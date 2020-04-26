 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   "Panic-buying grips North Korea amid rumors of Kim Jong Un's demise". No word on how much toilet paper, if any, is left   (nypost.com) divider line
    controversial leader Kim Jong Un, Store shelves, Kim Il-sung, South Korea, Kim Jong-il, North Korean capital  
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It seems reasonabily likely that the North Korean goverment may go wobbly, especially if different factions start battling for power. Why aren't South Korean troops and aid agencies preparing for a flood of COVID-19 infected refugees crossing in from the north?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

comic serif: It seems reasonabily likely that the North Korean goverment may go wobbly, especially if different factions start battling for power. Why aren't South Korean troops and aid agencies preparing for a flood of COVID-19 infected refugees crossing in from the north?


One word: Landmines
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
s27426.pcdn.coView Full Size

Boy are they going to be disappointed when they realize the stores are all fake.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ParallelUniverseParking: comic serif: It seems reasonabily likely that the North Korean goverment may go wobbly, especially if different factions start battling for power. Why aren't South Korean troops and aid agencies preparing for a flood of COVID-19 infected stumpy and gimpedrefugees crossing in from the north?

One word: Landmines

fify.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some shops have sold out of both sacks of rice.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

comic serif: It seems reasonabily likely that the North Korean goverment may go wobbly, especially if different factions start battling for power. Why aren't South Korean troops and aid agencies preparing for a flood of COVID-19 infected refugees crossing in from the north?


I can't really imagine that a flood of refugees walking across the most heavily fenced, guarded and land-mined corridor on Earth is terribly likely, particularly with the entire North Korean army having spend the last half century training to shoot anyone crossing in either direction on sight.

I'm sure China is planning for a flood of refugees across the Yalu though.
 
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pkjun:

I get what you're saying, but I remember watching East Germans running across the border when the wall came down. The E German soldiers didn't shoot.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What on Earth could they be buying and what on Earth could they be buying it with?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

comic serif: pkjun:

I get what you're saying, but I remember watching East Germans running across the border when the wall came down. The E German soldiers didn't shoot.


The East German regime was very, very mild compared to that of the Norks.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jtown: What on Earth could they be buying and what on Earth could they be buying it with?


They're buying choco pies. To get them they're bartering with choco pies.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jtown: What on Earth could they be buying and what on Earth could they be buying it with?


They're buying tree-bark soup, with leaves as currency.

Everyone there is, in fact, fabulously wealthy.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's pinning for resort
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We could send them paper towels, like the gift Puerto Rico got from generous President Trump.
 
Trollopalooza
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is no panic buying in Pyongyang.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's see...2 dead crows, 1 pound of used shoe leather, and 9 cartons of cigarettes.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Head of South Korea security said he is still alive at a resort town somewhere.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202​0​/apr/27/kim-jong-un-is-alive-and-well-​says-south-koreas-security-adviser
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: https://www.theguardian.com/world/202​0​/apr/27/kim-jong-un-is-alive-and-well-​says-south-koreas-security-adviser


To be fair, The South Koreans have a vested interest in avoiding the panic associated with a regime change in the North (at least until a "stable" regime is in place - good or bad)
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I want to know when Trump International Hotel pyongyang will open.  They do have a golf course at Ryugyong don't they?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Head of South Korea security said he is still alive at a resort town somewhere.


Granted, they're probably right. Their spy network should be the most well informed in reality..
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

comic serif: It seems reasonabily likely that the North Korean goverment may go wobbly, especially if different factions start battling for power. Why aren't South Korean troops and aid agencies preparing for a flood of COVID-19 infected refugees crossing in from the north?


Well for one thing, the Government there has convinced the population that everyone to the south wants to kill them and eat their babies. No they'll head to China before they go south.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A power vacuum in a nuclear state? 2020's writers just seem to be throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: We could send them paper towels, like the gift Puerto Rico got from generous President Trump.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
he's going to die after using hydroxychloroquine and the grief striken generals are going to nuke the u.s in retaliation think it was all a plot to get dear leader to use it.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: comic serif: It seems reasonabily likely that the North Korean goverment may go wobbly, especially if different factions start battling for power. Why aren't South Korean troops and aid agencies preparing for a flood of COVID-19 infected refugees crossing in from the north?

Well for one thing, the Government there has convinced the population that everyone to the south wants to kill them and eat their babies. No they'll head to China before they go south.


TBF sometimes being eaten is better than not eating
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Head of South Korea security said he is still alive at a resort town somewhere.


Head of SK security is saying what would be said regardless of facts on the ground. Preventing panic is always the goal, and assuring NK military leadership that no weaknesses are perceived from the outside, in hopes of keeping them from making a first strike.

The fact is, right now we have rumors about panics over rumors.

I'm not going to get against TMZ when it comes to these things, but it is being loudly telegraphed by SK that it is very important to not spook the NK leadership, and that I can respect. But not enough to ignore rumors of what is happening inside the country, particularly those originating from China.
 
