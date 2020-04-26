 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Muricans against quarantine interviewed by the best guy in journalism : all gas no brakes   (youtube.com) divider line
60
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I could get past the fluffy guy that started it off. He should sit down, maybe consult a doctor.
/I don't think these people know what they're angry about. They just angry...
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That reporter has now condemned himself to death to get this story. Poor guy.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.pitchfork.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They all seem drunk.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
you deserve all you get. you don't see Canadians acting like assholes, right?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

holdmybones: They all seem drunk.


Just stupid

//Impeach Bill Gates
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's no hope for America.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Made it to 1:02, where I saw the vaccine-placebo sign. Yep, abandon hope all ye.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For those of you watching at home, this is the part of the movie where we show a montage of stupidity just before the announcer comes in with a solemn voice over and you see the smoke stacks of the crematoriums.
It does not end well.

The Amish end up in charge.

Remember Americathon?
Go watch that one.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
never underestimate large people in stupid groups and such as
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, that was rough. On one hand, I always feel an almost endless sense of despair when I see little kids at these things. But then on the other hand, dude at 3:00 was pure comedy gold so ultimately I walked away smiling.
 
YakBoy42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Best guy in journalism? Did Hunter S. Thompson cone back from the dead?
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welp...nice knowing those folks. (If only.)  They won't care until THEY get it or someone they knows gets it.  And even then it will be a conspiracy story.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The GOP wanted to bring more people under their tent.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: you deserve all you get. you don't see Canadians acting like assholes, right?


Yes, yes I do. For 180 days a year
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: The GOP wanted to bring more people under their tent.


They have...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The GOP seems to have united every freak in California. That is not a small amount of people....
 
Tedlick [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Made it to 1:02, where I saw the vaccine-placebo sign. Yep, abandon hope all ye.


Oh you missed the harmonic convergence of crazy at 1:50. His rant climaxes about 50 seconds in:

"Every conspiracy you've pretty much ever heard of is all... pretty much true. 9/11 was an inside job, no one's ever walked on the moon, the vaccines are poison - can you cough in my face?"
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did he wipe that microphone down?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is depressing.

People are nuts.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn. I suggest the Donald Trump Book Club video for anyone wanting to see more of these idiots on display.

And the night out in Vegas is pretty funny.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not Jake Byrd, disappointed.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This country needs an enema. 
These people are goddamn trash.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh wow, this bucket of farking squirrels trapped in a human suit was quite the sight.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To see people that riled up about this is really odd. Seriously, a lot of these folks clearly have issues.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 801x454]
Oh wow, this bucket of farking squirrels trapped in a human suit was quite the sight.


In two weeks we will see this headline:

"Local Man Protesting the Lockdown Dies from COVID-19"
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I don't know it for a fact that 82% of the state's insulin consumption was at that rally....

I just know it's true."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This just makes my heart hurt.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image image 801x454]
Oh wow, this bucket of farking squirrels trapped in a human suit was quite the sight.


This is the guy who said "go ahead!  Have sex and don't touch anything!"  Huh?

And surely even this little dude is at least hitting *one* side
 
IP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made it to 2:22.  Stupidity should be painful.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rudolph The Raindear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x282]


Apparently these won't sell
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 801x454]
Oh wow, this bucket of farking squirrels trapped in a human suit was quite the sight.


I started to think, this guy's a decent actor, and then remembered he wasn't acting.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: To see people that riled up about this is really odd. Seriously, a lot of these folks clearly have issues.


Just look at his other videos. The guy interviews only crazy people. Its sad, scary and funny at the same time.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How do these people manage not to drown in the shower?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

leeto2: Welp...nice knowing those folks. (If only.)  They won't care until THEY get it or someone they knows gets it.  And even then it will be a conspiracy story.


The woman whose kids were dying in the car, of 5G, was just spectacular.

some_beer_drinker: you deserve all you get. you don't see Canadians acting like assholes, right?


We have begun to see the weeaboos but Doug Ford's mother-in-law has COVID so Ontario is going to stay locked up tight all summer. And now Doug Ford is hellbent on reversing all his bad decisions about health care. So we are assholes, but we are safe assholes.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh man. The woman on the mic at 7:30.

"So I have to go because the reason I'm here is for my daughters and my daughters are really sick and they can't be around your cell phones because of 5G. And so they're in the car almost dying right now."

Hilarious.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: TheHighlandHowler: The GOP wanted to bring more people under their tent.

They have...
[Fark user image image 425x287]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CitizenReserveCorps [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hissatsu: How do these people manage not to drown in the shower?


I'm going to guess personal hygiene of any type isn't a big threat to them.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What.
The ever-loving.
fark?

God damn it subby. Faith in humanity is down to -1,000.

The fact that these mentally stunted degenerates get to vote is an affront to all that is good and just.

/I watched the whole thing Ray.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We're dead meat.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Oh man. The woman on the mic at 7:30.

"So I have to go because the reason I'm here is for my daughters and my daughters are really sick and they can't be around your cell phones because of 5G. And so they're in the car almost dying right now."

Hilarious.


Dying of embarrassment and shame no doubt.

/And probably measles.
 
schubie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is schizophrenia spectrum Trump is on it. Like attracts like. He's the schizophrenia whisperer.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Toxophil: What.
The ever-loving.
fark?

God damn it subby. Faith in humanity is down to -1,000.

The fact that these mentally stunted degenerates get to vote is an affront to all that is good and just.

/I watched the whole thing Ray.


Last time I made an OkCupid profile, nobody replied to it. And yet all of those potato people seem to reproduce and make little tater tots to infect the world. So, I accept that they are my Darwinian superiors. I bow before their advanced evolutionary fitness.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"CHINA'S WET DREAM" "WET DREAM" "WET DREAM" "COUGH" at 1:20.  I don't know this guy seems to know what's up.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Toxophil: What.
The ever-loving.
fark?

God damn it subby. Faith in humanity is down to -1,000.

The fact that these mentally stunted degenerates get to vote is an affront to all that is good and just.

/I watched the whole thing Ray.

Last time I made an OkCupid profile, nobody replied to it. And yet all of those potato people seem to reproduce and make little tater tots to infect the world. So, I accept that they are my Darwinian superiors. I bow before their advanced evolutionary fitness.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagSeven
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did uh.... Did that woman say her family helped BUILD the Underground Railroad? I'll bet she thinks she can put pics of it on her Instagram.
 
