(WAVY Virginia)   Anti-vaccine activist who was arrested after she repeatedly refused orders by police to leave a playground that had been closed because of the pandemic has apologized, meaning six more weeks of quarantine   (wavy.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When the Coronavirus vaccine is finally available it's going to be glorious watching all these people wearing homemade disguises while waiting in line to get science'd.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/still would
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She mugshots well.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image image 340x192]

/still would


Without the threat of long term child support payments, you'd be crazy not to.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Much to my surprise, there she was sittin in the playground. A little bleary, worse for wear and tear, was a girl with far away eyes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tuxq: Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image image 340x192]

/still would

Without the threat of long term child support payments, you'd be crazy not to.


Do you really want to spend all night listening to hot, sexy descriptions of her homemade remedies and her latest canning projects?  She's an antivaxer in Idaho.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: tuxq: Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image image 340x192]

/still would

Without the threat of long term child support payments, you'd be crazy not to.

Do you really want to spend all night listening to hot, sexy descriptions of her homemade remedies and her latest canning projects?  She's an antivaxer in Idaho.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure. I can handle it.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image image 340x192]

/still would


No.
 
wood0366
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: When the Coronavirus vaccine is finally available it's going to be glorious watching all these people wearing homemade disguises while waiting in line to get science'd.


"We require that all previous inoculations and vaccinations be current. I see from your medical records that you and your children are... well behind and have a religious waiver. Sorry. NEXT!"
 
wingnut396
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think the more important question is how a station in Idaho got the call letters WAVY and not a city on a coast?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
