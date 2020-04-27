 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   "A planning commissioner of Vallejo, California, has resigned after throwing his pet cat and apparently drinking a beer during a Zoom meeting between city officials that was made public"   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My cat is annoying AF and I'd never toss him like that. I mean... he'd be back in 3 seconds because he'd think we're playing.

But also, I love my cat and I'd be afraid I'd hurt him if he landed wrong.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat.  There go the plans for the catapult.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who throws a cat?
Honestly.
 
Big Merl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it were on Twitch he would get partnered for that behavior.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Who throws a cat?
Honestly.


Maybe that guy who swings his kid in a fight?
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I mean, that's not a very hard throw. It's more that it looked like he didn't care where he was aiming. Less like, "Okay, kitty, I'm having a meeting right now, so no lap for you; let's just give you a gentle push toward the floor," and more like, "Yeet! Bye, kitty!"

My guess, he's the type of guy who people wanted out anyway because he'd do things like drink beer on the job, and the cat video just made it easier to apply the pressure needed to force him out.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Let he who is without sin throw the first cat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If you think thatwas awful. What ever you do, don't watch Netflix's  You Don't F#$K With 🐈.
You will legit have a heart attack and die. And, I'm hold my self harmless. You have been warned, you don't want to see that. The most not for worky movie NF has. And sad AF. And range pornooooo
 
cefm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Drinking and swearing on the job probably not the first time. Seemed like someone everyone already wanted gone.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Who throws a cat?
Honestly.


Expectations are too high right now for professional behavior.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sorta depends on how you throw them and where.  Cat I had when I was 13 absolutely loved being thrown up to the top of the stairs from the bottom.  I do mean loved, he'd land, spring back around, and run down the stairs and meow at me until I did it again.  He'd usually want to get tossed about 8 times before he got tired of it - if I stopped before that he'd follow me around and yowl.

/this was also not giving him much room to fall - tossed him up at an angle so he really didn't go down too far
//by the time he was at the top his feet were almost touching - he was a cool furball :)
///no, not sure how we started that game - probably me being a little shiat and him deciding it was fun?  Mostly likely
 
LaChanz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That was tossing the cat aside not, as subby puts it, throwing a cat. But I'm sure that because Fark is secretly run by west coast woke-ass cats that you all will freak out and jump aboard the OUTRAGE train.

In short.... the guy did zero things wrong there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bonus points for trying to justify his actions by mentioning the pandemic:

We are all living in uncertain times and I certainly, like many of you, am adjusting to a new normalcy."

So the "new normalcy" is drinking beers and throwing cats while you work? K.
 
Damn Bleeblah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was it this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Who throws a cat?
Honestly.


That's how I taught my Furball not to jump up on the kitchen table.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LaChanz: That was tossing the cat aside not, as subby puts it, throwing a cat. But I'm sure that because Fark is secretly run by west coast woke-ass cats that you all will freak out and jump aboard the OUTRAGE train.

In short.... the guy did zero things wrong there.


It sort of depends where the cat was tossed - if onto a couch or surface without much of a fall, yeah, the cat probably enjoyed it. Into the trash can, full bathtub, or open drawer filled with inexplicably upright knives? Not ok.  Not knowing what the actual answer is, I will not vote to convict the guy.

As to the beer - f*ck anyone who has a problem with that. He's at home, he's an adult. The beer is probably a damned good way to help him tolerate the type of people who freak out over someone drinking a beer.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Working from home is not as easy as it seems.
Some people are not cut out to make their own schedule. Some people can't stop themselves from getting drunk or high.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Damn Bleeblah: Was it this guy?

[Fark user image image 730x548]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This guy is my new hero....
 
ComaToast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

uberaverage: Working from home is not as easy as it seems.
Some people are not cut out to make their own schedule. Some people can't stop themselves from getting drunk or high.


True. I'm having a heckuva time scheduling this week's cat throwing, and now my girlfriend can't find her catcher's mitt.
 
