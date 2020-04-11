 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Tyson Foods warns 'The food supply chain is breaking'as Americans realize things really haven't changed since Upton Sinclair's time   (fox40.com) divider line
89
    More: Murica, Tyson Foods, Food, Livestock, supply chain, pork plants, board chairman John Tyson, pandemicpushes food, U.S. farmers  
•       •       •

1401 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 7:59 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



89 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe we shouldn't have broken the unions and consolidated so much food production in to huge facilities using cheap immigrant labor.

Sure, it makes nice fat profits for Wall St, but it's time to rethink our model.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TP is a little funny when it's in short supply, things will get ugly quickly when people are fighting over the last pound of ground beef.

If it lasts too long, I expect deer will go on the endangered species list in short order.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, being a vegan actually has some advantages now.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ok, I'll just eat the rich.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Wow, being a vegan actually has some advantages now.


Only if you own your own garden.

There will be food shortages all around.  The Trump administration is going to be sure of that.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: TP is a little funny when it's in short supply, things will get ugly quickly when people are fighting over the last pound of ground beef.

If it lasts too long, I expect deer will go on the endangered species list in short order.


You really think the average American knows how to properly kill, clean, and prepare a wild animal? Because last I checked most of them don't even recognize something as food unless it's packaged in bright plastic with a company mascot on the front.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Wow, being a vegan actually has some advantages now.


I'm assuming you're joking given the stories of produce rotting in the field that have already been on Fark.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/11/bu​s​iness/coronavirus-destroying-food.html​
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... they're just squealing because they want a handout.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Wow, being a vegan actually has some advantages now.


Who I mean what do you think the carnies will eat when the store is all out of meat?
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very happy to live in a town with a small meat market with their own slaughter house.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. farmers don't have anywhere to sell their livestock, he said, adding that "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities."

"Depopulated". Orwellian speak.
They mean "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be KILLED.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been working on getting the kids to enjoy frozen vegetables. Roasted in the oven they're....fine. Probably should have gone with the biggest freezer that'd fit down the stairs though.
 
Keethera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: U.S. farmers don't have anywhere to sell their livestock, he said, adding that "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities."

"Depopulated". Orwellian speak.
They mean "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be KILLED.


DUN DUN DUN!!!
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: U.S. farmers don't have anywhere to sell their livestock, he said, adding that "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities."

"Depopulated". Orwellian speak.
They mean "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be KILLED.


Well I hope so, I don't want to be chasing my sausage around the kitchen.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Costanza.  No way he was worth getting traded to Tyson for a concession stand full of chicken dogs, chicken twists and alcoholic chicken.

I shared an apartment with an alcoholic chicken back in the 80's.  Let me tell you, it was nothing to crow about.   And that politician's promise of a chicken in your pot?  Not a deal.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it makes anyone feel better,
The guns people are buying are for killing people not food. .
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I've been working on getting the kids to enjoy frozen vegetables. Roasted in the oven they're....fine. Probably should have gone with the biggest freezer that'd fit down the stairs though.


They're good in soups and stir fries/skillet dinners, too.

I've never though frozen was bad for most vegetables, but that is what I grew up on - our only fresh vegetables were carrots and iceberg lettuce, everything else came frozen.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Wow, being a vegan actually has some advantages now.


You might want to point the Prius to Idaho.  I hear they're dumping potatoes on the ground.  Not sure if they'd be happy some city slicker shows up with the intent to haul some away.  If there's any static, just tell them your a vegan.  Maybe they'll russet up the best of them for you.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both Trump and Tyson assured the American people the food supply was fine so obviously we're in deep shiat.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: Maybe we shouldn't have broken the unions and consolidated so much food production in to huge facilities using cheap immigrant labor.

Sure, it makes nice fat profits for Wall St, but it's time to rethink our model.


"Too big to fail" is our new slogan.

Its much better than that old stupid, land of the free home of the brave BS.... what good is it to be free and brave?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Esroc: EvilEgg: TP is a little funny when it's in short supply, things will get ugly quickly when people are fighting over the last pound of ground beef.

If it lasts too long, I expect deer will go on the endangered species list in short order.

You really think the average American knows how to properly kill, clean, and prepare a wild animal? Because last I checked most of them don't even recognize something as food unless it's packaged in bright plastic with a company mascot on the front.


