible argument to be made that he's not a native of the Empire. Brits are trained from birth in queuing.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.