 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sun Journal (Maine))   Fox soup: Steps 1 to 8 -- catch fox.. Step 9 -- Put in pot.. Step 10 -- Get treated for rabies   (sunjournal.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange, Thought, Eliza Ruth Watson, Rabies, Mind, Fox, Attack, fox, Mountain View Road  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 6:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the fox was bendy, and wiggly.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That network needs to be put down.
 
Boneman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article:
"It's not like alligator wrangling where you can position yourself to get the alligator a certain way. I've never had to wrestle a fox before."
But she clearly has experience wrestling alligators.  Sounds like an interesting lady.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As Watson ran toward the fox, hands flailing, trying to scare it off, she realized this one was not like the others.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not sure I even want to rage read that right now.

\love foxes
\\hatethe idea of hunting them
 
dragonchild
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OK, we've heard her side of the story.  What does the fox say?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen; Fox News.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Eat 'em? Nope.  Hold them and hug them and squeeze them and rub their fuzzy little bellies and call them George?  Yup.

My mom has a family that make a den on her property by her pond every spring....

https://www.gruv.org/momsfoxes.mp4
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gray woman treated for rabies.

Fark user imageView Full Size


how does a ghost get rabies?
 
stuartp9
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FriarReb98: Not sure I even want to rage read that right now.

\love foxes
\\hate∞the idea of hunting them


I'll save you the trouble. The fox was rabid.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.