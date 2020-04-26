 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Best get to duckin'
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dammit! All that prayin' round the dinner table on national teevee every week for nothing!


/kinda makes ya wonder how he's been living and treating others, though
//Who do the duck-farking Robertsons think they are, the Palins?
///quack quack
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drive-by shooters spray Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson's estate with bullets

How did they tell them apart from the bullets the estate is regularly sprayed with?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This story makes my dog laugh.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Luckily they were all wearing camouflage.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That pack of rebranded yuppies is still around?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did he not pay up for his drug stash or something?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think these guys are as big a joke as anybody, but that's seriously farked up. I hope the perpetrators are caught and dealt with appropriately.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If not for the F250, I'd have suspected PETA.
 
rcain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this the asshole that keeps saying "Jesus is my healthcare plan" as a ruse to get his ignorant moron fans to go against their own best interests and fight against healthcare, something that every other developed nation has but us?

If so, damn those clowns who missed him
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm thinking that "estate" is four single wides positioned so there is a courtyard in the center.
And a yard full of cars from the 70's - 90's sitting on blocks or right on the ground.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rival gang of duck-whistle manufacturers?
 
bigfire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Rival gang of duck-whistle manufacturers?


You misspelled dog
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trik: I'm thinking that "estate" is four single wides positioned so there is a courtyard in the center.
And a yard full of cars from the 70's - 90's sitting on blocks or right on the ground.


Actually it rivals most hollywood mansions. Actually surpasses many. They're loaded with cash and were millionaires before the show.

I dont watch it. And whether I believe in their politics etc or not...that's a shiatty thing to do and whomever did it deserves a few years in jail
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Inaditch: I think these guys are as big a joke as anybody, but that's seriously farked up. I hope the perpetrators are caught and dealt with appropriately.


Yeah, I'm wondering why.  They haven't been relevant for what a decade?  Horrible someone would do that, but why?
 
undernova
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just hope all the guns will be okay. Everyone should have guns, all the time - it's the only way, and I know the Robertson's would all agree.
 
