(ABC News)   A new potential treatment for coronavirus has emerged and it is...heartburn medication? Well, still better than guzzling fish tank cleaner or injecting bleach   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Health care, Dr. Kevin Tracey, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Clinical trial, Johns Hopkins, study of famotidine, Health care provider, Medicine  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The hope is that famotidine will act as a decoy for the virus, so that while the virus is preoccupied with famotidine, it is unable to reproduce itself and spread throughout the body.

"Hey virus, look over there!"
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great! The one heartburn medicine that works perfectly for me is going to be sold out now.... and it's gone.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people are going to start popping Tums like breath mints, right?
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Joe USer: Great! The one heartburn medicine that works perfectly for me is going to be sold out now.... and it's gone.


Same.  Though Zantac worked pretty well too, but I'll take a pass on the cancer.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great, now Larry The Cable Guy is even pitching cures...
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: The hope is that famotidine will act as a decoy for the virus, so that while the virus is preoccupied with famotidine, it is unable to reproduce itself and spread throughout the body.

"Hey virus, look over there!"


*HEARTBURN SMOKEBOMB*
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the one that was recalled as it changes into a carcinogen after six months of storage?
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Isn't that the one that was recalled as it changes into a carcinogen after six months of storage?


ranitidine/zantac

You probably can't remember because you're on one of the ones that end in -ole, which cause dementia.
 
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any contraindications with bleach though?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The hope is that famotidine will act as a decoy for the virus, so that while the virus is preoccupied with famotidine, it is unable to reproduce itself and spread throughout the body.

memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EatHam: Joe USer: Great! The one heartburn medicine that works perfectly for me is going to be sold out now.... and it's gone.

Same.  Though Zantac worked pretty well too, but I'll take a pass on the cancer.


Third for Pepcid.

Although I think I've got plenty of it stored in my body already from a 1 tablet a day habit for years
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The analogs haven't shown negative effects like Zantac.

Yet.

"Congratulations! Your COVID-19 has been cured and now all you have is this pesky cancer."
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Once you have stuck a UV lamp up your butt of course you are going to need heartburn medication.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: The hope is that famotidine will act as a decoy for the virus, so that while the virus is preoccupied with famotidine, it is unable to reproduce itself and spread throughout the body.

[memesmonkey.com image 455x512]


It sounds like the virus is also capable of attaching to famotidine, so if you have a LOT of famotidine present, it winds up glomming onto that rather than trying to invade red blood cells, thus giving your immune system a longer ammount of time to kick into gear before the infection gets bad?
 
Bob Down
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That explains why he doesn't wear a mask
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Felgraf: hardinparamedic: The hope is that famotidine will act as a decoy for the virus, so that while the virus is preoccupied with famotidine, it is unable to reproduce itself and spread throughout the body.

[memesmonkey.com image 455x512]

It sounds like the virus is also capable of attaching to famotidine, so if you have a LOT of famotidine present, it winds up glomming onto that rather than trying to invade red blood cells, thus giving your immune system a longer ammount of time to kick into gear before the infection gets bad?


Are you askng us or telling us?
 
sleep lack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just glad they're throwing so much stuff at the wall, increases the odds they'll find something that sticks.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do fish get heartburn?

Should tanning salons be essential services?

Like sand through the hourglass.

These are the days of our lives.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The drug is being given in combination with the much-touted antimalarial hydroxychloroquine.

So, drink excessive G&T at night, and fight the hangover the next day with some Tums. Seems easy enough. We can do this Farkers!
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sleep lack: Just glad they're throwing so much stuff at the wall, increases the odds they'll find something that sticks.


It's got to be a little exciting.  You can try anything and if it helps, even the slightest bit, you'll be a hero
 
