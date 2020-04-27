 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   2 million chickens will be killed in Delaware and Maryland because of lack of employees at processing plants. Gonzo inconsolable   (fox2now.com) divider line
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pack ehm on a cruise ship and let them loose in africa they have a locust problem this year.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll have plenty of Republicans just lined up, ready to fark those chickens to death.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not feed them, then in a few months, sell em as as extra Big-Ass wings.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Will they be choked to death?
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, look...yet ANOTHER reason to push for better agri-biz regulations.

Free-range farms don't have these problems.  And neither do "free range" ones, that comply with farking minimal industrial animal raising practices.

/better working conditions for the employees wouldn't hurt, either
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

basemetal: Why not feed them, then in a few months, sell em as as extra Big-Ass wings.


Modern broiler chickens are bred to grow fast and be processed at around 6 weeks of life.  If they aren't processed at that point, a huge number of health and environmental issues will ensure that most won't live much longer.

Best to euthanize them properly, than to let them die off slowly and painfully in the hopes that some will live to be processed.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They could just sell them alive.

Chickens are one of the easiest to kill and clean. The only things just as easy are other food birds like Turkeys.

At least you don't need to age it like red meat.
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PunGent: Oh, look...yet ANOTHER reason to push for better agri-biz regulations.

Free-range farms don't have these problems.  And neither do "free range" ones, that comply with farking minimal industrial animal raising practices.

/better working conditions for the employees wouldn't hurt, either


Why do free-range farms not have these problems?  Do you even know what "these" problems are?
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Um... weren't they going to be killed anyway?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just think of how many have been felled by free premium pornhub.
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can see that this thread is going to be filled with know-nothing imbeciles who think they understand what the issues in the poultry industry are, when they've never set foot in a chicken barn in their lives.

/Have a "real" job during the week
//Was out collecting eggs this last weekend to help keep Alberta fed.  Like most weekends since COVID-19 restrictions kicked in
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vrax: I'm sure they'll have plenty of Republicans just lined up, ready to fark those chickens to death.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Um... weren't they going to be killed anyway?


Came here to say that. Chicken Run has not inspired a New Generation of chickens to flee their despotic Lords and Masters to reach the Nirvana of Free Range Hills, upstate New York.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Run, Link! RUN! Oh dear, they are never going to settle back down after this one.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Armored Vomit Doll: I can see that this thread is going to be filled with know-nothing imbeciles who think they understand what the issues in the poultry industry are, when they've never set foot in a chicken barn in their lives.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Release them into the wild in a few of the national parks. I'm sure the wolves and coyotes will be very happy to see them.
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Armored Vomit Doll: I can see that this thread is going to be filled with know-nothing imbeciles who think they understand what the issues in the poultry industry are, when they've never set foot in a chicken barn in their lives.

[Fark user image 398x158] [View Full Size image _x_]


I know, Fark is Fark for good and for bad.  Oh well.  I am very interested in seeing what kind of abject stupidity I can correct in this thread, though.

What nonsense will I be correcting first?
- What beak trimming actually is, and why it is actually done
- What actually makes a euthanasia technique humane (hint: it isn't "the one that grosses the human out the least")
- What kind of additives are actually added to poultry feed

Or maybe someone will surprise me with something original for once.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Um... weren't they going to be killed anyway?


Well, yeah.  Before this crisis, the chickens were going to be used as food. But now they're just being slaughtered without a purpose. It just seems a little more barbaric than normal.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Armored Vomit Doll: I can see that this thread is going to be filled with know-nothing imbeciles who think they understand what the issues in the poultry industry are, when they've never set foot in a chicken barn in their lives.

/Have a "real" job during the week
//Was out collecting eggs this last weekend to help keep Alberta fed.  Like most weekends since COVID-19 restrictions kicked in


Can I just be pissed at the waste of food?  That someone farked up so badly, presumably due to their own greed, that I can barely afford chicken yet enough to put one on every table in my state is just going to be wasted at a time when shelves are empty and what little is on them is 4x the price it should be?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Armored Vomit Doll: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Armored Vomit Doll: I can see that this thread is going to be filled with know-nothing imbeciles who think they understand what the issues in the poultry industry are, when they've never set foot in a chicken barn in their lives.

[Fark user image 398x158] [View Full Size image _x_]

I know, Fark is Fark for good and for bad.  Oh well.  I am very interested in seeing what kind of abject stupidity I can correct in this thread, though.

What nonsense will I be correcting first?
- What beak trimming actually is, and why it is actually done
- What actually makes a euthanasia technique humane (hint: it isn't "the one that grosses the human out the least")
- What kind of additives are actually added to poultry feed

Or maybe someone will surprise me with something original for once.


#1 chop its head off because it is the most painless and possibly entertaining for free range children to witness.

#2 grab its feathers like hair in an 80s sex scene and rip it out

#3 reach up in the egg chute, grip it and rip it. Rinse.

#4 buttermilk
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: Armored Vomit Doll: I can see that this thread is going to be filled with know-nothing imbeciles who think they understand what the issues in the poultry industry are, when they've never set foot in a chicken barn in their lives.

/Have a "real" job during the week
//Was out collecting eggs this last weekend to help keep Alberta fed.  Like most weekends since COVID-19 restrictions kicked in

Can I just be pissed at the waste of food?  That someone farked up so badly, presumably due to their own greed, that I can barely afford chicken yet enough to put one on every table in my state is just going to be wasted at a time when shelves are empty and what little is on them is 4x the price it should be?


Yes, be pissed about that.  I certainly am.  I'm pissed about a lot of things in the ag industry all the time.  Two huge meat packing plants here in Alberta ignored warnings about COVID-19 infections in their workers.  Now those plants are completely closed, rather than moving along more slowly with proper health precautions in place.

Legitimate criticism of animal agriculture is always welcome.  Criticism borne only of ignorance will be mocked, as it should be.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever seen anyone be arrogant about their knowledge of chicken handling.

This place truly takes all kinds.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who's going to do the killing if there are no employees? Local school teachers?
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tuxq: They could just sell them alive.

Chickens are one of the easiest to kill and clean. The only things just as easy are other food birds like Turkeys.

At least you don't need to age it like red meat.


This, in the developing world where electricity and refrigerators are luxury items, the majority of chooks are sold alive and kept at home until they are needed for lunch. The sight of live chickens being transported by C90 moped is so common in Asia, folk look at you oddly if you are riding your bike without one.
 
Armored Vomit Doll [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I don't think I've ever seen anyone be arrogant about their knowledge of chicken handling.

This place truly takes all kinds.


Eh.  Why not?  It's knowledge just like anything else.  Why not be proud of what you know?
 
