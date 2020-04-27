 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRIC Richmond)   Church learns Jedi mind tricks on social distancing won't work on cops   (wric.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, The Police, Parking lot, Parking, Constable, Chesterfield police estimate, police report, Mt. Gilead, parking lot  
•       •       •

1291 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 10:05 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do these preachers realize dead men cannot fill collection plates?

Or does joining the flock come with a complimentary rewrite of one's will?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because the cops are Toydarians.  They only accept money.
 
Klivian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Do these preachers realize dead men cannot fill collection plates?

Or does joining the flock come with a complimentary rewrite of one's will?


They should get with the times and set up automatic online payments.

In reality the church sees someone who is not attending as dead, because they get exactly the same amount in the collection plate, and as a bonus if someone dies they'll be seeing the church for those services.

Habits are also a funny thing, sometimes when you break one it stays broken. They aren't just worried about short term losses, but people leaving and never coming back.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I live in that county. Religious people acting stupid - but I repeat myself.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Do these preachers realize dead men cannot fill collection plates?

Or does joining the flock come with a complimentary rewrite of one's will?


I believe their problem is absent people do not fill collection plates.  :/
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Do these preachers realize dead men cannot fill collection plates?

Or does joining the flock come with a complimentary rewrite of one's will?


They may believe that God will protect them. Or they may realise that the directs risks to the younger (ie under 60) members of their flocks are minimal, that the only real harm they are likely to cause it to other people and fark other people because it's what Jesus wants.

Like failure to vaccinate, for most people failure to maintain social distancing only really affects other people, and thinking about other people is socialism.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Katz's letter indicated charges were not presently being pursued against Mt. Gilead, but "further violations of this executive order will be enforced and I reserve the right to revisit the circumstances of April 19th should this activity persist."

And once again they don't even get a slap on the wrist.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Preacher needs that cash.  You've got to come on Sunday and give him what he needs for his boat payment.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
s31346.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love how they didn't want to let the cop in because that would be too many people. "We have to draw the line somewhere and we draw it at you."
 
chewd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Do these preachers realize dead men cannot fill collection plates?


Are you kidding? Dead men make THE BEST donors.

Its not uncommon for ppl to leave it all to the chruch in their will.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Do these preachers realize dead men cannot fill collection plates?

Or does joining the flock come with a complimentary rewrite of one's will?


I assume this a church that tells members to will their earthly possessions (house, land, etc) to them after they die because Jeebus or something. If they get 5-10% doing this then Covid did its job better than auto payments.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Do these preachers realize dead men cannot fill collection plates?

Or does joining the flock come with a complimentary rewrite of one's will?

I believe their problem is absent people do not fill collection plates.  :/


Whereas dead people get a funeral service in said church.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Do these preachers realize dead men cannot fill collection plates?

Or does joining the flock come with a complimentary rewrite of one's will?


The problem is that it looks like the actual death rate for the population as a whole is somewhere between 1:125 and 1:75 depending on how poorly the actual number of detections and suspected infections really is.  Using the pessimistlc number, if you're a church of a hundred people, losing 1-2, or if you're a church of a thousand people losing less than fifteen isn't going to dramatically impact your bottom line so long as the rest of the population keeps tithing or donating or whatever you want to call it.

Klivian: They should get with the times and set up automatic online payments....

Habits are also a funny thing, sometimes when you break one it stays broken. They aren't just worried about short term losses, but people leaving and never coming back.


Many large religious organizations like the Roman Catholic Church and the Mormons already have means for direct-payments and might even strongly push for such in the Latter case, but there again, those organizations have built up sufficient warchests that they can afford to not receive regular payments for at least awhile.It's the smaller churches that are in trouble, and that seems to be the exact kind of church that refuses to abide behind social distancing orders.  These churches are much less likely to have deep pockets to tide them over and it's possible that the preachers find their own personal bottom-lines directly affected such that selfishness could be a component.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 790x960]


I see a flaw in that image.  Nothing indicates that the setting is a church.  For all we know it's a band setting up to play rock'n'roll filk at moderate-sized science fiction and fantasy convention in one of the convention halls.
 
DHT3
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [s31346.pcdn.co image 850x637]


Boring conversation anyways.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
| Star Wars | The Church of the Force! | 16-Day Video Countdown | Rogue One a Star Wars Story |
Youtube Z5O3WbEQC28
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like it is one of those prosperity theology churches.  Nothing more than a con.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.