The average American, no.

90% could sit in the woods for a week and never see a deer, much less shoot one such that it would die somewhere they could find it.  Skinning and such could be figured out, with a lot of waste, but it would be too gross for another percentage.

However, in my neck of the woods, every third house is someone who could do this, and would be willing to break the law to keep their family fed, and are probably mercenary enough to sell some meat to get other essentials.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the record, the food plants I've been to back when I worked with industrial controls/automation were immaculately clean.

But then there's things like Holy Chicken.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegetables are being destroyed due to lack of demand, not lack of processing. Fast food French fry consumption is way down.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry you've lost your job, your house, and now your food, but we saved your from a cough with a 0.2% death rate!
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Wow, being a vegan actually has some advantages now.


Q: how can you tell someone is a vegan?
A: they will tell you.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I've been working on getting the kids to enjoy frozen vegetables. Roasted in the oven they're....fine. Probably should have gone with the biggest freezer that'd fit down the stairs though.


Thanks for the reminder to buy a dehydrator.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Esroc:

You really think the average American knows how to properly kill, clean, and prepare a wild animal? Because last I checked most of them don't even recognize something as food unless it's packaged in bright plastic with a company mascot on the front.


Believe me, I'm not bashing you here, but I'm DAMNED happy I grew up outside the city limits with a father that knew how to hunt.  I grew up with guns in the house (things were VASTLY different & considered normal back then!) to hunt on my own...so if the world ever does turn in it's head, I can hunt or trap small game & survive.  Skinning, processing & preparing...it all comes easy to me.

/Now I sound like one of those "preppers" you see on TV, huh?  Meh, it's all good!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: U.S. farmers don't have anywhere to sell their livestock, he said, adding that "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities."

"Depopulated". Orwellian speak.
They mean "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be KILLED.


I didn't read the article, but I thought that's what Tyson and other "protein producers" did.

I think a typical beef plant "depopulates" about 5000 head of cattle a day.  For pigs it's even more.  For chickens?  I don't even know if there's a number high enough.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just eat delicious bean burritos

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_cnidarian: plecos: Wow, being a vegan actually has some advantages now.

Who I mean what do you think the carnies will eat when the store is all out of meat?


clowns?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: U.S. farmers don't have anywhere to sell their livestock, he said, adding that "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities."

"Depopulated". Orwellian speak.
They mean "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be KILLED.


Also they breed the animals to get fat fast thus they have very short lives. They should be sued. It was reckless to have all their stock doomed to live short lives.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: Maybe we shouldn't have broken the unions and consolidated so much food production in to huge facilities using cheap immigrant labor.

Sure, it makes nice fat profits for Wall St, but it's time to rethink our model.


Also, the adoption of just in time production instead of maintaining regional warehouses full of product in the supermarket supply chain has proven to be a clusterfark.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: U.S. farmers don't have anywhere to sell their livestock, he said, adding that "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities."

"Depopulated". Orwellian speak.
They mean "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be KILLED.


pretty sure they were going to die either way so not completely understanding your point.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: plecos: Wow, being a vegan actually has some advantages now.

Only if you own your own garden.

There will be food shortages all around.  The Trump administration is going to be sure of that.


Not content with the regular plague, he brings famine.

Every one who voted for him eats.

Last.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SR117Nighthawk: Believe me, I'm not bashing you here, but I'm DAMNED happy I grew up outside the city limits with a father that knew how to hunt.  I grew up with guns in the house (things were VASTLY different & considered normal back then!) to hunt on my own...so if the world ever does turn in it's head, I can hunt or trap small game & survive.  Skinning, processing & preparing...it all comes easy to me.


Yeah, i also grew up in a house that had guns (as a tool, not as a fashion accessory) and im pretty confident i could still skin & clean a rabbit/squrrel/raccoon if i needed to.

Could probably do something as big as a deer or a pig, it wouldnt be pretty tho.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I'm pretty sure things are vastly better than they were back in Upton Sinclair's day.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: U.S. farmers don't have anywhere to sell their livestock, he said, adding that "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities."

"Depopulated". Orwellian speak.
They mean "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be KILLED.


