(Business Today)   Looks like Kim Jong Un's doctor was so afraid what would happen to him if he'd mess up the heart surgery, his hands were starting to shake. You know the rest   (businesstoday.in) divider line
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
DreamyAltarBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Nerves.

Or maybe the meth.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Maybe acting like a petulant god and punishing people capriciously so they fear you has its disadvantages.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Maybe he didn't botch the surgery because he was nervous about potentially botching it, but simply lost control and had a sensible chuckle because someone made a mildly amusing "fix the cable" joke?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Live by terror, die by terror.

Punishment Fits the Crime
Youtube P3lSJrsPxtg
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Kim Jong Un was 37 and is survived by his hair.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is just a rehash of the TMZ posted a couple of days ago. Noting new to see here.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: Nerves.

Or maybe the meth.


Trump operated on him?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

desertfool: This is just a rehash of the TMZ posted a couple of days ago. Noting new to see here.


The pinnacle of objectivity and truth in journalism to be sure.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only way to know for sure is if the container ships full of pizza rolls and Funyuns are parked offshore instead of being unloaded.
 
yms [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nothing some light and disinfectant can't fix.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, is a doctor being scared of a dictator accidentally killing him ironic, or is it just shiatty luck?

It's like Raaaaaaaaiiiiin...
 
chewd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw that movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Michael Palin... Steve Buscemi.... great movie!
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Irony, like when Stalin had a stroke just weeks after purging all the best doctors in Moscow.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chewd: I saw that movie.

[Fark user image image 850x567]

Michael Palin... Steve Buscemi.... great movie!


Funniest movie of the last few years.
 
calufrax
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x637]


Or maybe given a medal by whoever succeeds.

And then suddenly disappears...
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reports regarding Kim Jong Un's health started floating on April 15 after it was discovered that Kim had not attended the birth anniversary of his grandfather Kim Il-sung.

I imagine he's been working furiously on his taxes, and is now using the filing extension.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If he were really dead or incapacitated, I assume there'd already be a Shakespearian bloodbath as family  members and people in the army jockey for power.

My guess is that Kim is delighting in the confusion and speculation, and is just going to let it go on for a bit longer because why the hell not.
 
Skwrl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Maybe acting like a petulant god and punishing people capriciously so they fear you has its disadvantages.


This thread is about North Korea, not Trump...
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At this point, if these rumors were definitely based in falsehood, they'd have trotted out Mr. Kim for the cameras by now if they at all could.  At most, he's already dead.  At best, he's bedridden, maybe with Covid-19, or the botched surgery, or whatever.  He's definitely not able to govern.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image image 360x360]


The best!
 
