(KATU)   Guy known as "Skweezy Jibb" gets shout out from Wendy's Twitter account for crossing a State border, 3 rivers & endless bridges to get 2 free Chicken nugget orders from 11 Wendy's franchises   (katu.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
  truly a hero for our time
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is he related to Jizzy Pearl?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yum, cold nuggets.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Euler knods in approval
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad to see Brett Kavanaugh hanging out with a better crowd.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Glad he published his route. It'll make it easier for the CDC, WA, and OR authorities to track his contacts and, hopefully, ensure that this moron didn't get himself infected or infect others while pulling this stunt.
 
ecl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Skeezy Jerb looks wheezy breezy no Jeezy Fo Sheezy.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HERO TAG
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stay home, you farking dipshiat.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
probably should have picked up more toilet paper along the way
 
Watubi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Someone feel free to check my math, but he "made" $4.40/hr and that's not accounting for gas money.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Boy, you got a panty on yo head.
 
Nogale [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How much did he spend on gas?
 
puffy999
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh my God...

Wendy's nuggets are barely edible when they're straight out of the fryer... two minutes of cooling and they taste like a wrestling mat.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Happy 2020 everyone! I was hoping for hoverboards and flying cars but we have...checks notes 'Skweezy Jibb'
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm glad he's got his navigatin skills down a bit better
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Stay home, you farking dipshiat.


He went through the drive thrus. It's not smart but it's within social distancing etiquette.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sorry, Fred Armisen. This skit wrote itself IRL and Mr Jibbs has the copyright on that next sketch in Portlandia
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baka-san: truly a hero for our time


Not the hero we need but the hero we deserve.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, if you believe that the employees at Wendy's (among other fast food restaurants) are abiding by some stringent pandemic code of food handling and hygienic equipment wearing protocol at all times and not one of those well educated teenagers or older brain doctors may have coughed a cloud of fun times virus droplets and didn't quite cover up then you can eat at any fast food restaurant you want to without worrying about getting infected from some schmuck that was half-assing their job, much less safety protocols.

My kids love McDonalds and I used to often get breakfast there.  After experiencing what level of cognitive warrior they hire for order assembly and drive thru distribution, I've decided our family is taking that risk out of our lives during this outbreak.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

puffy999: Oh my God...

Wendy's nuggets are barely edible when they're straight out of the fryer... two minutes of cooling and they taste like a wrestling mat.


Mama June's wrestling mat...on a hot summer day.
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
#goals
 
uttertosh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

taoistlumberjak: I'm glad he's got his navigatin skills down a bit better
[Fark user image image 616x958]


I *so* want that to be real!!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: puffy999: Oh my God...

Wendy's nuggets are barely edible when they're straight out of the fryer... two minutes of cooling and they taste like a wrestling mat.

Mama June's wrestling mat...on a hot summer day.


...after she's eaten three bags of Fritos.
 
