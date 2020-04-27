 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Because people who drink a lot of beer together are good at staying away from each other, a UK government adviser says pub beer gardens should reopen as long as boozers can social distance   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That whole Brexit thing wasn't just a fluke, was it.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Drinking alone has some at advantages.


https://drunkard.com/the-zen-of-drink​i​ng-alone/
 