Not to defend the big meat industry, but the public is the reason they use language like that.  Meat come from animals.  People know this, but are separated from the reality of it.  To them it comes from a supermarket wrapped in plastic.  They think cows are nice friendly animals that moo and that pigs are pink and say oink.  Most Americans have this children's book understanding of animal husbandry.  They don't want to see it understand the reality of it.

I am more worried about the lack of Ag workers.  That is what can cause a famine in the us.  We can live without the ridiculous amount of meat we normally eat.  But if the corn and wheat  doesn't get harvested and processed and fruits and  vegetables rot in the fields, then we will start to go hungry.

Mexico/Central America  feeds the US.  They just do it from our farms.  Too bad we kicked so many people out and stopped letting them in.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: SR117Nighthawk: Believe me, I'm not bashing you here, but I'm DAMNED happy I grew up outside the city limits with a father that knew how to hunt.  I grew up with guns in the house (things were VASTLY different & considered normal back then!) to hunt on my own...so if the world ever does turn in it's head, I can hunt or trap small game & survive.  Skinning, processing & preparing...it all comes easy to me.

Yeah, i also grew up in a house that had guns (as a tool, not as a fashion accessory) and im pretty confident i could still skin & clean a rabbit/squrrel/raccoon if i needed to.

Could probably do something as big as a deer or a pig, it wouldnt be pretty tho.


Don't forget to delouse before you skin.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: just eat delicious bean burritos

[Fark user image 850x478]


Funny you mention that, but I just put two pounds of pinto beans on in the big crock pot after I put the morning's coffee on.

Although, I'm going to make chorizo, peppers and onions too when the beans are done.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: I didn't read the article, but I thought that's what Tyson and other "protein producers" did.


The general term for killing animals, esp. for food purposes, is "slaughter."

That's what everyone's mocking. The CEO of Tyson couldn't admit that his company slaughters animals for food.

Of course, I have no problem with eating dead animals. Many animals would happily eat a dead me.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chucknasty
harry freakstorm
the_cnidarian

Wow, a lot of butthurt snowflake carnivores in this thread.  Don't worry, I'm sure you can find plenty of other animals to eat roaming around.

Of course there will be food shortages of vegetables and fruit too.  It does help if you have a garden, but you can't grow everything.

I vote for clowns as well.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"The food supply chain is breaking," wrote board chairman John Tyson in a full-page advertisement published Sunday in The New York Times, Washington Post and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

U.S. farmers don't have anywhere to sell their livestock, he said, adding that "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities."

"There will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed," Tyson wrote.

Maybe you should have taken the safety of your workers more seriously? And if you're claiming to be so helpless, what do you want? For the Federal government to take over your business?

Any way, we'd all be healthier if we ate less meat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Compact Travel Size: plecos: Wow, being a vegan actually has some advantages now.

I'm assuming you're joking given the stories of produce rotting in the field that have already been on Fark.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/11/bus​iness/coronavirus-destroying-food.html​


The fruits and beggies sections of grocery stores are packed. The Vegans will outlive us by months, even years.

/or it will just seem like it
 
broomballwilson [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If only there was a market mechanism to help deal with a temporary dip in supply of one particular meat product....
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the cure is becoming worse than the problem... ;)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: desertfool: Maybe we shouldn't have broken the unions and consolidated so much food production in to huge facilities using cheap immigrant labor.

Sure, it makes nice fat profits for Wall St, but it's time to rethink our model.

Also, the adoption of just in time production instead of maintaining regional warehouses full of product in the supermarket supply chain has proven to be a clusterfark.


Thank a ton, bean counting f++K face scumbags. Thanks so much.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*chuckles sovietly vegetarianly*
 
otherideas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mortimer_ford: the_cnidarian: plecos: Wow, being a vegan actually has some advantages now.

Who I mean what do you think the carnies will eat when the store is all out of meat?

clowns?


Nah, it tastes funny.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

plecos: Wow, being a vegan actually has some advantages now.


Lol! We tell ourselves some crazy shiat in order to salve the stings from our horrible choices.
 
wood0366
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: U.S. farmers don't have anywhere to sell their livestock, he said, adding that "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be depopulated because of the closure of our processing facilities."

"Depopulated". Orwellian speak.
They mean "millions of animals - chickens, pigs and cattle - will be KILLED.


'Killed without economic benefit' is the subtext, since processing them in the normal way wouldn't really require a word.
 
Displayed 50 of 89 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.